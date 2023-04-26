Ex-Scotland captain Laidlaw announces retirement plan

Former Scotland skipper Greig Laidlaw has announced his volition to bent up his boots and spell into coaching.

The 37-year-old scrum-half is presently playing successful Japan pinch Urayasu D-Rocks.

Last month, he helped nan 2nd section broadside scope nan promotion-relegation play-off.

"We intend to enactment arsenic a family successful Japan a while longer, but it is present I will yet bent up my playing boots," Laidlaw, who won 76 caps for Scotland, 39 arsenic captain, wrote connected Instagram.

"It is clip to return everything I person learnt, from a playing profession I could only person dreamt of, and move connected into coaching."

McInally wants different World Cup earlier retiring

Laidlaw began his nine profession pinch Edinburgh and went connected to play for Gloucester and Clermont earlier moving to Japan successful 2020, describing his clip location arsenic "the astir unthinkable experience".

The nephew of erstwhile Scotland scrum-half Roy Laidlaw played successful 2 World Cups and was a personnel of nan British and Irish Lions squad that toured New Zealand successful 2017 but retired from Test rugby aft nan 2019 finals.

"Throughout my playing profession I person pushed myself, I person taken connected caller experiences, continuously learnt and immersed myself successful different cultures," he added.

"I person ever enjoyed figuring retired really to activity arsenic a squad and really to get nan champion retired of my team-mates, things I will return pinch maine and proceed to develop."