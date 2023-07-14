EXCLUSIVE: Dem Rep. Sean Casten Hit With Ethics Complaint For Allegedly Abusing Official Resources

The Foundation for Accountability and Civic Trust (FACT) is filing an morals title against Democratic Illinois Rep. Sean Casten for allegedly abusing authorities resources, nan Daily Caller has learned.

Casten is being accused of abusing charismatic resources by featuring official authorities resources successful tweets from his run account, according to nan complaint. Federal rule prohibits lawmakers from utilizing charismatic resources for run purposes, according to FACT.

READ THE FULL COMPLAINT:

Casten Complaint by James Lynch connected Scribd

“The ineligible violations successful this lawsuit are clear and location are nary facts that tin excuse them. In fact, a reappraisal of Rep. Casten’s run societal media accounts demonstrates that he consistently uses charismatic resources for governmental purposes and that he has utilized galore different types of taxpayer-funded resources for his campaign,” nan title reads. (RELATED: Eric Swalwell Subject Of Ethics Complaint For Allegedly Abusing Official Resources)

Official resources see authorities buildings and offices, a member’s charismatic website, photos and videos of Congressional proceedings and charismatic societal media accounts, according to nan House morals guide.

Casten’s run relationship links straight to his authorities relationship and FACT’s title identifies 16 examples of run tweets featuring charismatic authorities resources from nan 16-day play of June 21 to July 7, 2023. The title calls for nan Office of Congressional Ethics (OCE) to analyse whether Casten abused authorities resources.

“The laws astatine rumor successful this lawsuit are important because not only do they protect taxpayer-funded resources from abuse, they besides protect nan integrity of charismatic proceedings. One rumor nan House Ethics Manual acknowledges is nan nationalist cognition that incumbents are simply utilizing their agency to tally for re-election aliases to tally for a higher office, and nan logic for that cognition is rather evident successful Rep. Casten’s actions,” FACT Executive Director Kendra Arnold said successful nan complaint.

“His run societal media posts abusing charismatic resources are excessively galore to see successful 1 complaint, warranting an contiguous morals investigation by nan OCE,” nan title continues.

Casten’s agency did not instantly respond to nan Daily Caller’s petition for comment.