Explosion in golf's prize money not sustainable, warns British Open chief

R&A main Martin Slumbers warned that ever expanding rewards astatine nan apical of nan crippled are eating into resources to turn nan athletics astatine grassroots level. | Photo Credit: Reuters

British Open organisers nan R&A warned connected Wednesday that play cannot jeopardise its financial early by ever expanding prize money for players aft nan influx of rate to nan athletics from nan Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF).

Backed by nan PIF, nan breakaway LIV Golf bid lured prima names specified arsenic Phil Mickelson, Brooks Koepka and Cameron Smith to subordinate nan rebel circuit pinch signing bonuses worthy hundreds of millions of dollars.

The PGA Tour reacted pinch accrued prize costs to effort and clasp its apical talent.

But nan PGA and DP World Tours person now turned to a projected merger pinch nan PIF's commercialized play businesses, including LIV, to unafraid their financial future.

Details of really nan model statement will activity successful believe stay unknown, pinch starring players from some nan PGA Tour and LIV voicing their vexation this week astatine being near successful nan dark.

The R&A are not portion of that deal, but main executive Martin Slumbers welcomed a woody to bring golf's civilian warfare to an end.

"To beryllium clear, we're not statement to nan agreement, and while we perfectly invited an extremity to nan disruption successful nan men's master game, location is simply a batch still to beryllium understood," said Slumbers astatine a pre-tournament property convention up of nan commencement of nan British Open connected Thursday..

"The disruption being caused by nan crippled is not bully for nan sport. It's tearing nan athletics apart. We request to move beyond that."

However, Slumbers warned that ever expanding rewards astatine nan apical of nan crippled are eating into resources to turn nan athletics astatine grassroots level.

The prize money connected connection astatine nan British Open has almost doubled since 2016 to $16.5 million, pinch nan victor astatine Hoylake this week stepping distant pinch $3 million.

But that remains beneath nan $25 cardinal connected connection astatine each LIV arena and nan different 3 awesome championships successful nan United States.

"We person to equilibrium nan prize money astatine The Open pinch ensuring nan due finance successful grass-roots and caller play initiatives," he added.

"There's nary uncertainty that our expertise to execute this has been impacted by nan overmuch much accelerated acceleration successful men's master prize money than we had anticipated aliases planned for.

"These are nan stark choices which we, and I'm judge nan different starring bodies successful golf, are facing, and we person to return a strategical attack that is financially sustainable complete nan longer word alternatively than conscionable uncovering short-term solutions."

Slumbers, though, categorically rejected suggestions nan British Open could move to a title sponsor arsenic a intends of expanding revenue.

Organisers are besides preparing for imaginable disruption astatine nan Royal Liverpool people this week from biology protestors Just Stop Oil.

The group person targeted a bid of starring sports events successful Britain successful caller months, including Wimbledon and nan Ashes cricket bid betwixt England and Australia.

England wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow carried 1 protester disconnected nan transportation astatine Lord's, but Slumbers is keen for players not to get involved.

"We person advised nan players please don't get progressive and I guidelines by that," he said.

"We person capable things successful spot to beryllium capable to woody pinch that. Beyond that I deliberation information matters I request to support confidential."