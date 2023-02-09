Exclusive: Kevin Hart on the Action Comedy of Die Hart 2

When Jerry Lewis wrote, produced, and directed The Bellboy, he formed himself arsenic himself, a drama personage staying astatine a fancy edifice (where Lewis besides played a silent bellboy). Kevin Hart whitethorn not person nan auteurist imagination of Lewis, but he's arsenic adjacent to nan legendary comedian arsenic anyone else. Few funny group are arsenic ambitious, and fewer play to nan camera arsenic expertly and desperately, going beyond mugging and into full-body drama that each but guarantees a laugh. They emotion their audience, and they activity for illustration hellhole for them.

Like Lewis successful The Bellboy, Hart plays a variety connected himself successful nan Die Hart bid connected Roku. The stand-up comedian and successful actor is surely celebrated capable to warrant his ain series, and for illustration galore comedians earlier him (Jerry Seinfeld, Larry David, Ray Romano), he chose to play himself successful one. Except successful this case, reality is heightened and elevated by nan gleeful twists which originate from Hart's pursuit to go an action prima wrong nan show.

With nan 2nd play premiering coming connected Roku, Hart said pinch MovieWeb astir action-comedy, John Cena, Ben Schwartz, and Die Hart itself.

Die Hart 2 Brings nan Series Back to Roku

MW: What are you astir excited for audiences to spot from this?

Kevin Hart: To spot a continuation of nan world we created and an description of what we did well. The funny sewage funnier, and nan action is much action-packed. So I'm excited for nan fans to spot it, clasp it, emotion it. Excited for those that will watch portion two, and if they're not alert of portion one, to beryllium capable to spell and look astatine it and get a small clang people connected that 1 arsenic well.

MW: The world decidedly grows upon nan first one. Can you talk a spot astir really it takes a caller style and shape successful Die Hart 2?

Kevin Hart: I deliberation it's astir saying, "Well, really do we put maine backmost successful an situation that is conducive to nan world of hopeful, action star-like involvement?" In this one, it was astir nan transportation of a movie that I felt would return my profession to nan adjacent level.

Kevin Hart: During said transportation it doesn't spell my way. Only to laic maine successful a position later, wherever personification who wasn't progressive successful nan transportation astatine each ended up taking maine arsenic a hostage and past presenting maine pinch nan opportunity of a life that seemed to fulfill my request to make that film, but ended up being a hoax wherever personification was really trying to wounded me. More importantly, I conscionable get to beryllium reactive, I get to respond to nan environment, to nan world of crazy astir me, and successful reacting, I'm embracing action. Doing action was beautiful fun.

The Action-Comedy of John Cena and Kevin Hart

MW: Speaking of nan action, location are truthful galore awesome scenes to spell through. Especially erstwhile you look astatine your sparring partner, group for illustration John Cena. What's it for illustration to activity alongside legends specified arsenic himself?

Kevin Hart: John Cena was great, we were very fortunate to person him. He's an astonishing talent, a world prima of today's time. His occurrence is warranted, right? He's a tremendous athlete, a tremendous characteristic successful nan abstraction of wrestling, truthful to reflector that, to lucifer that, was a no-brainer.

MW: What tin you show maine astir nan mentation that went into your scenes together?

Kevin Hart: In this one, my size is nary lucifer of people for John Cena's, truthful I tried to conscionable travel successful pinch conscionable a important magnitude of personality. But location are moments successful this movie wherever nan alignment, aliases jousting, from he to I are ones wherever nan assemblage is going to tally distant remembering afterward, our conflict segment especially. So I would opportunity buckle up.

Ben Schwartz and nan Stunts of Die Hart

MW: There are truthful galore funny lines of dialogue, but it appears that location whitethorn beryllium lines of axenic improvisation. Can you show maine what it was for illustration connected group capturing that?

Kevin Hart: Well, this is where Ben Schwartz comes in. Ben did a awesome occupation of improvising, Ben did a awesome occupation of uncovering material. As comics, some of america were making judge that we were ne'er each story, aliases went down nan rabbit spread excessively much. We ever maintained a precocious level of understanding, aliases of punch-lining, aliases putting a 'but' into nan periods that already had awesome sentences. Small adds up each into characteristic and things that tin make nan characters that overmuch better.

MW: Let's talk astir immoderate stunts that we see. How difficult were those to seizure down nan scenes?

Kevin Hart: That's wherever astonishing stunt coordinators and nan squad of master group travel into play and thief you. Ben's stunt was beautiful insane. We had a phenomenal stuntman connected group that day, and Ben tin opportunity what he wants, but that was scary. Although nan stunt feline came in, Ben had to commencement that stunt off. And location were heavy breaths each time, rightfully so. I'm gladsome that we had an astonishing stuntman who made it look unbelievable. If it were me, I would person done nan stunt. That's a different story. But Ben's not maine [Hart smiles]. Ben stepped distant and walked off.

Kevin Hart is each smiles, moreover erstwhile he whitethorn beryllium physically exhausted. After watching this modern time slapstick stylist exert himself to nan fullest grade of his abilities successful the laugh-out-loud funny, action-packed Die Hart series, you mightiness consciousness a spot exhausted yourself, a testament to nan magnitude of explosive power nan prima exudes, supernova style. Season 2 of Die Hart is now on nan Roku Channel.