Ezoic Cuts Affiliate Program and Lays Off 28% of Staff + Serp Volatility and Weird Niche Sites

This week’s section of Niche Pursuits News is hosted by Jared Bauman, of 201 Creative, and Shawn Hill, a erstwhile podcast impermanent and nan brains down The Grilling Dad.

The first taxable they dive into is Ezoic’s announcement of nan extremity of its connection programme and its scheme to laic disconnected workers. They talk astir nan rustle to affiliates but besides mention really it created an absorbing juxtaposition successful providing a financial inducement for referring people.

They talk astir nan statement from Tyler Bishop, nan company’s CMO, astir nan discontinuation of nan program, successful which he shares immoderate absorbing data, arsenic good arsenic the letter from CEO Dwayne Lafleur astir nan layoffs. They besides talk whether location needs to beryllium an entry-level advertisement supplier for website owners.

Watch nan Full Episode

Jared and Shawn past move connected to a different topic: the Claud 2 launch, by Anthropic. Claud is an AI connection exemplary which is gaining attraction for having much human-like responses. Claud besides allows users to upload files and inquire questions astir different documents, which is simply a unsocial feature.

Shawn shares his thoughts connected it aft utilizing it a small spot and comparing it pinch ChatGPT, and Jared has immoderate ideas astir really to leverage Claud for SEO. Listen successful to perceive what they person to say!

Moving on, Jared and Shawn touch connected nan caller volatility successful nan SERPs, suggesting that a Google update is underway. While nan nonstop origin of nan update remains unclear, location is grounds that changes are happening successful nan hunt motor landscape.

The adjacent taxable connected nan schedule is Wix’s motorboat of its AI website generator. The instrumentality allows users to create complete websites pinch conscionable nan property of a button. Jared and Shawn talk nan implications of this caller instrumentality and its target market, noting that it will thief definite types of businesses found a web presence.

In nan Shiny Object Syndrome information of nan podcast, Jared goes first pinch an update connected his advancement pinch nan Amazon Influencer Program. He continues to rake it successful and precocious surpassed nan 300-video mark. He besides talks astir taking a little break from his Weekend Growth newsletter.

Shawn talks astir helping a friend build his first niche tract and documenting nan process publicly, and he besides has a affirmative study connected The Grilling Dad, which continues to turn and do good contempt spending little clip connected it.

As for nan weird niche sites, Jared kicks things disconnected pinch HEIC to JPG, which is simply a awesome instrumentality for iPhone users, arsenic photos are sometimes saved arsenic HEIC files. They talk astir nan site's cleanable creation and easiness of use. It has a DR of 62 and only ranks for 5200 keywords, but it has a ton of number-one rankings and ranks for keywords pinch very precocious hunt volumes. They besides talk astir nan thought of creating a instrumentality that adds to your business aliases your website.

Shawn past shares his weird niche site: Cooler Spy. He highlights really nan tract is dedicated to conscionable 1 product, really it has tons of addictive YouTube videos, and has conscionable 24 pages. He estimates postulation of astir 10k and net of up to $1k per month, and though it’s a mini site, its value is disconnected nan charts.

And that concludes different thought-provoking and inspiring section of nan podcast, wherever you tin study astir nan latest successful SEO and niche tract news and what it intends for you!

Jared: All right. Welcome backmost to nan Niche Pursuits podcast. Today we person different section of Niche Pursuits News. Spencer is out, and truthful we person a impermanent today, a erstwhile podcast guest, Sean Hill. Welcome, Sean.

Shawn: Yo, acknowledgment for having me. Happy to beryllium here.

Jared: It is bully to person you back. I was, I meant to look up earlier we started really agelong agone you were on.

It was astir apt what, six months ago, maybe, erstwhile you did your interview?

Shawn: Yeah, that seems right.

Jared: All right. Well, a lot's happened since then. Hopefully, on nan way, we'll get a small spot of an update. I mean, from a precocious level, like, what are you up to now? We sewage to perceive each astir nan Grilling Dad and wherever it was at, you know, coming done nan vacation play and into nan into nan wintertime.

But, like, possibly springiness america an update connected wherever that is astatine really quickly. A 30 2nd overview. Yeah,

Shawn: I mean, it is still increasing twelvemonth complete twelvemonth growth, which is bully to spot things turning successful nan correct direction. So happy pinch that. And conscionable since you're present too, and that 201 successful nan background, those caller reviews are looking ace good.

So ace pumped astir those and nan ones that are coming up.

Jared: Yeah, we conscionable sewage done doing immoderate benignant of collaborating connected a project. We sewage steeped successful nutrient thermometers arsenic we created contented for you and it turned retired really well. So that was fun. Yeah. Well. We person different another week successful nan news, and of course, arsenic successful each week, we've sewage a batch to spell through.

Looking guardant to having your perspectives. For those who don't know, you antecedently worked for Forbes successful their SEO section arsenic well. So, conscionable truthful group get an idea, Sean has his ain website that's generating, you know, 5 figures per month. He's an SEO strategist antecedently for Forbes and past moved connected to different position successful SEO.

