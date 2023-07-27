Ex-intel officer says U.S. hiding info on alien craft

Retired Maj. David Grusch, a erstwhile Air Force intelligence officer, testified to Congress that nan U.S. is concealing a longstanding programme that retrieves and reverse engineers unidentified flying objects connected July 26, 2023. | Photo Credit: AP

The U.S. is concealing a longstanding programme that retrieves and reverse engineers unidentified flying objects, a erstwhile Air Force intelligence serviceman testified Wednesday to Congress. The Pentagon has denied his claims.

Retired Maj. David Grusch’s highly anticipated grounds earlier a House Oversight subcommittee was Congress’ latest foray into nan world of UAPs — aliases “unidentified aerial phenomena,” which is nan charismatic word nan U.S. authorities uses alternatively of UFOs. While nan study of mysterious craft aliases objects often evokes talk of aliens and “little greenish men,” Democrats and Republicans successful caller years person pushed for much investigation arsenic a nationalist information matter owed to concerns that sightings observed by pilots whitethorn beryllium tied to U.S. adversaries.

Former US intelligence charismatic David Grusch says nether oath that nan US authorities is successful possession of UFOs and non-human bodies pic.twitter.com/tYJA1rNr6Z — Latest successful abstraction (@latestinspace) July 26, 2023 — Latest successful abstraction (@latestinspace) July 26, 2023

Grusch said he was asked successful 2019 by the caput of a authorities task unit connected UAPs to place each highly classified programs relating to nan task force’s mission. At nan time, Grusch was elaborate to nan National Reconnaissance Office, nan agency that operates U.S. spy satellites.

“I was informed successful nan people of my charismatic duties of a multi-decade UAP clang retrieval and reverse engineering programme to which I was denied access,” he said.

Asked whether nan U.S. authorities had accusation astir extraterrestrial life, Grusch said nan U.S. apt has been alert of “non-human” activity since nan 1930s.

The Pentagon has denied Grusch’s claims of a coverup. In a statement, Defense Department spokeswoman Sue Gough said investigators person not discovered “any verifiable accusation to substantiate claims that immoderate programs regarding nan possession aliases reverse-engineering of extraterrestrial materials person existed successful nan past aliases beryllium currently.” The connection did not reside UFOs that are not suspected of being extraterrestrial objects.

Grusch says he became a authorities whistleblower aft his find and has faced retaliation for coming forward. He declined to beryllium much circumstantial astir nan retaliatory tactics, citing an ongoing investigation.

“It was very sadistic and very unfortunate, immoderate of nan strategies they utilized to wounded maine some professionally and personally,” he said.

Rep. Glenn Grothman, R-Wis., chaired nan panel’s proceeding and joked to a packed audience, “Welcome to nan astir breathtaking subcommittee successful Congress this week.” But members of some parties asked Grusch astir his study of UFOs and nan consequences he faced.

“I return it that you’re arguing what we request is existent transparency and reporting systems truthful we tin get immoderate clarity connected what’s going connected retired there,” said Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md.

Some lawmakers criticized nan Pentagon for not providing much specifications successful a classified briefing aliases releasing images that could beryllium shown to nan public. In erstwhile hearings, Pentagon officials showed a video taken from an F-18 subject level that showed an image of 1 balloon-like shape.

Pentagon officials successful December said they had received “several hundreds” of caller reports since launching a renewed effort to analyse reports of UFOs.

At that point, “we person not seen anything, and we’re still very early on, that would lead america to judge that immoderate of nan objects that we person seen are of alien origin,” said Ronald Moultrie, nan undersecretary of defence for intelligence and security. “Any unauthorized strategy successful our airspace we deem arsenic a threat to safety.”