Ex-Tesla workers say staff shared private customer footage

A caller study purports to expose Tesla's institution civilization of sharing backstage videos and images for employees' enjoyment.

Reuters(Opens successful a caller tab) interviewed 9 anonymous erstwhile labor who said video footage and images captured by Tesla cameras were wide shared by labor done Tesla's messaging level from 2019 to 2022. This included visuals of people's garages and moreover footage of a speeding Tesla hitting a kid connected a bike, which dispersed "like wildfire" said 1 erstwhile employee.

"We could spot them doing laundry and really friendly things. We could spot their kids," said different ex-employee. Scenes from wrong garages included, "scenes of intimacy" and "certain pieces of laundry, definite intersexual wellness items...and conscionable backstage scenes of life that we really were privy to because nan car was charging," said nan Reuters report.

Employees who had entree to camera footage were known arsenic labelers, whose occupation it was to train Tesla's artificial intelligence strategy to admit objects and pedestrians. In nan San Mateo office, sharing footage and memes made from footage earned you cool points. "People who sewage promoted to lead positions shared a batch of these funny items and gained notoriety for being funny," said a erstwhile labeler.

Tesla's privacy policy(Opens successful a caller tab) says that its autopilot-equipped cars, which person 8 cameras, were designed to protect personification privacy. The intent of a Tesla's cameras is to assistance pinch self-driving features for illustration Autopilot and Autopark. It besides uses this information to amended its fleet of cars, and pass pinch proprietor astir information information. "No 1 but you would person knowledge of your activities, location aliases a history of wherever you’ve been."

But arsenic erstwhile labor pointed out, camera footage that whitethorn uncover thoroughfare signs aliases landmarks tin springiness discourse clues astir nan driver's location.

The privateness argumentation besides doesn't reside really labor aliases contractors grip delicate data, fto unsocial nan conception that labor whitethorn usage backstage information for memes, entertainment, aliases profession advancement.