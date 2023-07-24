Evan Davis was told at his wedding that father had killed himself

Image source, Getty Images

By Jasmine Andersson BBC News

BBC presenter Evan Davis has revealed really he learned connected nan time of his wedding that his earnestly sick begetter had taken his ain life.

Speaking to nan Sunday Times, he said 92-year-old Quintin had near a statement saying his "system is closing down" and he had "no alternative".

Davis's relative had texted to break nan news while nan Radio 4 big was astatine his wedding reception successful July past year.

The presenter made an impromptu reside telling nan guests his begetter had died.

He said nan juncture turned into "a very warm-hearted, supportive, reflective day" - he did not show nan guests it was termination until later.

Davis, known for hosting TV's Dragons' Den and BBC Radio 4's PM programme, joined Guillaume Baltz successful a follow-up arena to their civilian business ceremonial successful 2012.

Quintin was very supportive of his son's relationship, making a "proud and loving" reside connected that occasion.

But his wedding successful London only included a mini number of guests not invited to nan first event, including 2 twelve friends and neighbours.

During nan ceremony, Davis said he received a connection from his relative Roland telling him to "call ASAP".

When he told him their begetter had died, Davis hung up and gave his hubby nan news. Davis called backmost 5 minutes later, and learned Quintin had taken his ain life.

But messages from Roland and his different brother, Beric, encouraged Davis to proceed nan day.

Davis told his guests: "We've conscionable had immoderate news. My begetter died. But I don't want you to beryllium alarmed. He was very aged and it was decidedly time.

"There's really thing we tin do. So I'm going to propose that we transportation on."

It was astatine activity nan adjacent time erstwhile his colleagues asked really his wedding was, Davis said he "burst into tears".

Davis said Quintin had emailed his 3 sons nan erstwhile twelvemonth informing them of his volition to termination himself.

But speaking to Sunday Times journalist Decca Aitkenhead pinch his family's consent, he said he would ne'er cognize why his begetter chose his wedding time to do it.

He said: "We've each speculated connected what nan hellhole was going connected successful his head... there's nary bully day, is there? And I cognize he didn't do it to spoil our day."

Several notes were discovered alongside Quintin's body.

He wrote a statement for his wife, Davis's mother Hazel, who was successful a attraction home, telling her really overmuch he loved her, and 3 identical notes for his sons.

Another handwritten statement read: "To each my family, I americium truthful sorry - so, truthful sorry - to outpouring this connected you. But it is nan champion outcome.

"My strategy is closing down and I americium connected nan verge of a intelligence breakdown - ie, I americium going huffy and physically falling apart. I really person nary alternative. Thank you each for being specified a awesome family."

Quintin separately near a statement pointing retired he had "at nary clip been helped successful immoderate measurement successful deciding to return my ain life", and that he "perform(ed) this action because I wish to support my autonomy".

He near a container of caller apparel for his wife, "so she could beryllium topped up astatine nan attraction home", and rate for nan gardener's play wages.

Davis's begetter and his mother, primitively from South Africa, came to nan UK aft gathering astatine university, and had been together for 65 years.

When his mother was admitted to a attraction location during nan Covid-19 pandemic aft she started to show signs of dementia, Davis said he noticed his dada had besides started to deteriorate.

Quintin was diagnosed pinch bowel cancer, and his bosom was failing.

Davis said his dada had "felt very bad" that he could not look aft his wife.

He said: "Having been together for 65 years, abruptly being connected his ain astatine location was a large deal... I deliberation he felt guilt astatine not being capable to look aft her."