Every Star Trek TV & Movie Era Ranked

The idyllic early of Star Trek spans centuries, from humanity's earliest heavy abstraction missions nether Captain Jonathan Archer (Scott Bakula) to nan 32nd period exploits of Captain Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green). Star Trek: The Original Series began nan communicative successful nan 23rd century, wherever an idealized type of humanity explored abstraction arsenic portion of nan United Federation Of Planets. After enduring a devastating 3rd World War connected Earth successful nan mid-21st century, humanity wiped retired hunger, disease, and poorness connected Earth conscionable a fewer short years aft making first interaction pinch nan Vulcans.

In nan aftermath of nan successful movie franchise starring nan Star Trek: The Original Series cast, Paramount decided to grow nan franchise by launching a tv spinoff, Star Trek: The Next Generation, group successful nan mid-24th period and featuring a caller USS Enterprise-D led by Captain Jean-Luc Picard (Patrick Stewart). TNG's monolithic occurrence led to a further description of nan franchise, 1 that continues to this day. Not each era of Star Trek has worked perfectly, but they've each offered thing important to Star Trek lore.

10 23rd Century Of Star Trek: Discovery

The first Star Trek TV bid since Star Trek: Enterprise was canceled aft 4 seasons successful 2005, Star Trek: Discovery was initially a prequel taking spot astir a decade earlier nan events of Star Trek: The Original Series. Centered astir disgraced erstwhile Starfleet serviceman and mutineer Michael Burnham, Discovery instantly dived into a darker, much cynical type of Star Trek. The brutal warfare betwixt nan Federation and nan Klingons brought nan worst retired successful virtually everyone, pinch Starfleet moreover flirting pinch genocide successful nan darkest days of nan war. Both nan unit of nan USS Discovery and nan 23rd period would spell connected to spot amended days.

9 22nd Century Of Star Trek: Enterprise

Star Trek: Enterprise was nan very first Star Trek prequel, chronicling nan earliest days of nan organizations that would go Starfleet and nan Federation. Captain Jonathan Archer not only had to woody pinch nan technological tests and errors of heavy abstraction travel, but he besides had to contend pinch nan dismissive, arrogant Vulcans. What should person been a white-knuckle escapade into nan chartless excessively often came crossed arsenic bland and interchangeable pinch other, amended shows. A fistful of absorbing characters for illustration nan Vulcan T'Pol (Jolene Blalock) and Phlox (John Billingsley) and a last play uptick successful value couldn't prevention Star Trek: Enterprise from its destiny arsenic a missed opportunity.

8 32nd Century Of Star Trek: Discovery

In an effort to extremity nan evil artificial intelligence known arsenic Control, nan USS Discovery jumped to nan acold early of nan 32nd century, leaving down its prequel trappings successful nan process. The first setup was promising, pinch nan Federation and Starfleet some successful disarray aft a galactic arena cognize arsenic nan Burn destroyed astir of nan galaxy's dilithium, nan crystals that substance warp engines. However, nan solution of nan Burn enigma was a baffling crippled turn, and it mostly felt for illustration business arsenic accustomed for Starfleet by nan extremity of play 3, nan first 32nd period season.

7 23rd Century Of J.J. Abrams Star Trek Movies

Director J.J. Abrams revived Star Trek connected nan large surface successful 2009 aft years of nan franchise toiling successful limbo aft Star Trek: Enterprise's cancelation and Star Trek Nemesis' disastrous container agency results. The films were group successful an alternate reality 23rd century, known arsenic nan Kelvin timeline. Younger versions of James T. Kirk (Chris Pine) and Spock (Zachary Quinto) header nan explosive, entertaining films, which often travel nether occurrence for being excessively action-oriented pinch not capable encephalon power. Of nan 3 Kelvin timeline films truthful far, only Star Trek Into Darkness feels for illustration a misfire, which is simply a beautiful bully batting mean successful nan modern blockbuster era.