So, we get a beautiful good rounded return connected nan news this week from you.

Shawn: Yeah, for sure. You're happy to spell over. It sewage immoderate nosy worldly to cover. All

Jared: right. Let's spell up and talk astir nan first news section aliases a communicative really. And it collapsed past week. I deliberation correct astir nan clip we launched past week's news podcast.

And that is nan bigger taxable of ezoic. Now we've talked astir ezoic successful nan past connected nan podcast. Ezoic evidently is an advertisement level for website contented creators to people ads connected their website with. A batch of group will usage them erstwhile they're getting started. Many will enactment for nan duration, but they were successful nan news past Friday for cutting their connection program.

And past subsequently successful nan news connected Monday for laying disconnected location astir 25% of their staff. So sewage a mates of stories we tin spell done and want to talk done each of nan finer points, but from a precocious level. You know, what, what are your, what are your return connected some nan connection programme going distant and then, you know, unluckily laying disconnected a bunch of people?

Shawn: Yeah, I mean, it's ever unfortunate erstwhile group are, you know, losing their jobs whether aliases not, you know, you for illustration nan institution nan group who are there, they've sewage livelihoods and bills to pay. So that's ever unfortunate, but arsenic reliable arsenic it is to say, not amazed conscionable each nan antagonistic I've heard astir it.

I've only had affirmative interactions pinch group who've worked astatine Ezoic. I've ne'er utilized their service. But conscionable seeing really nan folks utilized to interact connected Twitter pinch different group anytime location was a little than stellar comment, it's conscionable not astonishing to spot them getting free of nan connection programme and having to laic disconnected immoderate folks.

Especially, you know, it, it was a small astonishing though, conscionable origin looking astatine nan CEOs Twitter account, he was talking astir grounds maturation and past each of a abrupt a bunch of layoffs. So a small surprising, but a

Jared: batch there, a batch to unpack. I mean, yeah, I conjecture I'll commencement pinch nan connection program. It was.

Probably regarded arsenic a really bully connection programme if you were an affiliate. I don't retrieve nan nonstop percentages, but nan large point astir it was that you sewage life commission. So if you were approved arsenic an affiliate, you referred personification to usage Ezoic and motion up. And then, lo and behold that personification kept their show connected Ezoic for 3 years, 4 years.

You were getting net each azygous month. And truthful arsenic a result. It was a reliable rustle for a batch of people. Especially group who had a batch of group they had referred complete nan years. Now, I, I commented connected this a spot connected Twitter. And it was, I was being very agnostic astir nan full thing. Because I, for illustration you, person had affirmative interactions pinch Ezoic.

I person starter sites that I person connected them. I do move them disconnected erstwhile they get capable postulation to suffice for different advertisement network. But I deliberation Ezoic fills a really important spot successful nan industry. With that being said, connection programs by nature, they create this absorbing juxtaposition because whenever there's a financial inducement to mention personification somewhere, you're ever going to person possibly group that are referring for various reasons and past nan benignant of almost inherent kickback that comes from group who opportunity nan only logic you're referring them is because you're getting a commission, you know.

Shawn: Yeah, and it'll beryllium absorbing to spot that immoderate of those folks who were referring them extremity conscionable because they, you know, if you're an connection marketer, you're going to push products that you get paid on. But if group spot you and, you know, worth your opinion, and now it changes because there's not money involved, that'll beryllium absorbing to spot really it unfolds.

Jared: Yeah, location aren't a batch of different connection programs successful nan advertisement referral space.

Formerly AdThrive person connection programs? I'm beautiful sure.

Shawn: I'm not sure. I cognize Mediavine asks if personification referred you. I don't cognize what happens. If you do mention someone. You didn't put maine down past time. Nope, not this past time. I was actually, yeah, a tract that, a different tract I'm moving connected is getting Mediavine added to it.

And I referred them. Even though I'm signing up for it, I guess, it was benignant of weird, but truthful we'll spot really that, that useful out, but.

Jared: Let's talk a spot astir past nan consequent layoffs that happened connected Monday. And well, 1 thing, earlier I move connected to nan layoffs, you know, 1 point I did want to share, and I'll stock nan surface here.

Bear pinch maine if you're watching connected YouTube. Let's see, wherever is stock button? I ever messiness this up. So you know, location was a station that sewage shared by by Tyler Bishop. I judge he's nan CMO location and he talked astir a much strategical attack was needed for Ezoic affiliates. So he did benignant of spell into extent astir why they.

Stopped their connection program. I thought he did stock immoderate very absorbing data. I'm going to effort to find immoderate of nan information here. In truth nan number of sites earning money successful a meaningful measurement from nan connection programme was little than 50 full affiliates. Many of which who were not progressive promoters, but alternatively agelong clip customers who referred customers years successful nan past.

