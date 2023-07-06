Everything you need to know about One Key, the new loyalty program for Expedia, Hotels.com and Vrbo

Editor’s note: This station was updated pinch caller information.

Expedia Group has officially unified and expanded nan loyalty programs crossed its family of brands, which includes Expedia, Hotels.com and picnic rental tract Vrbo. The Seattle-based institution calls nan caller programme “the astir complete recreation rewards offering successful nan industry.”

In summation to nan caller loyalty program, Expedia Group is opening to rotation retired caller products to make planning, booking and taking trips easier.

While immoderate erstwhile super-users of nan erstwhile Hotels.com programme whitethorn not invited nan changes, different consumers could benefit.

Here’s what we know.

What is Expedia’s caller One Key loyalty program?

The caller loyalty programme is called One Key and officially launched Thursday. The unified programme is free to subordinate and has different tiers that unlock progressively much rewarding benefits nan deeper you spell pinch nan program.

You'll gain points and tier in installments for everything from edifice stays and car rentals to activities and home rentals, and now moreover airfare.

The caller programme brings together existing programs — Expedia Rewards and Hotels.com Rewards — and will, for nan first time, connection customers rewards done brands for illustration Vrbo that had nary anterior loyalty program. The institution says, "You will beryllium capable to gain and usage OneKeyCash (our rewards currency) connected eligible stays connected Hotels.com, positive eligible picnic rentals connected Vrbo, and eligible flights, hotels, rental cars, and much connected Expedia."

Expedia told TPG that Orbitz Rewards members will yet person nan opportunity to subordinate One Key, too, and they won’t suffer nan worth of immoderate of their rewards.

Note that if you already had an relationship pinch Expedia, Hotels.com aliases Vrbo, successful astir cases, you will beryllium automatically migrated to One Key. Vrbo relationship holders will request to judge caller position and conditions. Not each users will beryllium transitioned to nan caller level immediately.

Expedia’s erstwhile loyalty programs were each very different. For instance, pinch Expedia Rewards, you’d mostly gain 2 points for each $1 you'd walk pinch nan programme connected hotels (a 1.4% return), cars, packages and things to do, and 1 constituent per $5 spent connected flights (0.14% return).

The erstwhile Hotels.com programme offered a unsocial (and rewarding) earning structure: a reward nighttime for each 10 nights you stayed. It was worthy a dollar magnitude adjacent to an mean of nan 10 paid nights it took to gain it.

How do you gain rewards successful Expedia One Key?

The rewards you gain successful nan One Key programme are beautiful easy to understand.

Members will person 2% successful OneKeyCash for each dollar spent connected eligible hotels, picnic rentals, activities, packages, car rentals and cruises, and 0.2% successful OneKeyCash for each dollar spent connected eligible flights. While that doesn't sound for illustration overmuch of a return, OneKeyCash is connected apical of immoderate hose loyalty programme rewards and in installments paper rewards you already earn.

The relationship holder who makes nan booking earns nan OneKeyCash, nary matter which travelers are named successful nan booking. This is awesome for those readying a large family get-together, arsenic each OneKeyCash, including those from roundtrip flights for each family members, will beryllium deposited successful your One Key account.

There's nary request to group up a abstracted relationship for each personnel of nan family, truthful multiple-player mode could thief elevate your rewards-earning and status-earning potential.

Your rewards get bigger erstwhile you book stays astatine what nan institution calls "VIP Access properties." In One Key’s Silver tier, for example, your OneKeyCash net spell up by 50%. It’s 2 times much erstwhile you scope nan Gold tier and 3 times much erstwhile you scope nan Platinum tier.

Note that astir "Pay Now" bookings will deed your relationship wrong 3 days aft nan travel is over. "Pay Later" and each Vrbo bookings tin return up to 90 days to deed your account.

How overmuch are One Key rewards worth?

You get a 1:1 dollar worth successful OneKeyCash erstwhile redeeming for eligible travel.

Program rewards are called OneKeyCash, and tin beryllium utilized for nan partial aliases afloat costs of immoderate Pay Now bookings astatine participating picnic rentals and hotels, arsenic good arsenic car rentals and activities. Every dollar successful OneKeyCash will beryllium a dollar you tin person taken disconnected nan value of a picnic rental, hotel, car aliases activity.

According to Expedia, "To usage OneKeyCash connected a flight, you will request capable OneKeyCash to screen nan full costs of your eligible flight, including taxes and fees, and whitethorn not adhd immoderate optional extras for illustration checked bags aliases spot assignments. You tin acquisition those extras aft booking your ticket."

You can't get rate for your OneKeyCash, and you can't transportation it to different members, but you tin redeem your OneKeyCash for recreation completed by friends and family.

What are nan position tiers successful One Key?

The caller programme has 4 position levels that are reached by achieving a definite number of "trip elements" successful a year. The much travel elements you book, nan higher position you earn. Trip elements are nan different parts of a trip, though each has to beryllium worthy astatine slightest $25 to qualify.

One Key travel elements include:

One aerial summons (one-way aliases round-trip)

One edifice room nighttime (each nighttime counts arsenic an element)

One nighttime successful a picnic rental

One nighttime connected a cruise

One-day car rental

One round-trip crushed proscription summons (airport shuttles, transfers, etc.)

One activity summons (a backstage tour, a taxable parkland ticket, etc.)

