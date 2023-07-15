EXCLUSIVE: Republican Reps Demand Probe Into 10-Year-Old’s Participation In ‘Naked Bike Ride’

Wisconsin Republican Reps. Tom Tiffany and Scott Fitzgerald sent a missive Friday to Attorney General Merrick Garland demanding an investigation into nan alleged exploitation of a 10-year-old insignificant astatine a “Naked Bike Ride” event.

The Daily Caller first obtained nan letter, successful which nan 2 lawmakers telephone for accusation astir a June 17, 2023 arena successful Madison, Wisconsin, called nan World Naked Bike Ride that reportedly featured 150 nude group connected bicycles. The crowd reportedly included a naked 10-year-old woman connected a bicycle, whose parents aliases caretakers consented to her display.

“Those entrusted successful nan attraction and protection of this guiltless child, consented, and condoned this harmful behaviour and her indecent exposure. It is undisputable that indecent vulnerability is lewd behaviour (obscenity) and is not protected speech,” nan lawmakers wrote successful nan letter. “This cannot beryllium allowed to happen, now aliases again, and petition your practice successful instantly investigating this flagrant usurpation of our kid endangerment and obscenity laws.”

"As you know, nan modular of what is harmful to minors whitethorn disagree from nan modular applied to adults," nan lawmakers added. "For bully reason, these standards activity to protect minors from pornography, obscenity, and different worldly that whitethorn bring harm to them, and they must beryllium enforced."

Will nan Department of Justice endeavor, successful conjunction pinch nan Federal Bureau of Investigation, to analyse this matter, and leverage due charge(s) connected those responsible for endangering a kid done nan propagation of this obscene conduct?

If your section declines to analyse this matter, what rule aliases argumentation are you invoking that precludes you from launching an investigation?

What national remedy does a minor, who does not person ineligible capacity and is exploited by their parents, person nether these facts?

The lawmakers called for responses to their questions nary later than Aug. 26, 2023.

"The world is successful a very acheronian spot erstwhile parents and arena organizers let a 10-year-old's indecent vulnerability successful a nationalist motorcycle ride," Tiffany told nan Caller earlier sending nan letter. "It's immoral, harmful, and obscene. Those who allowed it should beryllium held accountable."

The DOJ did not instantly respond to nan Caller’s enquiry astir nan letter.