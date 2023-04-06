Ex-ABC News producer James Meek indicted on three child pornography counts, year after FBI raid

Disgraced ex-ABC News elder shaper James Gordon Meek is indicted connected 3 kid pornography counts - astir 1 twelvemonth aft FBI raided his Arlington, Virginia location - for evidence.

Meek, 53, erstwhile an Emmy-winning producer, was formally charged this week pinch transporting images of kid pornography, according to nan Justice Department.

If convicted, he faces a mandatory minimum of 5 years successful situation and a maximum punishment of 20 years successful prison.

Meek's predatory behaviour was first exposed erstwhile Dropbox alerted authorities to kid porn stored successful his relationship successful March 2021, The New York Post reported. The FBI's Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force led nan investigation.

In April 27, 2022, DOJ agents past raided his penthouse flat successful which they seized a laptop, outer difficult drive, and aggregate iPhones that reportedly contained kid porn. Shortly after, he abruptly resigned from nan network.

The kid pornography charges travel astir 2 months aft his January 31 arrest. He is scheduled to beryllium arraigned connected April 14, as per docket calendar.

James Meek, 53, erstwhile an Emmy-winning producer, was formally charged connected 3 kid pornography counts - astir a twelvemonth aft FBI raided his location for evidence

Meek pictured successful a photograph from his Twitter account- which is nary longer active

Meek built his eputation astatine nan New York Daily News, wherever his five-year investigation forced subject brass to admit that Army Private First Class David Sharrett II was changeable by his ain commanding officer

Several of Meek's devices allegedly contained images depicting children engaged successful sexually definitive conduct, and aggregate chat conversations pinch users engaged successful sexually definitive conversations wherever nan participants expressed enthusiasm for nan intersexual maltreatment of children, according to nan DOJ release.

In 2 of those conversations, a username allegedly associated pinch Meek received and distributed kid intersexual maltreatment materials done an internet-based messaging platform, arsenic per nan DOJ.

Following nan raid, nan section obtained a hunt warrant for Meek's iCloud relationship connected November 14. They contained backups of 2 of his devices and included a screenshot of 1 of nan definitive discussions.

They besides uncovered an Apple laptop that contained 'approximately 90 images and videos of kid pornography.'

Snapchat and Instagram accounts were besides uncovered that contained conversations and images of unidentified females alleged to beryllium minors.

Meek had been known for his trailblazing journalism, which has exposed shocking subject cover-ups, friends occurrence deaths, and foiled panic plots.

DailyMail.com spotted successful precocious October astatine his aged mom's townhouse successful McLean, Virginia, 15 minutes extracurricular Washington, D.C.

The divided dad-of-two appeared to beryllium keeping a debased profile- parking his Chevy SUV respective blocks from nan spot and ignoring questions arsenic he slipped done a backmost door.

He had been wearing his trademark military-style getup, including an service section overgarment pinch an Afghan emblem patch, backpack, aviator shades, and a keffiyeh scarf – a motion to Meek's celebrated dispatches from nan frontline successful Afghanistan.

In December, it was revealed nan DOJ was charging nan past 'missing' Emmy Award-winning, ABC producer, astir 8 months aft nan FBI raided his location and took respective of his physics devices.

Rolling Stone reported that an indictment was being prepared successful relationship to nan pre-dawn ambush and that astir a twelve physics devices had been taken from Meek's home.

'Independent observers judge nan ambush is among nan first – and rather possibly, nan first – to beryllium carried retired connected a journalist by nan Biden administration,' publication nan bombshell study successful Rolling Stone.

Meek, 53, has been keeping a debased floor plan and has been AWOL for nan past respective months, aft a mysterious FBI ambush astatine his Siena Park flat successful Arlington, Virginia

Meeks was a 2022 Foley Freedom Awardees

The mag alleged that agents spent 10 minutes wrong Meek's top-floor pad and recovered a laptop containing classified information, citing 'sources acquainted pinch nan matter' – but friends and erstwhile colleagues of nan popular, well-regarded newsman opportunity that doesn't adhd up.

They constituent retired that ABC has not made immoderate ineligible intervention, nor voiced its support for nan prima correspondent, who is said to person cited 'personal reasons' for abruptly quitting aft 9 successful years astatine nan alphabet network.

f he did person thing for illustration that, classified documents aliases akin materials, that would presumably beryllium for a communicative he was moving on,' said a erstwhile colleague.

'This is simply a feline who has done a batch of bully successful nan world. ABC would beryllium firmly successful his area if it was for morganatic journalism. None of it adds up.'

Dena Iverson, main lawman head successful nan DOJ's Office of Public Affairs, released a connection months agone insisting that agents had acted lawfully.

'While nan section cannot speak to immoderate circumstantial lawsuit aliases activity, nan Department strictly adheres to nan Attorney General's July 2021 memorandum prohibiting nan usage of nan compulsory process pinch regards to members of nan news media acting wrong nan scope of newsgathering activities,' she told nan Daily Beast.

The argumentation was brought successful past twelvemonth by nan Biden management to prohibit nan feds from seizing materials from reporters without authorization from nan lawman lawyer general.

The Department of Justice did not respond to aggregate emails from DailyMail.com asking for an update connected Meek's case.

Previous presidents including Trump and Obama had been accused of secretly targeting journalists and their sources.

There are, however, respective exceptions included successful nan policy, specified arsenic erstwhile a journalist is suspected of moving for a overseas powerfulness aliases a panic group.

Meek's flat building, wherever he lived until April successful Arlington, Virginia

Eugene Gorokhov, Meek's attorney, did not respond to a petition for comment.

In earlier remarks, reported by Rolling Stone, he said: 'Mr Meek is unaware of what allegations anonymous sources are making astir his possession of classified documents.

'If specified documents exist, arsenic claimed, this would beryllium wrong nan scope of Mr. Meek's agelong profession arsenic an investigative journalist covering authorities wrongdoing.

'Press inquiries connected this rumor are troubling for a different reason: they look to beryllium based connected statements from a root wrong nan government.

'It is highly inappropriate, and illegal, for individuals successful nan authorities to leak accusation astir an ongoing investigation.'