EY cuts 3,000 jobs in US blaming 'overcapacity'

Image source, Getty Images Image caption, EY logo seen successful cardinal Kyiv, Ukraine

Accounting elephantine Ernst & Young is cutting 3,000 jobs successful nan US, citing "overcapacity" successful parts of nan company.

The announcement comes days aft nan patient called disconnected plans to break up its auditing and consulting divisions.

EY said nan determination was unrelated to that review, but was "part of nan ongoing guidance of nan business".

The cuts impact astir 5% of its US workforce, London-based EY said, promising "comprehensive support" to those affected.

EY said it had made its cuts "after assessing nan effect of existent economical conditions, beardown worker retention rates and overcapacity successful parts of our firm".

The move comes arsenic firm America is bracing for an economical downturn.

Rival KPMG has besides reportedly announced occupation cuts successful nan US, while Accenture and McKinsey are among nan large names to person announced redundancies successful caller months.

Accenture is slashing 19,000 jobs aliases astir 2.5% of unit globally, while McKinsey is reportedly cutting astir 1,400 roles aliases 3% of its employees.

The Financial Times, which first reported nan EY cuts, said they chiefly affected nan consulting broadside of nan business.

The newspaper has besides reported that costs cuts are being planned successful nan UK arsenic a consequence of nan nonaccomplishment of nan breakup plan.

EY, 1 of nan 4 large players that predominate nan accounting industry, had projected nan divided arsenic a measurement to reside scrutiny from regulators astir conflicts of liking betwixt nan audit and consulting arms.

But nan scheme was scuttled aft US teams raised objections complete really to building nan breakup.