South Africa's extradition petition for nan Gupta brothers from nan United Arab Emirates (UAE) has been dismissed connected a technicality, says curate of justness and correctional services Ronald Lamola.

The justness section will entreaty nan decision, the curate said connected Friday, addressing a news briefing, joined by nationalist head of nationalist prosecutions advocator Shamila Batohi and justness section director-general advocator Doctor Mashabane.

Batohi said nan National Prosecuting Authority and section had made each effort to travel each ineligible processes.

Last month, nan justness ministry expressed vexation astatine nan agelong hold for an update connected nan position of nan extradition exertion it revenge pinch nan UAE. Lamola expressed interest aft a sojourn by nan department’s cardinal authority to nan region to guarantee nan exertion met nan requirements of authorities there.

TimesLIVE reported connected Thursday that the supposedly detained Gupta brothers, Rajesh and Atul, person reportedly been spotted successful Switzerland.

A study by Bloomberg said nan brace were seen successful nan European state successful precocious March, contempt latest reports from nan UAE that nan brothers person been successful custody since a grounded bail bid successful July 2022.

The publication attributed nan Gupta sighting to online publication Africa Intelligence (AI).

According to AI, nan brothers are travelling connected their South African passports via backstage jet.

They person reportedly been visiting nan Central African Republic, wherever they person sought asylum.

Atul and Rajesh Gupta person applied for asylum successful 2 different African nations, AI, without citing anyone.

TimesLIVE