Eurovision hits meet Liverpool humour in Jonathan Harvey's A Thong For Europe

Image caption, Jonathan Harvey wrote his caller show, A Thong For Europe, successful a matter of weeks

By Ian Youngs Entertainment & arts reporter

The nighttime Liverpool won nan correct to big nan Eurovision Song Contest, playwright Jonathan Harvey had an thought to pen a philharmonic for nan metropolis featuring hits from Eurovision history. Six months on, A Thong For Europe could rival nan main event.

When nan big metropolis for this year's Eurovision was announced by Graham Norton past October, 2 bidding locations were successful nan running.

"I ne'er thought Liverpool would get it," Harvey recalls. "A mate of mine, her mate useful for nan BBC, and they reckoned they had wrong accusation that Glasgow would get it.

"So I told everyone, 'We're not going to get it.'"

His mate of a mate was wrong.

Airbnb inspiration

Harvey, a Eurovision extreme arsenic good arsenic an acclaimed writer, instantly thought astir nan imaginable to wed his 2 passions - successful his location city.

He already had a half-formed thought astir a female who rented retired her location to movie crews. "But it wasn't rather right," Harvey says.

"Then connected nan nighttime erstwhile it was announced, and they said Liverpool, I texted Stephen [Fletcher, director] and said, 'I deliberation we've sewage our communicative now'.

"Immediately, group were putting their houses connected Airbnb for extortionate amounts of money, and abruptly you couldn't get a edifice room."

Image source, Clara Mbirimi Image caption, In A Thong For Europe, a female called Lulu must scatter her mother's ashes connected nan Eurovision stage

His show is simply a riotous, campy drama astir Lulu, named aft nan UK's 1969 Eurovision winner, who rents retired a room to nan fictional republic of Balkania's 2023 contestant.

Plays tin return years to get from conception to nan stage. Musicals usually return moreover longer. But Liverpool's Royal Court theatre was keen to subordinate nan Eurovision celebrations, and "within days it was greenish lit", nan writer says.

"They were building nan group earlier I'd written nan script. It was great.

"I'd ne'er worked for illustration that before, wherever you think, I'd amended get connected pinch penning nan book because it's going to beryllium connected soon. Usually location are truthful galore hoops to jump done to get a play connected that it's rather psyche destroying.

"But this has been specified a accelerated turnaround. I haven't really caught my breath."

Merseyside popular prima Sonia, who represented nan UK successful 1993, besides makes an appearance. Not nan existent Sonia - but an character playing her successful a balaclava, supposedly truthful she doesn't get recognised by fans.

Harvey says nan thought for a fake, masked Sonia came from a US TV show. "I saw a sitcom successful America erstwhile wherever Cher had travel to enactment astatine these people's location while she was recovering from a facelift. It was virtually conscionable an character pinch bandages connected her face, and she ne'er spoke. It really made maine laugh."

In A Thong For Europe, Lulu wants to scatter her mother's ashes connected this year's Eurovision stage, aft she meets an unfortunate extremity successful a basking tub successful her European emblem underwear.

"I mean, it's a daft show astir nan Eurovision," Harvey says. "If I was going to beryllium penning a really important, superior portion astir nan authorities of nan nation, past I wouldn't expect to constitute it successful specified a speedy abstraction of time.

"The hardest point was choosing nan songs because I cognize each of nan Eurovision songs, truthful it's like, what are nan favourites that group will want to beryllium tapping their feet to aliases singing on to?"

Image source, Getty Images Image caption, Brotherhood of Man's 1976 winning deed is among nan Eurovision tunes successful nan musical

He's chosen classics ranging from Brotherhood of Man's Save Your Kisses For Me to Conchita Wurst's Rise Like a Phoenix.

Harvey remembers watching Brotherhood of Man triumph Eurovision successful 1976 erstwhile he was eight. He soon became intoxicated by nan contest's exotic cocktail of cross-cultural popular and kitsch glamour.

"I deliberation it was that standard and nan scope of it that felt impossibly breathtaking to me. It was benignant of otherworldly, pinch tons of things I didn't really understand."

A mates of years later, connected Eurovision morning, he asked chap members of nan Liverpool Penguins swimming nine whether they were excited. He was dismayed to beryllium met by blank looks.

"And that's erstwhile I realised that I was rather different from different people."

Image source, EPA Image caption, Conchita Wurst's winning opus from 2014 besides features successful nan caller musical

After starting to constitute plays successful his teens, Harvey made his breakthrough pinch 1993 play Beautiful Thing, a romanticist drama astir 2 cheery teenagers.

That had a tight deadline, too. Harvey was a coach and only had his summertime holiday. He wrote it successful nan first 2 weeks, typed it up successful nan 2nd 2 weeks, past touted it to agents successful nan last fortnight.

In 1995, Harvey wrote his first Eurovision play, named Boom Bang-A-Bang aft Lulu's Eurovision song, and group astatine a Eurovision party.

The title besides cropped up successful his late-1990s sitcom Gimme Gimme Gimme, erstwhile a characteristic was said to person represented nan UK pinch a opus called Dee Do Dee Do Dum Dum.

Image caption, Harvey was down cult sitcom Gimme Gimme Gimme starring Kathy Burke and James Dreyfus

Then his 2009 sitcom Beautiful People recreated nan 1998 contest, complete pinch a impermanent quality from that year's winner, Dana International.

Harvey has besides been tackling much superior taxable matter for Coronation Street since 2004 - and says moving connected a soap has made him disciplined and focused arsenic a writer.

"The first section I did was astir Todd Grimshaw coming out. I recovered that really easy," he says.

"Then for my 2nd section I had to constitute a segment betwixt 2 gangsters, and I'd ne'er written 2 gangsters before."

He was abruptly filled pinch doubt. "Then you go, you cognize what, I've sewage to do it because it's going to beryllium connected surface successful 8 weeks' time. So you conscionable person to get connected and constitute it and dream it's OK.

"So there's that constituent of not being intimidated by thing - to go, OK, they request nan show by then. No-one's going to constitute it for me."

Image source, Clara Mbirimi Image caption, Kathy Bancroft and Lindzi Germain successful rehearsals for A Thong For Europe

He was keen to activity astatine nan Royal Court, which has recovered occurrence by staging stories - usually Liverpool-set comedies - that entreaty to a section audience.

"I deliberation it must beryllium nan only theatre successful nan state that regularly does caller play aft caller play, that sells nan number of tickets they do," Harvey says. "They really cognize their market."

A Thong For Europe will beryllium nan venue's 100th original show since it restarted making its ain productions successful 2006.

"They person regulars who'll spell because they cognize what they're successful for. And I've agelong wanted to spot if I could execute that too, and find what those ingredients are."

Scouse humour

He adds: "I deliberation this mightiness beryllium a small spot camper than what they're utilized to. But it should fresh nan measure pinch nan comedy."

Like astir Royal Court shows, A Thong For Europe has a beardown streak of Scouse humour.

Some of that whitethorn beryllium mislaid connected European visitors who travel to Liverpool and person a spare evening for immoderate Eurovision-themed entertainment.

"Hopefully they'll bask it," Harvey says. "It's an absolute ceremony of nan contest. We'll see!"

A Thong For Europe runs astatine nan Royal Court successful Liverpool from 21 April to 27 May.

