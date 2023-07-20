Expert weighs in on integrity of buildings near Joburg explosion

56 minutes ago
Buildings adjacent Lilian Ngoyi (formerly Bree) Street successful nan Johannesburg CBD are apt to person been affected by nan detonation connected Wednesday day but nan buildings' structural integrity depended connected nan foundations used.

This is nan position of Prof Felix Okonta, caput of geotechnical and pavement engineering investigation astatine nan University of Johannesburg.

Speaking connected Thursday, he said nan detonation happened adjacent to buildings  and "we can presume those vibrations affected them".

Okonta said nan mobility was whether nan buildings had nan expertise to sorb vibrations without suffering immoderate shape of structural damage.

Okonta said nan buildings successful nan area were aged and their expertise to withstand vibrations depended connected nan foundations utilized during their construction.

He said location was a anticipation immoderate of nan buildings had nan elemental shallow portion foundations, while others had much robust basement foundations arsenic utilized successful shopping malls, moving to nan much costly raft foundations while others had pile foundations utilized successful nan building of gangly buildings specified arsenic Carlton Centre.

"

These are not caller buildings and are built connected aged specs. The ceramic and mortar strategy utilized whitethorn not beryllium very modern."

Okonta said it would be bully for a structural tract investigation to beryllium carried retired to find nan expertise of nan buildings to negociate vibrations.

"This should beryllium done by investigators who are capable to tally tests. Such tests should see instrumentation to find nan expertise of buildings to negociate vibrations.

"They will tally structural integity tests for vibration, for nan expertise of nan building to negociate vibration and counsel connected ways to retrofit nan buildings to guarantee they stay stable," Okonta said.

Meanwhile, Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi announced nan removal of respective buildings adjacent to nan detonation site. 

He said nan area had been deemed unsafe and that barbed ligament would beryllium unrolled to forestall entree to nan area. 

Lesufi said replacement lodging had been provided for each those affected. 

TimesLIVE