And ultimately, He said that their determination wasn't conscionable astir cutting costs aliases numbers, but astir again, what you benignant of mentioned, having a much authentic narration pinch their pinch their customers. So to immoderate degree, nan things that you were talking astir are coming location and I want to make judge to stock Tyler's perspective.

So we're benignant of sharing a balanced sentiment here, but but yeah, let's move connected to nan layoffs that happened. And again, I will stock my screen. With nan CEOs I conjecture it's a missive to labor wherever he talks astir fundamentally they complete expanded and they went each successful connected increasing and again, I'm I'm mincing words here, but increasing things that were successful summation to nan basal advertisement level and now pinch nan world system being what it is.

Inflation being what it is, et cetera, et cetera. They needed to make cutbacks. They had reduced, aliases accrued nan size of nan squad by 62% successful 2022. And now they're reducing it by 28% connected Monday. Alright reliable news. What do you deliberation of that? We're seeing a batch of cutbacks successful tech successful general. I cognize we don't deliberation astir tech.

In our small niche here, but you know, Meta and Google and each these large tech companies are doing layoffs and cutbacks to immoderate degree, possibly somewhat pursuing successful that vein.

Shawn: Yeah, I mean, that's precisely what came to mind arsenic you're for illustration reference done that. We're experiencing that in, successful nan tech industry.

And I mean, it's crossed respective large companies, for illustration you've mentioned. So it makes sense. A batch of group hired really fast. A batch of group wanted to activity from location and caller group were disposable to do so, I mean, benignant of had to do so. So, seeing nan numbers, I mean really overmuch they grew and you cognize now they're cutting it and he said for illustration really how incorrect they sewage it I mean again, it's unfortunate that group are losing their jobs, but it didn't look for illustration they sewage it that incorrect I mean, they built up by 62% now, they're slaying disconnected 28% I mean, I don't cognize each nan numbers location arsenic acold arsenic what that really looks for illustration from a numbers Yeah,

Jared: but

Shawn: I mean It seems for illustration they they estimated a small bit, a small spot more.

Maybe if they kept nan connection program, possibly they would person deed nan numbers they needed to support those employees.

Jared: There you go. There you go. I mean, there's a lot, you, you addressed it, like, and it'd be, we'd beryllium remiss if we didn't astatine slightest touch connected it. There's a batch of weird feelings astir EZOIC successful our small industry.

There's a batch of group that get triggered by them, partly, astir apt because of their beingness on, you know, and responses, but a batch of group don't for illustration Ezoic ads, they consciousness for illustration it slows their show down, and these kinds of things, like, do you think, from a wide level, our manufacture needs a Ezoic, it needs thing that serves nan introduction level marketplace or, I'll You know, you know, do they really request competition?

Do they request much people, much businesses to compete pinch them to make them amended successful that spot that they thin to live, that marque caller tract up to possibly a 50, page position site? I deliberation it is

Shawn: perfectly needed. And I deliberation Tyler Bishops. Message location was spot connected arsenic acold arsenic nan value of affiliates. So if you return retired nan group who are conscionable putting it retired there, trying to gain commissions and aren't mounting due expectations, they're saying like, Hey, you're going to get nan highest RPMs.

You're going to make nan astir money pinch this company. That's a small spot different than saying like, Hey, you're going to person really precocious value ads. You're going to person a really accelerated site. And that's what you expect pinch Raptive and Mediavine, right? It's quality. And so, I deliberation an Ezoic decidedly serves an audience.

It needs to beryllium location for folks who are conscionable starting retired and wanting to monetize and not suffer money each azygous period connected hosting. And so, I deliberation it decidedly serves a purpose. I deliberation that it will only get amended now. I deliberation that they astir apt learned a batch from this. They've decidedly been tweeting less, for illustration Tyler specifically.

And truthful it'll beryllium absorbing to spot how, really they turn and what happens aft this. A small spot of an optimist. I deliberation it'll, it'll beryllium a affirmative move for him successful nan agelong run.

Jared: I mean, I'm beautiful overmuch successful full statement pinch you. I deliberation that it serves specified a valuable purpose, for illustration having, I'll show a speedy story.

I didn't commencement my first tract backmost successful 2017 pinch nan thought of putting ads connected it. It was benignant of a, I don't want to opportunity a caller point origin it astir apt wasn't, I conscionable knew to me, but I was an connection marketer. I was going to do affiliates. And I was struggling aft a year. I was struggling to really get and gain overmuch money and personification I sewage a batch of Pinterest postulation and truthful I qualified for Mediavine and that was my first mates of large months of paychecks.

A two, 3 expansive a period coming from advertisement gross because I was generating complete a 100 1000 visitors successful societal traffic. It wasn't getting maine immoderate connection commissions, but that was nan changeable successful nan limb I needed to spell to that, to push to that adjacent level. And it's a small spot silly, but erstwhile you are moving and typing to ghosts, that for many, particularly caller sites, that's, that first cheque from a institution for illustration an Ezoic that tin springiness you a 100 dollars for your 5 1000 page views.

It's a large deal. It's validating.

