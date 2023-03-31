Ex-Patriot Willie McGinest out at NFL Network amid assault charges: report

The NFL Network is reportedly parting ways pinch Willie McGinest arsenic he faces up to 8 years successful prison.

McGinest was deed pinch one count of assault pinch a deadly limb and 1 count of battle by intends of unit apt to origin awesome bodily wounded stemming from an onslaught astatine a edifice successful West Hollywood.

The erstwhile protect lineman turned himself into constabulary connected Dec. 19 successful relationship pinch nan battle that occurred 10 days prior. The video seems to show McGinest punching a man successful nan look and later attacking him pinch a bottle.

New England Patriots linebacker Willie McGinest

McGinest spent nan mostly of his 15-year profession successful New England, earning 2 Pro Bowl nods and 3 Super Bowl championships.

The 51-year-old apologized for nan incident soon aft successful a lengthy Instagram post.

"First and foremost, I want to connection my deepest apology for my lapse successful judgement and behaviour connected December 9 astatine a edifice successful West Hollywood," McGinest wrote connected Instagram later that month. "To my family, community, friends, and younker I mentor, please cognize I consciousness horrible for my actions and return afloat responsibility.

New England Patriots Willie McGinest

"To my colleagues astatine nan NFL Network and those that I activity intimately pinch arsenic an advisor to master and community-based organizations, please cognize I americium embarrassed and regret what occurred.

"Most of all, I americium disappointed successful myself, arsenic I cognize this is an isolated incident and is not reflective of my faith, domiciled arsenic a father, life’s assemblage of work, aliases nan domiciled exemplary I’ve worked difficult to become. It is personally devastating that decades of organization service, younker engagement, mentoring, and master improvement would go an afterthought successful a azygous infinitesimal that should ne'er person happened.

Willie McGinest #55 of the New England Patriots

"This incident has prompted maine to heavy self-reflection — mind, soul, and spirit. I cognize that unit is ne'er nan reply to specified situations, nary matter really aggravated nan provocation. Rest assured, I will return immoderate steps basal to reconstruct nan nationalist trust, mend damaged relationships, and guarantee this ne'er happens again."

McGinest was suspended from his domiciled arsenic an expert astatine NFL Network pending an investigation.