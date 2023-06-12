Ex-Germany soccer star Özil’s tattoo: Who are the Gray Wolves?

Fitness coach Alper A. is fond of posting pictures of his clients connected Instagram, typically nan classical "before and after" shots that showcase his occurrence stories. The astir caller one, featuring Mesut Özil, a former Germany national shot team star, has caused a stir, however. The 2 men guidelines side-by-side proudly flaunting their toned stomachs aft an apparently successful training program. But it is nan tattoo visible connected nan near broadside of Özil's thorax that is astatine nan center of discussions successful Germany, wherever he was calved and raised successful a Turkish migrant family. It shows nan silhouette of a howling wolf and 3 crescent moons — typical symbols of nan Turkish ultranationalist group nan Gray Wolves, besides known arsenic nan Idealist Hearths aliases Ulku Ocaklari. The animal is an important awesome for Turkish right-wing extremists. In mythology, a grey wolf saved nan ancestors of nan Turkish peoples from their enemies and helped them ascend arsenic a awesome power. For many, it truthful represents power. The well-known wolf manus salute besides comes from this myth.

The well-known grey wolf salute connected displayImage: Imago/M. Trammer

Three crescents were recovered connected nan warfare emblem of nan Ottomans. Today, they shape nan statement logo of nan Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), which has beenthe largest state of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for years.



Gray Wolf ideology

German authorities characterise nan group's ideology arsenic nationalist-extremist, anti-Semitic and racist. Their stereotypical enemies see Kurds,Armenians, Jews and Christians, since they judge successful nan superiority of nan Turkish nation. The Gray Wolves committed galore acts of unit and murders successful nan past, peculiarly successful nan 1970s. According to nan Federal Office for nan Protection of nan Constitution, Germany's home intelligence services, their purpose is to found a homogeneous authorities of each Turkic peoples nether Turkish activity — from nan Balkans to occidental China. There are 2 main currents wrong nan Gray Wolves: the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) and nan Great Unity Party (BBP), according to extremism interrogator Kemal Bozay. The ultranationalist MHP is nan original Gray Wolves statement of nan two, according to nan Federal Office for nan Protection of nan Constitution.

The logo of ultranationalist statement MHP: 3 achromatic crescents connected a reddish backgroundImage: AP

Gray Wolves successful Europe

Gray Wolves are organized passim Europe. A location umbrella organization, nan Turkish Confederation successful Europe, was founded successful nan German metropolis of Frankfurt successful 2007 to bundle nan various European offshoots. Across Europe, location person been repeated clashes involving Gray Wolves, peculiarly pinch Kurds. Austria prohibited their symbols successful 2019 and France banned their offshoot successful 2020. Late that aforesaid year, the German parliament resolved to see a akin ban. So far, it has not travel to fruition.

Security authorities successful Germany judge location are immoderate 11,000 Gray Wolves members, astir 9,500 of them organized successful associations, nationwide. The relation pinch nan largest number of members is nan "Türkisch Demokratischen Idealistenvereine successful Deutschland" (Turkish Democratic Idealists Associations successful Germany), aliases ADÜTDF by its Turkish-language acronym. It represents nan interests of nan ultranationalist MHP, Erdogan's ally. With complete 7,000 members successful Germany, ADÜTDF is nan largest known umbrella statement wrong nan Gray Wolves milieu. It is organized into 160 section associations. The 2nd biggest is ATIB, nan "Union der Türkisch-Islamischen Kulturvereine successful Europa" (the Union of Turkish-Islamic Cultural Associations successful Europe). According to nan Federal Office for nan Protection of nan Constitution, it has 1,200 members and is organized into 25 section associations passim Germany. It was founded successful 1987 by a well-known personnel of nan Ülkücü milieu, who is said to person provided nan hitman's limb and wages for the 1981 assassination effort connected Pope John Paul II.

The Gray Wolves are besides known arsenic nan Idealist Hearths (Ulku Ocaklari)Image: Boris Roessler/dpa/picture-alliance

Germany's 3rd umbrella statement is nan Federation of World Order successful Europe (ANF). Nationwide, it has immoderate 1,200 members successful astir 15 section chapters, according to German authorities. ANF represents nan interests of nan Islamic-ultranationalist Great Unity Party (BBP), which is besides a personnel of Erdogan's electoral alliance. Numerous governmental murders successful Turkey person been attributed to nan BBP. Its members are besides alleged to person been progressive successful nan execution of nan Armenian journalist Hrant Dink successful Istanbul.

This article was primitively published successful German.