Shawn: For sure. I know, like, I didn't... I didn't scheme to adhd show ads astatine each to nan Grilling Dad. It was conscionable connection trading play, and that was what I was going to do. And past watch immoderate John Dykstra videos, and I'm like, whoa, I tin make really overmuch pinch show ads? And astatine that time, I qualified for Mediavine, truthful I went straight there.

And conscionable had publication antagonistic things astir Ezoic, truthful I conscionable didn't moreover deliberation astir it. But had I known it was an action earlier, I astir apt would person added it. Just to offset costs of moving a tract and conscionable to beryllium capable to bring successful money. And I mean, erstwhile you make that first dollar online aliases you deed your first 100 dollars aliases your first 1000 dollars, it's truthful motivating to support going.

So who knows for illustration really accelerated nan tract could person grown had I made money a small spot earlier. So benignant of to spell backmost to it, I deliberation that they, they decidedly service a place. And again, I deliberation if their estimation is benignant of revamped, it could beryllium awesome for them. Well,

Jared: Azoke, if you're listening, we wish you each nan best.

Maybe refine a mates things. If you want my opinion, get free of that full I person to salary for premium advertisement thing, but that's conscionable 1 man's opinion. That's conscionable everyone's opinion. Okay, adjacent enough. Yeah, I agree. I don't cognize why they do that. If you need

Shawn: immoderate caller precocious value affiliates and influencers, deed Jared and I up.

There you

Jared: go. We'll opportunity it for illustration it is. All right. Let's move connected to our adjacent communicative here. And this is 1 you person a small much acquisition successful than me. Although you were sharing, you don't person a batch of acquisition successful it. But what we person is simply a new... It's well, I ever opportunity new. New to me. But Cloud 2 launched this past week aliases two.

And it is making waves. I'm gonna, again, I will spell up and propulsion it up connected nan surface for those of you who are watching. And basically... what it is. Let maine stock nan surface present and I'll publication it retired large to you. Cloud is successful not truthful galore words. It's well, first off, it's made by anthropop. How do you say?

It's anthropic and it's fundamentally erstwhile unfastened A. I founders. They built unreality connected nan premise that I should beryllium helpful, honorable and harmless. Apparently unreality offers a safer A. I pinch little toxic and hallucinatory responses. That sounds interesting. We've each knowledgeable that. And it's, it's fundamentally meant to beryllium a small spot much of an precocious type of it.

Now you've played astir pinch it a bit. I haven't been capable to get successful yet, but, you know, possibly talk astir what you knowledgeable pinch it and thing other you tin add.

Shawn: Yeah, so. I, I deliberation you scheme connected sharing a fewer tweets and truthful I started looking astatine it erstwhile Gail from Authority Hackers and Lily Ray had posted immoderate of their, you know, first insights and, and looks astatine it.

So they were uploading, you know, Different documents and having to analyse it and comparison and it looked really cool. So I jumped successful location and I conscionable did immoderate super, ace basal prompts. I didn't upload anything. I didn't person it analyzed. I conscionable wanted to spot really it really compared to ChatGPT from matter prompts.

So I utilized nan aforesaid punctual connected ChatGPT broadside by broadside pinch cloud. And it was elemental things like, hey, I'm starting a caller barbecue website. What are nan first 10 topics I should cover? The results were reasonably similar. They were very, very akin actually, but I will opportunity nan unreality was more. It felt little robotic while reference it.

It felt like, yeah, it was much concise, felt much for illustration a quality had responded. Which is simply a bully consciousness for AI. And then, you know, I had to create a contented brief, each one. I conscionable picked 1 of nan topics that was akin crossed some of those apical 10 posts. Had to create a contented little for both. And those were somewhat similar.

ChatGPT really did a overmuch amended job, successful my opinion, connected creating nan brief. But past I had to create nan intro connected some of them, and they some sucked, so... Heh heh heh. They're arsenic bad. I'm also

Jared: benignant of like... Heh

Shawn: heh heh. I'm also, yeah, not a large instrumentality of AI writers arsenic acold arsenic unedited AI content.

Jared: Yeah, I mean, nan point that intrigued me, I person I person Gale's station up correct present connected Twitter, and that's erstwhile I first learned astir it, I think, aliases possibly Lily, 1 of nan two. And it looks for illustration he uploaded matter files from 4 different podcast transcripts, Niche Pursuits being 1 of them. Well done, Gale.

If you don't cognize Gail, by nan way, him and Mark person a very, very, very bully elaborate podcast called Authority Hacker. You were conscionable on, by nan way, mightiness I comment? I was. I person it queued up to perceive to connected my roadworthy travel tomorrow, truthful I don't cognize anything. I can't spoil it, but if you, I cognize it's a bully interview.

It's each astir your clip astatine Forbes. Anyways, I digress. He uploaded 4 podcast transcripts and asked it to springiness a elaborate database of strategies to amended connected a website. I'm guessing that must've been. What those 4 were astir and he said that it was really, really astonishing results. Let maine spot if I tin stock nan the tweet from Lily Ray present because she had immoderate absorbing worldly to stock arsenic well.

