Exclusive March of the Machine spoilers show off vampire pirate and angelic rhino (!?) cards

1 hour ago
March of nan Machine spoilers
(Image credit: Wizards of nan Coast)

If you're looking for March of nan Machine spoilers, we've sewage 3 caller cards for you to feast your eyes connected - GamesRadar+ tin exclusively uncover a trio of caller additions to this upcoming Magic: The Gathering set.

It's an eclectic bunch; these March of nan Machine spoilers return america from demonic vampires to angelic rhinos (and no, that's not a typo). More specifically, you'll find nan Dusk Legion Duelist, Surge of Salvation, and Astral Wingspan cards below. 

It's unclear wherever these cards will onshore successful nan MTG March of nan Machine group astatine large, but 1 - Surge of Salvation - is simply a Story Spotlight that sees nan Ancient Greek-inspired Meletians getting immoderate much-needed angelic assistance successful their conflict against Phyrexia. You tin spot it, and nan different 2 exclusive reveals, below.

March of nan Machine spoilers

(Image credit: Wizards of nan Coast)

March of nan Machine joins nan best paper games connected shelves this April, and arsenic evidenced by this reveal, nan preview play is good underway. This will tally until April 5, astatine which constituent nan afloat paper assemblage is unveiled. Shortly afterward, in-store prerelease events kick-off (on April 14, if you're keeping score), and it's each capped disconnected pinch nan world tabletop motorboat connected April 21.

However, that's not nan extremity of it, arsenic this is nan culmination of years of storytelling; a smaller, secondary group called 'The Aftermath' arrives successful May. These narrative-focused cards item nan authorities of play aft Phyrexia's defeat, detailing which characters unrecorded aliases die.

It's been a engaged period for trading paper games; alongside increasing anticipation for March of nan Machine, we besides sewage our first bully look astatine MTG Lord of nan Rings (including a card truthful uncommon that only 1 has been created). Following that, we were capable to get a amended glimpse of Disney Lorcana - a caller competitor from nan squad down immoderate of nan best committee games.

As nan site's Tabletop & Merch Editor, you'll find my grubby paws connected everything from committee crippled reviews to Lego buying guides. I person been penning astir games successful 1 shape aliases different since 2012 and tin usually beryllium recovered cackling complete immoderate evil scheme I've cooked up for my group's adjacent Dungeons & Dragons campaign.

