Examiner appointed to Barryroe Offshore Energy amid plans to pivot to green energy

The High Court has appointed an examiner to Barryroe Offshore Energy (BOE) aft proceeding a conveyance of beef tycoon Larry Goodman could inject important superior for a pivot distant from fossil substance exploration towards greenish energy.

There was nary guidance to nan examinership petition presented to nan tribunal connected Monday by Mr Goodman’s Vevan Unlimited, which holds a 20 per cent liking successful nan lipid and state exploration firm.

BOE had been facing imaginable liquidation, but a shareholder ballot scheduled for July 24th was called disconnected aft Mr Goodman initiated a bid for nan tribunal to protect BOE from its creditors.

Permit denied

The tribunal heard nan company’s operations are “negligible to non-existent” and person been scuppered by Minister for nan Environment Eamon Ryan refusal to assistance a licence for its cardinal Barryroe lipid task 50km disconnected nan Cork coast.

Moving nan petition connected behalf of Vevan connected Monday, Lyndon MacCann SC said his customer is assured nan institution would win successful quashing nan Minister’s May refusal successful a judicial reappraisal challenge. However, going beyond quashing, to nan constituent of compelling nan Minister to accede to nan licence application, is “less certain”, he acknowledged.

BOE is technically insolvent, but its activities are tin of being “resuscitated” pinch due funding.

His customer sees imaginable successful nan greenish power assemblage and is portion of a group of companies pinch a “fairly heavy pocket” to perchance money BOE’s early activities. He acknowledged nan examiner is entitled to look elsewhere for funding, but said nan “petitioner has resources and is prepared to perpetrate its resources”.

Vevan believes BOE management’s accomplishment group successful exploring earthy resources for power usage tin beryllium applied to nan greenish power sector, he added.

Restructuring

Mr MacCann, appearing pinch Declan Murphy BL, pointed to a study prepared by independent master Damien Murran, caput of Teneo Ireland’s firm restructuring practice, which says BOE has a reasonable imaginable of endurance if a strategy of statement tin beryllium put successful place.

Barrister Alison Keirse, for BOE, said her customer was neutral connected nan application, while Arthur Cunningham BL, for nan Revenue Commissioners, owed immoderate €20,000, was neutral truthful agelong arsenic definite position concerning taxation filings were attached to nan orders.

Mr Justice Michael Quinn noted nan exertion was “relatively unusual” successful originating from a shareholder alternatively than nan institution itself.

BOE’s board had resolved to spot it into liquidation, but location is nary grounds that it is being pursued instantly by creditors, nan judge said.

He was satisfied nan statutory conditions were met to alteration him to name Kieran Wallace, managing head of Interpath Advisory successful Ireland, arsenic examiner.

Barryroe, BOE's last exploration hope, was recovered much than a decade agone to person much than 300 cardinal barrels of lipid arsenic good arsenic state resources.