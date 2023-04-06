NOW is your chance! Let america cognize what you think, whether it beryllium a proposal aliases an sentiment we emotion to perceive from our readers. Here are our Euro Weekly News’ reader’s letters and opinions – Issue 1970.

Hello,

I was conscionable sitting down to connection you and opportunity congratulations to nan squad connected an outstanding version of Euro Weekly.

The Women successful Business conception is top-notch. These women are deserving of recognition, brilliant.

Apart from that nan insubstantial appears to person much absorbing features than normal. I consciousness it’s for illustration a Sunday insubstantial but without nan colour supplement.

Really first class. Thankyou.

Berni Albrighton, Almeria

Dear Editor,

IT is complete 100 years since nan First World War which lasted from 1914 till 1918 and this trench warfare is now being re-enacted successful Bakhmut.

To get an thought of this , conscionable watch ‘All Quiet connected nan Western Front’.

Absolutely horrific for each men location fighting for their country.

Putin has a batch to reply for!

Brian Johnston, Benalmadena

To nan Distributions Manager Euroweeklynews,

First of each I would for illustration to convey you connected behalf of nan organization of Caravaning & Camping La Manga for starting to recommence nan transportation work of nan Euroweeklynews to our site. It’s been agelong awaited and I understand nan reasons why owed to nan effect of nan past fewer years that rocked nan federation and nan world. Hopefully we tin each effort and but cautiously get backmost to immoderate benignant of normality, but not hide nan microorganism still lingers on.

Anyway, having seen that we person received nan first batch of papers. May I petition an further 50 copies beryllium delivered knowing nan magnitude of residents that reside here. The numbers will spell up particularly during nan wintertime months from September to precocious March erstwhile nan snowbirds travel down for nan wintertime Sun. The papers are truthful informative and would beryllium gratefully received. Hopefully, you tin proviso much now and a further summation later aft nan summer.

Yours Gratefully, Mr S L Tryner (Resident)

Re missive from Joe version 30th March.

Whilst I sympathise pinch him, he admitted surviving illegally successful Spain for 13 years, only returning to UK erstwhile nan 90/180 time norm caught up pinch him. For 10 years of that 13 he would person been connected a UK authorities pension, truthful if registered here, eligible for S1 free aesculapian screen for him and his wife. He truthful did not `need´ 2 tons of costly backstage wellness security for 10 of nan 13 years. He besides paid non-resident taxation unnecessarily for 13 years.

He said he and his woman did not registry successful Spain because they wanted entree to NHS successful UK. That of people was not legal. On returning to UK he was not capable to get a hernia cognition connected nan NHS, truthful went private. Had they been ineligible they could person continued surviving happily successful Spain and had free aesculapian curen for his hernia, gall stones, enlarged prostate, wife’s Parkinson’s, etc.

Lastly; He adversely compared his nonaccomplishment to get an NHS hernia cognition pinch Gary Glitter, who had a knee cognition connected NHS. However, Glitter though convicted, was legally entitled to NHS screen successful UK.

Sorry Joe but honesty often is nan champion policy!

John Carrington

Like Valerie Neale, I cognize that getting a Blue Badge is not easy, and it is not issued by one’s GP.

Some years agone I investigated nan process which progressive an assignment pinch Social Services astatine nan Town Hall wherever nan process is started.

Next, you spell to your GP truthful that they tin certify that nan applicant, my woman successful this case, doe so suffice for a Blue Badge.

When you person that, backmost you spell to nan Town Hall, and are told you mightiness get your Badge wrong 2 years!

Because I thrust and my woman has a wheelchair, I gave up arsenic we person not met immoderate situation, truthful far, wherever a Blue Badge would person helped.

Ken Cook, Gata de Gorgos

