Explained | What is the open-source seeds movement?

Open root package for illustration Linux is well-known and wide used. The root of this conception tin beryllium traced to nan ‘Free Software Movement’, which emphasised users’ correct to nan root code, to share, to modify, and to administer modifications.

Richard Stallman, nan U.S. programmer who pioneered this idea, besides developed nan General Public License (GPL), nan first of nan ‘Free and Open Source Software’ licences: it utilized copyright rule to protect users’ authorities and forestall misappropriation. If a portion of codification is licensed GPL, past modifications to it should beryllium GPL arsenic well; this request besides furthered nan usage of nan licence.

Software and seeds look arsenic different arsenic chalk and food – but arsenic programmers person done for decades, farmers person innovated and shared seeds without immoderate intelligence spot authorities (IPR) claims for centuries. Farmers besides haven’t sought exclusive authorities complete seeds and germplasm to forestall others from innovating connected nan seeds. In this regard, package and seeds really person a beardown parallel.

What are plant-breeders’ rights?

But successful stark opposition to GPL’s effects connected nan programming community, nan advent of hybrid seeds, nan maturation of nan commercialized seed industry, technological plant-breeding, and immoderate different factors conferred works breeders and developers of caller varieties pinch nan truthful called works breeders’ authorities (PBR). In this regime, farmers’ authorities were constricted while rights-holders could request royalty connected seeds and legally enforce PBRs. In immoderate countries, nan PBR regulations let rights-holders to restrict nan unauthorised usage of seeds to create caller varieties.

In 1994, nan constitution of nan World Trade Organisation and past nan Trade-Related IPR Agreement formed a world IPR authorities complete works varieties. TRIPS required countries to supply astatine slightest 1 shape of IP protection while consolidation successful nan seeds assemblage raised concerns astir nan state to innovate.

The Green Revolution was spearheaded by public-sector breeding institutions and seeds were disposable arsenic ‘open pollinated varieties’, aliases arsenic reasonably priced hybrids pinch nary restrictions connected farmers to cultivate, reuse and share. But nan familial gyration successful agriculture was led by nan backstage sector, pinch seeds mostly made disposable arsenic hybrids and/or protected by beardown IPRs.

How is IP protected successful agriculture?

In effect, location are now 2 forms of IPR protection successful agriculture: plant-breeders’ authorities and patents. Together, they restrict farmers’ authorities and nan state to create caller varieties utilizing germplasm from IP-protected varieties. They person frankincense further consolidated nan seed assemblage and accrued nan number of works varieties covered by IPRs.

The precocious prices of genetically modified seeds and IP claims triggered galore problems, including nan State’s involution connected Bt fabric seeds successful India. As nationalist assemblage breeding declined and nan backstage assemblage began to predominate nan seed sector, nan request for alternatives became keenly felt.

This is erstwhile nan occurrence of open-source package inspired a solution. In 1999, a Canadian plant-breeder named T.E. Michaels suggested an approach to seeds based connected nan principles of unfastened root software.

What are ‘open root seeds’?

In 2002, Boru Douthwaite and I (independently) projected an open-source exemplary for seeds and works varieties. I called it nan “BioLinux model”, and scholars and civil-society members alike discussed and built connected it.

In 2012, Jack Kloppenburg, whose 1988 book First The Seed alerted nan world to trends successful nan seeds assemblage and nan usage of IP to power farmers’ rights, launched nan ‘Open Source Seeds Initiative’ (OSSI) successful Wisconsin. A fewer years later, a German NGO named Agrecol launched different inaugural successful Europe. Since past akin programmes person travel up astir nan world.

Agrecol’s exemplary to meet ineligible requirements successful Europe is based connected a contracts attack successful which nan personification agrees inter alia to not patent seeds bought nether nan open-source licence. The OSSI simply asks for a pledge, that an individual won’t “restrict others’ usage of these seeds aliases their derivatives by patents aliases different means, and to see this promise pinch immoderate transportation of these seeds aliases their derivatives”.

Are location specified initiatives successful India?

In India, nan Hyderabad-based Centre for Sustainable Agriculture (CSA), portion of nan Apna Beej Network, developed a exemplary incorporated into an statement between CSA and nan recipient of nan seed/germplasm.

According to G. Rajshekar, who coordinates CSA’s Open Source Seeds Initiative, it is trying to usage this attack done 3 husbandman shaper organisations (FPOs). This is akin to Agrecol’s strategy, utilizing an statement to ‘shrinkwrap’ a licence pinch contractual obligations.

Worldwide, nan number of seed firms utilizing unfastened root models and nan harvest varieties and seeds made disposable thereunder is mini but growing. India is yet to trial and adopt it widely.

Under nan Plant Variety Protection and Farmers’ Rights Act (PPVFRA) 2001, farmers tin registry varieties arsenic ‘farmer varieties’ if they meet definite conditions, and person nan correct to reuse, replant, and speech seeds. However, they can’t breed and waste and acquisition successful varieties protected nether nan Act for commercialized purposes. Using nan unfastened root attack present will alteration farmers to summation much authorities complete germplasm and seeds and facilitate innovation. So location is simply a request to trial this attack pinch farmers and nan 3 FPOs tin return nan lead.

Are location different ways nan exemplary tin help?

One imaginable exertion of nan unfastened root attack is to usage it successful farmer-led seed conservation and distribution systems. There are galore traditional-variety conservation and sharing initiatives successful India ,including those involving farmers.

Many of them attraction connected accepted varieties that are unsocial to circumstantial regions aliases sites and/or person circumstantial features. To much wide adopt these varieties, nan authorities and different stakeholders tin see an unfastened root model.

The exemplary tin besides beryllium utilized to beforehand farmer-led participatory plant-breeding exercises. Traditional varieties often deficiency uniformity and aren’t of fantabulous quality. Open root principles tin thief flooded these 2 challenges by facilitating testing, improvisation, and take – each of which will yet beryllium beneficial to India’s nutrient information and ambiance resilience.

Krishna Ravi Srinivas is pinch nan Research and Information System for Developing Countries, New Delhi.