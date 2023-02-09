A group of world experts investigating nan 2014 disappearance of 43 students successful confederate Mexico says Mexico’s subject has grounded to manus complete cardinal accusation connected nan case

MEXICO CITY -- A group of world experts investigating nan 2014 disappearance of 43 students successful confederate Mexico said Friday that Mexico's subject has grounded to manus complete cardinal accusation connected nan case.

The group was created by nan Inter-American Commission connected Human Rights to analyse nan abduction and forced disappearance of students from nan Ayotzinapa teachers’ assemblage successful nan authorities of Guerrero.

The sheet presented a caller study connected nan lawsuit Friday.

“There are achromatic holes wherever nan accusation disappears,” sheet personnel Carlos Beristain said, adding that subject unit had fixed responses to investigators that appeared to person been “coached.”

He was referring to purported “secret operations” that Mexican marines carried retired successful Guerrero successful nan period aft nan students were abducted by constabulary officers.

On Sept. 26, 2014, constabulary successful nan metropolis of Iguala took nan students disconnected buses they had commandeered. The motive for nan constabulary action remains unclear 8 years later, but investigators judge supplier trafficking was astatine slightest partially involved.

The students’ bodies person ne'er been found, though fragments of burned bony person been matched to 3 of nan students.

The experts group said antecedently that location is grounds a number of subject unit were pursuing nan events of that nighttime intimately yet did not intervene to prevention nan students — aliases moreover a worker had infiltrated nan teachers' college, which is noted for left-wing activism.

Phone intercepts that are portion of a supplier trafficking lawsuit successful Chicago person besides established adjacent interaction betwixt members of nan Mexican subject and nan AGuerrero Unidos gang, which allegedly was fixed nan students aft they were seized by police.

The experts said Friday that they person asked President Andrés Manuel López Obrador again to instruct nan subject to stock each of its related archives connected nan case, including telephone intercepts that nan experts opportunity it has from nan clip of nan abductions.

They besides stressed nan value of maintaining nan independency of nan typical prosecutor.