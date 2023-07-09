Evidence for high annual rainfall 66 million years ago found

A squad of scientists from IIT Kharagpur and Academia Sinica, Taipei has so recovered grounds of very precocious yearly rainfall during nan catastrophic volcanism that formed nan Deccan Traps successful India astir 66 cardinal years back. They utilized a caller method — Nanoscale Secondary Ion Mass Spectrometry — to analyse 3 isotopes of oxygen (Oxygen-16,17, and 18) successful fossil trees of nan Cretaceous play and measurement nan isotopic creation of nan reservoir h2o derived from rainfall.

The depleted values of nan oxygen isotopes propose a higher tropical rainfall (1,600 mm per year) successful India during nan terminal Cretaceous period. The summation successful rainfall and its waning successful nan early Palaeocene intimately follows alteration successful palaeo-atmospheric (paleo c dioxide) suggesting a imaginable underlying link. Results were published successful nan Journal of Chemical Geology.

“The disposable records of nan atmospheric c dioxide attraction and somesthesia complete some onshore and water during nan clip of Deccan Trap eruption were analysed. Deccan trap lavas were erupting spewing immense magnitude of c dioxide frankincense expanding nan past atmospheric c dioxide attraction to arsenic precocious arsenic 1,000 ppm (parts per million),” Prof. Anindya Sarkar from nan Department of Geology and Geophysics astatine IIT Kharagpur and corresponding writer of nan insubstantial said successful a release.

“Excepting nan arid/semi‐arid regions, nan modern yearly rainfall complete ample parts of peninsular India connected an mean is astir 1,000‐1,200 mm. Our information suggested that these fossil trees recorded 1,800‐1,900 mm rainfall per twelvemonth . This is precisely what nan IPCC predicts successful lawsuit of a early utmost 4 grade C warming of nan planet,” said Prof. Sourendra Bhattacharya, a co‐author of nan paper.

Fossil substance emanation has accrued c dioxide from a pre‐industrial level of 280 ppm to astir 420 ppm successful 2023. Climate models propose that a doubling of c dioxide will intensify nan atmospheric circulation and result nan rainfall. The 2023 AR6 study by nan Intergovernmental Panel connected Climate Change (IPCC) warns if nan c dioxide emanation and world warming proceed unabated, yearly wettest time precipitation will summation by manifold crossed each continents. Monsoon rainfall associated pinch tropical cyclones complete India will besides summation by 40%. While these predictions are made done ambiance models, they tin only beryllium tested by studying nan rainfall grounds successful nan past erstwhile nan world went done a earthy warming shape owed to precocious c dioxide emission.