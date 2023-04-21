Every WWE And AEW Star Who Kept Their Blue Checkmark On The New Twitter

John Cena remains verified connected Twitter amid Twitter's bluish checkmark ultimatum. Credit: WWE.com

Twitter has pillaged bluish checkmarks worldwide, and nan mostly of WWE and AEW locker rooms are conscionable good without them.

April 20 marked nan extremity of an era successful societal media arsenic Twitter commenced its wide removal of nan once-elusive bluish checkmarks. Twitter’s bluish ticks were primitively a position awesome earned by users pinch notability successful their field, free of charge. But pursuing Elon Musk’s $44 cardinal acquisition of nan polarizing Bird app, Twitter users must now salary for that notoriety by subscribing to Twitter Blue.

“The basal situation present is that it's (easy) to create virtually 10,000 aliases 100,000 clone Twitter accounts utilizing conscionable 1 machine astatine location and pinch modern AI (artificial intelligence)," said Musk during a caller Q and A session connected Twitter.

"That's nan logic for really pressing difficult connected verified, wherever nan verified requires a number from a reputable telephone bearer and a in installments card," Musk continued. "My prediction is that immoderate alleged societal media web that doesn't do this will fail."

In February, researcher Travis Brown reported an estimated 300,000 users are paying for subscriptions connected Twitter, pinch 62% of those users coming successful nan United States. That number represents 0.2% of progressive users successful nan United States who are paying for a subscription connected Twitter. These monetization efforts are estimated to bring successful $2.4 cardinal per period and $7.2 cardinal per quarter.

Musk precocious admitted to coming retired of pouch to salary for bluish checkmarks for LeBron James, Stephen King and WWE Hall of Famer William Shatner. Everybody other is connected their own.

Twitter is now charging $8 per period for a bluish checkmarks. Credit: Dalle 2

WWE And AEW Stars With A Blue Checkmark On Twitter

WWE

Asuka

Grayson Waller

John “Bradshaw” Layfield

John Cena

Kofi Kingston

Liv Morgan

Logan Paul

Michael Cole

Natalya

Pat McAfee

Paul Heyman

Randy Orton

Ronda Rousey

Zoey Stark

AEW

Evil Uno

Mark Briscoe

MJF

Orange Cassidy

Paul Wight

Swerve Strickland

Tony Khan

Fellow WWE Hall of Famer John Bradshaw Layfield joins a fistful of WWE talent that has opted to support their bluish checkmark. WWE Superstars who retained their bluish ticks are each doing truthful done Twitter Blue, which requires a subscription of $8 per month. Those entering nan caller procreation of Twitter, pinch bluish checks intact, see megastars Logan Paul, John Cena, Ronda Rousey and Randy Orton. Non-wrestlers Paul Heyman and Michael Cole retained their verification arsenic well.

All told, 14 WWE unit person subscribed to Twitter Blue arsenic of this writing, accounting for 5% of WWE unit (active WWE and NXT Superstars, broadcast team, non-wrestlers and ambassadors). Elon Musk and Twitter are making $112 per period from WWE accounts subscribed to Twitter Blue.

Over successful AEW, Evil Uno and Mark Briscoe retained their bluish checkmarks arsenic affiliates of AEW Games and Ring of Honor, respectively. Tony Khan—who ne'er met a tweet he didn’t send—MJF, Swerve Strickland, Orange Cassidy and Paul Wight stay verified arsenic well.

Last year, Khan suggested WWE was paying anti-AEW Twitter bots to spread antagonistic narratives astir his upstart company. Musk’s push for paid verification—which requires a existent telephone number—is partially successful consequence to clone Twitter accounts.

Just 4% of nan AEW roster is subscribed to Twitter Blue, which represents conscionable $40 per month.