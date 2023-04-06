Exeter make one change for Stormers quarter-final

Venue: Sandy Park, Exeter Date: Saturday 8 April Kick-off: 17:30 BST Coverage: Live commentary connected BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra; unrecorded matter commentary connected BBC Sport website & app

Exeter make 1 alteration to nan starting statement up for their Heineken Champions Cup quarter-final pinch Stormers, while Stuart Hogg returns to nan bench.

Olly Woodburn is named successful nan Exeter XV aft having to retreat from nan broadside earlier nan past 16 triumph complete Montpellier.

Hogg has recovered from an ankle wounded to beryllium named connected nan bench, wherever he replaces Josh Hodge.

Centre Ruhan Nel will make his 50th nine quality for nan visitors.

Champions Cup quarter-finals: Four cardinal head-to-head battles

The South African broadside make 2 changes successful nan pack, pinch Junior Pokomela replacing Deon Fourie astatine flanker and Marcel Theunissen starting astatine number 8 alternatively of Hacjivah Dayimani.

The winners will look either holders La Rochelle aliases three-time winners Saracens successful nan semi-finals.

'Baseline'

Exeter head of rugby Rob Baxter says his side's extra-time triumph complete Montpellier, clinched courtesy of nan hosts scoring much tries, must beryllium nan "baseline" of their level of performance.

"I said to nan lads successful nan first gathering this week, I'm only going to support saying nan aforesaid things to you," said Baxter. "I americium not going to effort and alteration what I'm asking from you each week.

"I expect you to activity hard, perpetrate to 1 another, sacrifice a spot for 1 different and make ourselves difficult to beat.

"We request to beryllium comfortable pinch past week's capacity being a baseline because performances for illustration past week person been nan instauration for a batch of our occurrence complete nan years.

"Yes, we could easy person mislaid had we knocked nan shot connected aliases whatever, but if you get that baseline you commencement to triumph games."

'Full tilt'

Stormers are 1 of 3 South African sides still successful nan title aft their making their Champions Cup debut this season.

Head coach John Dobson says his broadside will person to beryllium astatine their champion to hit nan 2020 winners.

"This is simply a immense knock-out match, truthful we person to springiness it a afloat tilt," said Dobson.

"Exeter person a awesome grounds astatine home, truthful we cognize it will return a afloat effort from each 23 to get nan consequence we request connected Saturday.

"Ruhan [Nel] ever puts nan squad first and sets a awesome illustration for those astir him successful nan measurement he approaches nan game. We are fortunate to person him and hopefully nan squad tin make his 50th a memorable one."

Teams

Exeter: Wyatt; Nowell (c), Slade, O'Brien, Woodburn; J Simmonds, Becconsall; Sio, Frost, Street, Gray, Jenkins, Kirsten, Tshiunza, S Simmonds.

Replacements: Yeandle, Abuladze, Iosefa-Scott, Davis, Ewers, Cairns, Skinner, Hogg

Stormers: Willemse; Hartzenberg, Nel, Du Plessis, Seabelo; Libbok, Jantjies; Kitshoff (c), Dweba, Malherbe, Van Rhyn, Orie, Pokomela, Dixon, Theunissen.

Replacements: Kotze, Vermaak, Fouche, Porter, Engelbrecht, Dayimani, De Wet, Blommetjies.