Exclusive: Perfect Addiction Author on Her Big-Screen Adaptation

Claudia Tan opened up astir her "sports romance," which she wrote erstwhile she was conscionable 16 years old. Plus, Tan has already written a follow-up.

MMA fighting is taking nan world by storm, having skyrocketed successful fame successful caller years. And now, a caller "sports romance" movie based astir MMA is hitting nan masses. Perfect Addiction centers connected trainer Sienna (Kiana Madeira), who thinks that she and champion fellow Jax (Matthew Noszka) are nan cleanable team.

That is, until nan time she discovers him cheating connected her pinch her ain sister. Bent connected revenge, Sienna starts training nan 1 man tin of dethroning Jax: his arch-nemesis Kayden (Ross Butler). What originates arsenic payback quickly turns into thing overmuch much heated arsenic boundaries are blurred and workouts get steamy.

Book-to-film adaptations are still an highly celebrated inclination successful Hollywood these days — and that includes Perfect Addiction, which is based connected nan wildly popular Wattpad web-novel by Claudia Tan, pinch complete 86 cardinal reads. We precocious caught up pinch Tan, who opened up astir nan imaginative process down her unsocial story. Plus, she spills astir what it was liking completing nan caller erstwhile she was conscionable 16 years old! Read our exclusive question and reply below.

Writing a 'Sports Romance'

MW: How did you travel up pinch specified a cool thought for your book?

Claudia Tan: When I was 16, which was erstwhile I wrote nan book, I was experiencing a batch of teen angst, of course, and I wanted to transmission that into a book. But much importantly, I was willing successful penning a sports romance. I was reference a batch astatine nan time, too. And I ever thought that it was ever nan feline that was benignant of taking nan limelight, because he would typically ever beryllium nan 1 that's nan fighter, I guess. And I wanted to spot what it was for illustration to constitute from a female combatant position and spot wherever that led me, you know?

MW: What was it for illustration penning a caller astatine specified a young age?

Claudia Tan: I was successful precocious school, and I was a spot of an introvert anyway. So arsenic soon arsenic I sewage backmost from school, like, that was each I did. I conscionable benignant of wrote, and I deliberation that concerned my parents, because I don't deliberation they knew what I was doing. So they astir apt thought I was just, like, bumming retired aliases something. But yeah, it was benignant of for illustration starring a double life.

MW: Once your caller was greenlit arsenic a movie, really progressive were you successful nan accumulation process? Were you consulting a batch pinch nan screenwriter?

Claudia Tan: I wasn't that progressive successful nan process. I did person immoderate scripts, and I gave my feedback and stuff. But different than that, it was benignant of disconnected my hands. And yeah, casting and stuff, that wasn't me. I didn't person immoderate input successful immoderate of that, though I was really grateful of nan casting choices that they made [...] I did spell to set. It was really bully visiting everybody and talking to nan formed and director, nan producers and stuff. It was each great. It was a nosy acquisition for me.

MW: What were your favourite parts of nan movie?

Claudia Tan: The flat overgarment segment betwixt Kayden and Sienna, that was successful nan book. That was nan 1 that readers were astir anticipating to watch. And obviously, the fighting sequences were really fun. It's 1 point to constitute these MMA training sequences connected insubstantial versus watching them successful existent life, employing these techniques, because it could beryllium really barren reference them, but it's really nosy to watch them. So yeah, that was really bully to see.

MMA Reseach and Future Projects

MW: Do you do immoderate benignant of MMA fighting successful existent life?

Claudia Tan: No. For penning this book, I had nary thought besides, like, nan basal stuff. I had to do a batch of investigation and make judge that I was portraying nan athletics arsenic accurately arsenic possible, because nan group of group that are really passionate astir MMA, they tin beryllium very vocal. And I don't want to offend them successful immoderate way.

MW: Are you moving connected immoderate books aliases projects astatine nan moment?

Claudia Tan: Right now, I'm knee-deep successful edits for Perfect Redemption, which is benignant of for illustration a spinoff/sequel, which is already posted connected Wattpad. I'm conscionable getting fresh for publication for that. So that's what I'm moving connected correct now. But yeah, I consciousness for illustration aft I wrap up that series, I'm astir apt going to beryllium penning a fewer romance books.

MW: In seeing Perfect Addiction turned into a movie, has it inspired you to effort penning a script?

Claudia Tan: Well, I don't know. I consciousness for illustration it's a really absorbing creation form. When I was getting nan scripts, I'm like, "Wow, this is truthful different from penning a novel." I don't cognize if it's for me, but thing could happen.

From DECAL Releasing, Perfect Addiction will beryllium released April 14.