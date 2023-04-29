Even Sega knows it'd only win the console war in a dystopia

Sega's latest depicts a futuristic dystopia successful which it won nan console wars.

In lawsuit you someway hadn't heard, Sega paid Yoko Taro to create a mobile game wherever each their franchises were turned into anime girls. 404 Game Re:set is retired now successful Japan, starring to each sorts of weird discoveries, including 1 cutscene wherever Sega winning nan console warfare complete Nintendo is treated arsenic a literal futuristic dystopia. 

A world wherever Sega wins nan console wars is simply a virtually dystopia pic.twitter.com/zzHreYIdCEApril 25, 2023

This judge is simply a Yoko Taro crippled alright. The NieR bid lead has ne'er been awkward of poking nosy astatine gaming companies, aliases conscionable nan wide gaming manufacture successful general, and now he's taking a changeable astatine Sega, positing that nan only reality successful which they'd hit Nintendo successful a console warfare would beryllium a dream-like alternate reality.

404 Game Re:set besides benignant of has nan world successful shambles, pinch Sega having taken complete and dominating various landmarks astir Earth. This is virtually George Orwell's 1984 but alternatively Sega has taken complete nan world and everything's beautiful overmuch gone to shit. 

Now we're wondering what other this incredibly unusual alternate timeline successful nan Yoko Taro-led crippled holds. Perhaps Sonic has bludgeoned Mario to death, and Nintendo's Kyoto-based office person been demolished and taken complete by a monolithic Sega building. Perhaps Yuji Naka was ne'er arrested complete insider trading charges.

It'd beryllium beautiful if 404 Game Re:set yet makes its measurement Westward, truthful a caller assemblage tin spot Sega taking itself a small little earnestly for a change. 

Check retired our new games 2023 guideline for a database of each nan other, somewhat much normal, games group to motorboat complete nan remainder of nan year. 