6 25th Century Of Star Trek: Picard

The early 25th period portrayed successful seasons 2 and 3 of Star Trek: Picard is only now coming into focus. After enduring nan fallout from nan monolithic Romulan conspiracy from Picard play 1, Starfleet seems mostly backmost connected way strategically and morally by nan opening of nan 25th century. If play 3's portrayal of nan USS Titan-A and her unit nether Captain Liam Shaw (Todd Stashwick) is immoderate denotation of wherever humanity and Starfleet are successful 2401, past there's still plentifulness of characteristic activity and nefarious land of Federation enemies to substance plentifulness of stories successful this mostly unexplored, perchance fruitful era of Star Trek.

5 23rd Century of Star Trek: The Original Series

The era that started it each treated abstraction exploration for illustration nan chaotic westbound successful immoderate ways. Captain Jean-Luc Picard would notably mention to this arsenic an era of "cowboy diplomacy," pinch Captain Kirk (William Shatner) and Spock (Leonard Nimoy) often sidestepping rules and regulations to get nan occupation done successful nan measurement they believed was right. This was a bright, colorful era of Star Trek, pinch acold little oversight from Starfleet Command than would hap successful later bid for illustration Star Trek: The Next Generation. The trio of Kirk, Spock, and Dr. Leonard "Bones" McCoy (DeForest Kelley) stay 1 of nan astir potent casts successful tv history.

4 24th Century Of Star Trek: Lower Decks & Prodigy

The animated Paramount+ bid Star Trek: Lower Decks and Star Trek: Prodigy are some group a fewer years aft nan grounded Star Trek Nemesis. That's much aliases little wherever nan comparisons end, arsenic Lower Decks and Prodigy are awesome shows that do wildly different things well. The adult, irreverent Lower Decks manages to transportation connected nan tone of TNG done nan eyes of young officers for illustration Ensign Brad Boimler (Jack Quaid), while nan family-friendly Prodigy teaches a group of ragtag aliens astir nan ethos of Starfleet. Both shows person proved Star Trek is tin of doing innovative things while still maintaining nan basal tenets of nan franchise.

3 23rd Century Of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds

Set connected nan USS Enterprise a fewer years earlier Captain Kirk takes command, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds chronicles nan adventures of Kirk's doomed predecessor, Captain Christopher Pike (Anson Mount). Younger versions of franchise icons for illustration Lieutenant Spock (Ethan Peck) and Cadet Uhura (Celia Rose Gooding) are besides connected hand. The bid functions arsenic an updated re-staging of Star Trek: The Original Series, pinch modern effects activity and nan episodic, character-focused storytelling style that brought specified awesome occurrence to Star Trek: The Next Generation's later seasons. Strange New Worlds does nan elemental things right, which makes it a genuine Star Trek achievement.

2 23rd Century of Star Trek: TOS Movies

While nan characters of Star Trek: The Original Series are mostly remembered for their colorful, bombastic days successful nan 1960s-produced series, nan TOS movie franchise that ran from 1979-1991 really features amended stories, flashier effects, and much nuanced performances from its cast. From Spock's eventual sacrifice successful Star Trek II: The Wrath Of Khan, to Kirk's bitter bigotry against nan Klingons aft nan execution of his boy David (Merritt Butrick) successful Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country, nan TOS films characteristic immoderate of nan astir character-defining moments for nan crew. The occurrence of Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home is yet what led to nan monolithic description of nan franchise.

1 24th Century Of Star Trek: TNG, DS9 & Voyager

The richest, astir robust era of Star Trek ever is nan mid-24th period which was initially location to conscionable Star Trek: The Next Generation. When nan exploits of Captain Picard and nan USS Enterprise-D proved to beryllium wildly popular, nan TV franchise continued to turn pinch different spinoff, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, a darker, much serialized series. When TNG ended its successful tally to modulation to movies, Star Trek: Voyager began production, featuring nan first female lead successful franchise history pinch Captain Kathryn Janeway (Kate Mulgrew). The TNG movies were deed aliases miss, but nan 24th period still stands arsenic nan astir fruitful era of Star Trek.