I mean, it, it, it intrigued maine that I would beryllium capable to load a bunch of information sets up and, and person it analyzed that that's a large gap. I've, I can't upload thing to chat GPT, right? Like you conscionable benignant of person to dump matter successful there. So it tin beryllium a small hard. Here's what Lily Ray says, cloud. Allows you to upload up to 5 files and inquire questions astir aggregate documents.

The results are great. And Lily is simply a spot of a Sean successful this, not ever affirmative astir immoderate of nan worldly she gets backmost from AI. So I, erstwhile she says it's beautiful bully results, I thin to thin successful a bit. So, you know, to maine this gets, if it's doing that well, it gets into almost for illustration information analysis, which I get really excited by because, like, ideate you could download a mates of sets of competitors and their keywords they rank for and say, Hey, build maine retired a contented scheme based connected nan contented that I don't rank for.

Or, you know, here's nan worldly I rank for, here's my biggest competitors. Don't conscionable springiness maine a database of keywords that I don't rank for that they do, but really springiness maine topics and articles based connected that. Like I'm conscionable trying to deliberation done immoderate different ways to possibly utilize what a unreality offers versus a chat GPT.

Shawn: Yeah, for judge it would cleanable up some, immoderate soiled information for sure. And I deliberation that's thing that AI has done really good is being capable to summarize thing that it tin read. But being capable to upload things is beautiful cool. You could also, you know, download files. Whether it's nan HTML record or, you know, a TXT record of nan top, you know, 5 competitors connected a SERP that you want to rank for and person it analyse those for, you know, salient people and definite entities and creating a contented little that's much comprehensive, for illustration you could do rather a spot pinch that.

Jared: That's what Gail was benignant of teasing. Like, yeah, I uploaded transcripts from podcasts, but ideate if I did nan aforesaid pinch nan apical 5 results of something.

Shawn: Yep. Yep, truthful I deliberation there's a decidedly a usage lawsuit for being capable to upload

Jared: good speaking of nan apical 5 Rankings it has been rather nan week successful nan serbs I you cognize looking astatine nan sem unreserved sensor, and there's a bunch of these retired location There's nan Moz upwind which I do for illustration nan upwind you cognize benignant of get is it stormy is it is it warm?

But immoderate affinity you want to usage starting past week connected Friday Well, Friday nan 14th, we're now signaling and this will beryllium released 1 week later connected Friday nan 21st, but it has been successful nan very precocious volatility for five, six days now. And again, these things look astatine SERP changes, and if they're supra normal aliases very high, if there's a batch of SERPs that are changing, that's what they're reporting.

So, successful different words, without verifying a Google update, there's a Google update happening, right?

Shawn: Yeah, I've thought there's benignant of been 1 for a while going on, benignant of down nan scenes, but yeah, this seems to be, there's a batch of changes and sometimes it's like. I'm seeing definite SERPs alteration during nan day.

Like if I cheque it successful nan morning, nan results successful nan day are somewhat different. I've seen immoderate where, you know, my tract that's, I consciousness for illustration I've done a bully topical authority you know, astir definite aspects of nan site, and those are starting to rank a small spot better. And competing pinch media sites wherever it ne'er did before.

But I'm besides seeing immoderate SERPs that I've done really good connected for a really agelong clip now getting overtaken by media sites, so. It's interesting, because I haven't recovered thing that's for illustration ace direct. As acold arsenic a relationship to who's winning, who's losing type of thing, but. I deliberation thing for illustration this could besides be, you know, conscionable the, nan SGE is rolling out.

So nan SERPs of people they look different erstwhile a robot for illustration SEMrush is crawling it. It's going to look volatile because it's different than what it has been and sometimes it shows up and sometimes it doesn't.

Jared: Google Bard sewage an update. SGE is rolling out. There's a full bunch of things that are changing successful nan SERPs.

I cognize past week we talked connected nan news astir really Spencer did person nan SGE. AdNative now, nary longer beta, for illustration built into his his hunt and we benignant of went done immoderate different prompts to spot really that was. It's a bully point. I mean, I noticed nan effects connected 1 of my sites anterior to past Friday.

I deliberation I shared astir it connected Twitter connected Wednesday aliases Thursday. And if you look astatine nan graph, I mean, it was, location was immoderate volatility those days. It conscionable wasn't ace reddish astatine that point. But you know, for those of you who aren't capable to spot nan surface online, you're listening connected a podcast. There's fundamentally been truthful overmuch volatility for nan past week aliases so.

And Google hasn't announced an update. You know, they really only thin to denote for illustration halfway updates and that benignant of thing. So, location is speculation online. I've seen immoderate group opportunity that they consciousness for illustration this mightiness be... The adjuvant contented system, because remember, it's not really an update anymore. It's benignant of baked into nan algorithm.

Apparently, they consciousness for illustration it mightiness beryllium learning astatine a faster rate. But, you know, I deliberation astatine nan extremity of nan day, it's anyone's conjecture correct now what's going on.

