Everyone is trying to work out the rules of 'timeslipping' thanks to the Loki season 2 trailer

Just a mates of months earlier nan bid is group to merchandise connected Disney Plus, Marvel has unveiled nan charismatic trailer for Loki play 2 trailer – and it features arsenic overmuch period-hopping, timey-wimey mayhem arsenic we've travel to expect. (It besides features more Jetskis, McDonalds' uniforms, and cardinal lime pies than we were anticipating, but that's not what we're concerned astir here).

The clip besides introduced 'timeslipping', which is seemingly causing Tom Hiddleston's titular anti-hero to glitch retired astatine nan astir inconvenient of moments and reappear in, well, different time. Loki and Mobius (Owen Wilson) activity retired Ke Huy Quan's caller characteristic OB to effort and extremity it, though he's not overmuch thief it turns out. ("It's intolerable to timeslip successful nan TVA," he mutters sweetly, arsenic an exasperated Mobius replies, "I know, but we conscionable saw it happen?" This is going to get complicated).

Shortly aft nan promo landed online, fans of nan God of Mischief person taken to Reddit to effort and activity retired nan rules of timeslipping and why, if it's caused by interferences successful nan timeline, it's not thing that affected Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) successful Doctor Strange successful nan Multiverse of Madness (and different Marvel properties for illustration Spider-Man: No Way Home and Spider-Man: Across nan Spider-Verse).

"The belief is that it's because it was magic," Rifted-06 claimed connected a chat board. "America Chavez travels nan multiverse pinch her powers but Spider-Man 2099 created watches to recreation nan multiverse, which is technology, and truthful exertion causes glitching. The Spider-Men successful [Spider-Man: No Way Home] came to nan MCU though a spell arsenic good truthful they didn't glitch either."

"These universes were ne'er planned to beryllium canon to 1 different and nan rules aren't going to statement up," different argued, pointing retired nan truth that Loki and Doctor Strange are consecutive Marvel productions, while No Way Home and Spider-Man: Into nan Spider-Verse were Sony releases. "The Spider-people successful ITSV didn't recreation via exertion but still glitched."

"I emotion nan measurement really group are trying to find immoderate cohesive logic wherever nary is," personification other agreed. "The 2 franchises aren't connected and that's for nan better. For some of them."

Others besides brought up nan events successful Avengers: Endgame, which saw Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) and nan remainder of nan squad recreation backmost successful clip to pluck nan Infinity Stones from nan past and conclusion Thanos successful nan present. One instrumentality suggested that because each of that was expected to happen, it didn't impact nan Sacred Timeline, and therefore... nary timeslipping.

"They utilized nan quantum watches point that Tony invented. Even 2014 Thanos sewage his hands connected that tech via Nebula and Ebony Maw was seemingly capable to replicate it for nan full army," navjot94 explained. "Keep successful mind they could’ve taken arsenic agelong arsenic they wanted to activity connected this and past conscionable jumped to 2023 for nan Endgame battle. Seems for illustration if you usage nan correct tech aliases magic, you’re bully to spell without glitching."

Whatever nan reason, aliases logic, down Loki's glitching, he and improbable accomplice Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) were warned astir nan implications of sidesplitting Kang version He Who Remains (Jonathan Majors) – who Sylvie believed to beryllium nan evil mastermind down nan mysterious Time Variance Authority – at nan extremity of play 1. She didn't listen, truthful we ever knew nan pack would person immoderate benignant of all-mighty messiness to mop up successful play 2...

Loki returns on Friday, October 6.