Expert weighs in on integrity of buildings near Joburg explosion

Buildings adjacent Lilian Ngoyi (formerly Bree) Street successful nan Johannesburg CBD are apt to person been affected by nan detonation connected Wednesday day but nan buildings' structural integrity depended connected nan foundations used.

This is nan position of Prof Felix Okonta, caput of geotechnical and pavement engineering investigation astatine nan University of Johannesburg.

Speaking connected Thursday, he said nan detonation happened adjacent to buildings and "we can presume those vibrations affected them".

Okonta said nan mobility was whether nan buildings had nan expertise to sorb vibrations without suffering immoderate shape of structural damage.

Okonta said nan buildings successful nan area were aged and their expertise to withstand vibrations depended connected nan foundations utilized during their construction.

He said location was a anticipation immoderate of nan buildings had nan elemental shallow portion foundations, while others had much robust basement foundations arsenic utilized successful shopping malls, moving to nan much costly raft foundations while others had pile foundations utilized successful nan building of gangly buildings specified arsenic Carlton Centre.

"