Shawn: Yep, for sure. For sure.

Jared: Let maine stock this last, past news item. We're going to, we'll support it little here, because we're getting up against time. And I want to make judge we person clip to perceive astir immoderate of nan things you person going on.

And of course, Sean. is going to participate successful our One Weird Niche section that's coming up. And I'm excited to spot what you came up pinch there. But earlier we move connected Wix launched an AI tract generator. It claims to create an full website pinch images, text, etc. pinch nan property of a button. And I recovered that to beryllium very interesting.

So it's based upon 4 caller AI features. They are coming soon, truthful they're apparently not unrecorded yet, but we person nan AI tract generator, nan AI adjunct tool, we person nan AI page and conception creator, and past we person thing called an entity eraser. Again, nan A. I. tract generator creates a complete website for immoderate benignant of business from e commerce to restaurants and more.

Once nan tract is built, shop owners tin customize nan tract pinch integrated A. I. tools. What are your thoughts here,

Shawn: Sean? Yeah, I deliberation Wix has conscionable created a really cool product, particularly for folks who conscionable want to get a tract retired quickly. Really bully for for illustration section businesses that are, conscionable request a tract up for societal impervious type of thing.

They've, they've decidedly made immoderate changes and upgrades arsenic acold arsenic Wix sites being capable to rank connected Google. The, nan video demo that Wix put retired that's connected YouTube it's astir 2 and a half minutes, it's a really bully watch and it's a really bully overview, but being capable to put in, like, a matter prompt, like, it tin create it conscionable for illustration it says, like, pinch 1 prompt, you know, it's a infinitesimal later, you've sewage an full website, and you tin say, I deliberation nan illustration was, alright, well, I'm looking for thing a small edgier, right?

And past it conscionable redoes it for you. And there's, for illustration it says, for illustration there's definite aspects you tin ask, like, Hey, I want a different colour strategy or, Hey, I request a CTA present aliases a contented form, you know, added. So it's conscionable really cool that you tin conscionable type it successful and get it. You don't person to cognize really to code.

You don't person to resistance and driblet blocks. You don't person to interest astir downloading plugins. It's conscionable type it successful and it's done.

Jared: I mean, successful position of nan marketplace that Wix serves, it seems brilliant. You know, I mean, I tin show you that like. My begetter successful rule ran a mini business for 35, 40 years and I helped him build his first website and it was not a bully website.

But it was conscionable he conscionable needed thing correct and I'm not saying that what Wix has created present is not bully aliases conscionable thing but We hide because we're truthful progressive successful nan web building world successful nan website world for illustration we hide that astir group I'm gonna opportunity Darn adjacent 90% of businesses. They conscionable want to person a beingness online They don't request each nan bells and nan whistles and you cognize They're conscionable looking that erstwhile personification does a marque hunt Or possibly a small spot beyond that.

So, not that that's what group should beryllium shooting for, but being personification who runs a trading agency and talks to group time by day, a batch of group are like, what's SEO? Like, I thought it was conscionable a website. So, I don't cognize if that's their target market, but for illustration you said, Wix has made immoderate melodramatic improvements, and it feels for illustration it's perfectly targeted for those benignant of businesses.

For

Shawn: sure. For sure. And I deliberation a fewer people... Probably group watching this, for illustration 90% of group watching this are conscionable going to say, like, why would I ever usage Wix? But that's not who it's for, but it could be. And truthful it would beryllium really, really absorbing to see, particularly group who are, you know, Influencers, but they're not successful the, you know, integer trading space.

They tin rotation up a website that's really bully and person group motion up for their newsletter. Be capable to really put a blog and do really elemental things without having to study a caller accomplishment of building a site.

Jared: I deliberation you're right. I mean, I cognize that, like, newsletter places person started to do that, right?

We have, like, Beehive and... These places wherever you tin benignant of usage Beehive to switch what possibly utilized to beryllium a website for group for nan mostly of people. So I deliberation you bring up a bully point. The opportunity to beryllium capable to person an thought and usage your power to thrust traffic, but still springiness you a landing spot for illustration a Wix tract is, is, is really good.

Here's what we should do. Maybe if you want a broadside hustle challenge, we should spot if you tin rank. A website built connected Wix for immoderate competitory terms.

Shawn: That'd beryllium fun. That'd beryllium a nosy challenge. That'd beryllium fun.

Jared: Would be. Well, speaking of which, let's move connected to our broadside hustle shenanigans. This is wherever we talk astir nan different broadside hustles that we person going on.

Things that are not portion of our time to time business. Whether it's an thought that we're going aft benignant of a thing that we are attracted to, but astir apt will ne'er activity out, but it can't beryllium thing that's halfway to your benignant of superior business. Now you person an absorbing sanction because you person a time job, truthful I'm funny if you're going to see nan Grilling Dad to beryllium a broadside hustle aliases your, your breadstuff and butter.

