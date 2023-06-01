Explore the GA4 Integration with Moz Pro

Google Analytics 4 is nan latest type of Google Analytics, besides known arsenic GA4, and replaces nan erstwhile UA, aliases Universal Analytics version. GA4 uses instrumentality learning exertion to thief analytics users understand customer behaviour crossed aggregate devices and platforms. It provides much granular information astir personification engagement and includes features specified arsenic arena tracking, cross-device tracking, and chimney analysis.

With nan GA4 migration underway, nan clip has travel for each of america to clasp change, and don’t forget, you only person until July 1, 2023, earlier nan move to GA4 is permanent. In this Daily SEO Fix edition, we’ll return you done an preamble to GA4, on pinch really GA4 is integrated into nan Moz Pro tool.



Introducing GA4

In this video, I’ll return you done an preamble to GA4, explaining nan main differences arsenic compared to UA truthful you tin amended understand why and really you should beryllium utilizing GA4.



How to Connect GA4 to Moz Pro

In this video, you’ll observe really to link your GA4 relationship to Moz Pro. You’ll first request admin entree to your Google Analytics account; from there, you tin fly!

Understand nan Site Traffic Tab

In this video, I’ll explicate nan analytics information you’ll spot successful nan Site Traffic conception of a Campaign. The Site Traffic conception allows you to show your integrated postulation for trends and insights.

Understand nan Landing Pages Tab

In this video, I’ll guideline you done nan analytics information you’ll spot successful nan Landing Pages tab successful nan Rankings conception of a Campaign. Landing Pages uses your tracked keywords to thief you find which keywords whitethorn beryllium sending your website traffic.

Learn much astir GA4 successful our Beginner’s Guide to Google Analytics.