Blue is nan entry-level position pinch nary relationship activity required. You'll request 5 travel elements to suffice for Silver status. For Gold, you'll request to person 15 travel elements, and for Platinum, you'll request 30 travel elements.

Expedia points retired arsenic an example, " ... if you booked 2 nights successful a edifice and a 3-day car rental, you’d gain 5 travel elements, capable to scope Silver tier position successful 1 trip."

What happens if you had earned Hotels.com nights aliases different awards earlier One Key?

Expedia says immoderate eligible activity successful 2022 and 2023 (up to nan day you go a One Key Member) crossed your Expedia and Hotels.com accounts counts toward your tier status.

For example, if you had 100 Expedia Rewards points, it will go $1 OneKeyCash.

If you earned a free Hotels.com $100 reward nighttime successful your account, it becomes $100 OneKeyCash. If you had little than 10 stamps and were moving connected earning a free night, you'll get 10% of nan worth of each stamp collected. So if you had 3 stamps from $100-per-night edifice stays, it would go $30 successful OneKeyCash.

Here's what a existent Hotels.com relationship page shows, including nan imaginable worth of 1 stamp successful nan aged Hotels.com program.

That stamp should person automatically to astir $29.30 worthy of OneKeyCash successful nan caller programme astatine 10% of nan worth of nan $293 edifice night.

Who nan caller One Key programme is bully for

"One Key, pinch its flexibility, discounts, perks and 1 currency, is simply a elemental rewards programme for nan mundane traveler," Expedia Group told TPG. "And we can’t hide Vrbo is (finally) included, which is simply a monolithic triumph for loyalty programme enthusiasts looking to gain disconnected their picnic rental bookings."

Indeed, nan infrequent traveler — particularly 1 who books for nan full family — whitethorn beryllium nan biggest beneficiary since they tin usage 1 programme for each their recreation and cognize they'll gain rewards connected their trips that they tin move into further travel.

Who nan caller One Key programme isn't awesome for

As mentioned, powerfulness users of nan Hotels.com reward programme will apt beryllium nan ones astir disappointed pinch this alteration since they are losing entree to a astir 10% rebate connected edifice stays. Under nan aged programme for Hotels.com, if you booked 10 nights done nan website aliases app, you earned 1 free nighttime pinch a worth balanced to nan mean costs of your 10 paid nights (excluding taxes and fees).

The caller programme does connection a rebate for edifice bookings, but not astir arsenic generous.

There are agleam spots, though. You tin commencement earning rewards aft your first edifice booking alternatively of waiting until 10 stays ... aliases worse, consequence having nan nights expire connected you. Also, you could gain arsenic overmuch arsenic 6% backmost connected immoderate stays arsenic a Platinum One Key member. However, that does require Platinum position (achieved aft 30 " travel elements"), and it only applies to definite eligible VIP Access properties.

Other caller One Key features

In summation to nan caller loyalty program, Expedia is rolling retired caller products that should make planning, booking and taking trips easier. The caller programme will besides person discounts connected much than 100,000 hotels, including up to 20% disconnected bookings done done One Key.

Expedia tells TPG location will besides beryllium spot credits and discounts disposable astatine galore hotels and resorts, which whitethorn see free breakfast, vouchers aliases value reductions connected nutrient and beverages, spa credits and moreover waived edifice fees: "We person thousands of edifice partners, some independent and chains, offering members perks."

Expedia told TPG that location are besides respective different ways for prime members to save, including:

Booking a member-only woody – One example? A Gold personnel (15-plus travel elements) tin people 20% aliases much savings connected immoderate hotels.

One example? A Gold personnel (15-plus travel elements) tin people 20% aliases much savings connected immoderate hotels. Booking "VIP Access" properties – Expedia has deals astatine definite hotels and resorts that springiness you typical perks and let you to double your earning complaint arsenic a Gold member.

Expedia has deals astatine definite hotels and resorts that springiness you typical perks and let you to double your earning complaint arsenic a Gold member. Book a package – If you book a picnic package, including flights, you'll gain 2% successful rewards connected flights versus 0.2% connected stand-alone flights.

The caller features will besides see a value lucifer committedness for airfare, value search and predictions, travel boards, and self-service for cruise and formation changes.

It's excessively early to opportunity for judge really overmuch of a value-add immoderate of these caller features and discounts will be, but we'll proceed to show and tally immoderate tests successful nan coming weeks and months.

Bottom line

Those who were utilized to what was fundamentally a 10% "rebate" connected Hotels.com nights via nan aged stamps programme will apt spot reduced rewards-earning powerfulness from this programme that rewards 2% backmost connected those stays.

However, travelers who didn't recreation often capable to person 10 eligible stays pinch Hotels.com and alternatively booked for ample family groups aliases had a operation of edifice and Vrbo spending now person a measurement to excavation each of those net successful 1 program. Adding to nan worth is that you tin redeem nan rewards you gain arsenic you spell alternatively of waiting until you deed 10 eligible edifice stays aliases consequence having them expire earlier you tin get astir to earning aliases utilizing them.

No 1 programme is nan correct lucifer for each travelers. However, infrequent travelers, those who for illustration to rent homes pinch Vrbo, aliases those who person a wide operation of bookings now person a measurement to excavation those rewards successful 1 program.

Additional reporting by Benji Stawski.