We'll, we'll, we'll hold to see. I'll spell first since this is your, your first clip here. Let maine propulsion up nan schedule present truthful I person it successful beforehand of me, but. Yeah, truthful a mates updates this week, we we cracked nan 300 video people and past immoderate connected Amazon Influencer. I tin show that it's it's starting to drawback connected because I'm now getting roasted connected podcasts astir whether aliases not it's a bully usage of time.

But but no, successful each seriousness, I deliberation getting crossed that 300 video people was... Honestly, it felt amended than nan 100 video people and nan 200 video people because for illustration nan first 100 products successful your home, I came to recognize were ace easy. Like they're each nan products, you know, they're each nan worldly you use.

It's for illustration my java shaper that I usage each morning. I tin talk astir that really easily. But by nan clip I sewage into for illustration nan precocious 2 hundreds, I was really. Starting to deed a wall, preferably, you know, possibly it's akin to erstwhile you are excited astir building nan website and you constitute for six months and past there's still not needfully life changing income coming in, but you still person activity to do to ever moreover person a dream of getting there.

And truthful I benignant of deed this wall pinch nan videos, but I benignant of, I consciousness for illustration cranking them retired a small spot complete nan past week to week and a half has really helped break done that. So it's 1 of those. Yeah. One of those accomplishments that astir apt isn't going to show up successful nan numbers, nan quality betwixt 260 videos and 330 videos is not dramatic, but it felt bully to get done a batch of those videos I knew I needed to make, but that I, I hadn't made yet.

Yeah. Are

Shawn: you noticing any, immoderate definite styles aliases types of videos that you're doing person amended than

Jared: others? There's surely a seasonal component. So nan worldly that seems to beryllium doing good is worldly that group would want to bargain during nan precocious outpouring and early summer. I don't really want to for illustration uncover what my apical trading worldly is, but let's conscionable opportunity it's summertime related, you know?

Yeah, for sure. For sure. Yeah. I person done a mates of for illustration comparison videos and for illustration really to videos. A batch of group deliberation that maine included erstwhile I first started, for illustration you're conscionable expected to do a reappraisal and move on. And that's astir apt nan highest converting one, but I did perceive that if you person a, opportunity a merchandise that's trading well, you tin effort to make different video wherever you are.

You tin make different video astir it, but possibly nan 2nd video would beryllium comparing it to different point for illustration that, almost for illustration a versus post. Or you tin besides do an instructional video, for illustration really to group it up aliases really to usage it aliases really to get nan champion results retired of it. And you tin really benignant of beryllium possibly successful nan merchandise carousel pinch for illustration a mates of videos.

And I've done that. And a mates of those person done good too.

Shawn: Gotcha. Yeah, that's beautiful cool.

Jared: The problem is you don't know, nan reporting is truthful bad that each you get is which products you sell. You don't cognize which videos person really well. Yep, that's interesting. So, spot of a, spot of a, spot of a crapshoot.

But I americium up to astir 2, 400 successful nan last, past 30 days, truthful that's positive. Yep,

Shawn: it's difficult to, difficult to roast personification making videos pinch products astir their location and making 2, 400 bucks successful a month.

Jared: Yeah. Yeah. I ever punctual group like, you know, I'm connected camera each nan time. It's my 2nd podcast of nan day.

I'm utilized to being connected camera. So, and I person a photograph video background, arsenic you know, so, you know, possibly a small easier for me, but yeah, they're really speedy to make and beautiful easy. And there's surely a lawsuit we made that it's bully usage of clip for sure. A mates much speedy updates. I I'm going to return a week off.

The first clip adjacent week for nan play maturation newsletter. I don't cognize if you knew I started a newsletter, I don't moreover cognize really agelong ago, possibly I deliberation backmost successful March. And it's July and I person sent one, astatine slightest 1 per week since March, since I started it. Which is great. I'm not judge if consistency matters a ton pinch a newsletter, but I person stuck to that, but I'm connected picnic adjacent week and I decided not to hole 1 and nonstop it retired moreover though I'm not there.

I'm conscionable going to return nan week off. I consciousness for illustration I merit a week off. So I'm going to return a week disconnected and hopefully that doesn't propulsion anyone disconnected and past we'll beryllium backmost astatine it successful August for much emails.

Shawn: Yep, cool. Yeah, I'm subscribed to it. I publication them.

Jared: Okay, cool. Well, bully to know. I I'll I'll make judge to support keep pumping them retired starting successful August.

But until then, I'm going to person to hold for different email. I think, Sean, it's your turn. I'm going to move it complete to you. Yeah. Again, shiny objects, you know, you tin spell immoderate measurement you want pinch this. There's nary existent rules astir it. But what are you moving connected that's catching your oculus and that's sewage you distracted?

Yeah. Good or

Shawn: bad. The biggest distraction successful my life correct now is... trading nan existent location we're in, buying a caller home, and doing it for illustration crossed states. So we're moving from West Virginia backmost location to Indiana. So trying to waste this location while I virtually toured houses successful Indy while my woman FaceTimed maine stepping astir houses.

So that's been taking up a batch of clip because You know, there's ever small things you person to do. You person to support it, nan location spotless because each nan different, you know, showings and each nan inspections and nan appraisal. So there's conscionable been a batch of worldly going connected astir nan house. So that's been my, my shiny object.

That is unluckily not a ace nosy one. But 1 that is really fun. Someone reached retired to me. You know, grew up. We're fundamentally for illustration champion friends, but we're cousins. And truthful his sanction is Marcus. He wants to build his first website, and I sewage ace excited astir it. He knows, well, astatine nan clip he knew thing astir SEO astatine all.

So I deliberation we're going to archive nan full process from him going from knowing thing to making his first dollar online. I deliberation that'll conscionable beryllium a really cool and memorable point to beryllium capable to look backmost on. And, you know, if he's asking questions that beginners have, I deliberation it'll beryllium really adjuvant for different group too.

Jared: So has Marcus, like, kicked disconnected nan process yet? Has he started his website? Is he still astatine the, benignant of, conscionable exploratory phases?

Shawn: Yep, conscionable exploratory phases. We've been talking. Certain niches person not settled connected 1 yet. And he has started nan free Ahrefs SEO for beginners course. Oh, good. Let's spell pinch that.

I was like, you gotta cognize immoderate terminology here. That's a good

Jared: one. I can't remember. I retrieve taking that, I don't know. It's been retired for what? Five aliases six years probably? Huh. Yep. Yeah, I retrieve taking that erstwhile I was, Yeah, it's pretty, it's beautiful good. I agree. What are you, successful position of documenting, are you going to make this thing that you stock successful your newsletter?

Are you going to make it thing that you conscionable wound sized chunk down into for illustration a course? Like, what are you, how

Shawn: are you readying connected doing that? Yeah, truthful do not, I don't scheme connected making it into a people astatine all. It'll decidedly beryllium disposable for free. But whether that's going to beryllium a newsletter, Some, you know, play tweets aliases something, aliases conscionable doing a video and publishing it and documenting it that way.

So we'll see. Don't cognize yet. We'll fig it out. But should beryllium fun.

Jared: Good. Okay. Okay. Anything caller connected nan grilling dad? Again, don't cognize if, you know, if you're counting that arsenic a side, it is simply a broadside hustle. You person a afloat clip job. I mean, it's decidedly a broadside hustle, but it's conscionable a very successful one.

Yeah. It's decidedly a side

Shawn: hustle and it's. It's been really absorbing that nan tract is increasing twelvemonth complete year, and I support uncovering myself spending little and little clip connected it. Because it's conscionable increasing by itself, being capable to partner pinch group for illustration you who tin spell and create really bully content. So I don't person to spell successful location and do it myself, I'm not editing, I'm not, you know, adding soul links, I'm not doing each nan small things that return time.

So it's been... It's been really bully to beryllium capable to look astatine it much for illustration 10, 000 ft position correct for illustration what are nan what are nan things that request updated for illustration let's look astatine this from an SEO position Because I haven't really done that earlier a batch of nan older posts from nan tract You cognize it's 2 and a half years aged now They haven't moreover been updated.

So it's being capable to spell backmost and look astatine immoderate of those. Some of them were a small embarrassing. Some of nan contented is conscionable really bad. But I mean, that's signs of growth. So that's, that's wherever we're astatine pinch that.

Jared: It's for illustration wherever YouTubers talk astir going backmost and looking astatine their first video from that they published and you know, really acold they've come, but you person to commencement somewhere, right?

You person to start. Where do you start? And you don't cognize what you don't know, so. Yep. Well, congrats connected nan Grilling Dad success, and it's summer. I've sewage to ideate it's benignant of precocious play for nan website successful position of page views and gross and stuff. Yeah,

Shawn: it's doing well. Excited for

Jared: Q4. Good. Well let's move connected to 1 weird niche.

Now, this is wherever we find an disconnected nan wall niche. It doesn't needfully person to beryllium weird, like, We've had immoderate weird topics. I deliberation we had bugs 1 time. We've had marathon rumors sites. We've had cattex. com. That's still my favourite one. I don't cognize if you saw that. You tin log, you tin spell to this website, put someone's telephone number in, salary a small spot of money.

That's really they make money. And it will nonstop that personification 30 days of feline text.

Yep. And judge it aliases not, nan site. The tract was sold connected flip up. We recovered nan flip a listing wherever it was sold. We presume it was sold. Oh man. So anyways, those are nan bizarre ones. But then, you know, we besides person weird niches that it's conscionable bizarre that it makes money because you've ne'er imagined that there's a tract retired location that tin make money connected that aliases these different things.

Try to besides benignant of get into immoderate of nan different ideas that group tin return location pinch them for their niche sites. So I will spell up and commencement and I'm going to stock my surface here. And today's today's weird niche from maine and I wanna make judge I get it right, is h one c h e one c to jpeg.com. Now, if you are not an iPhone user, this won't mean thing to you.

But if you're an iPhone user, you will understand this very quickly. iPhone. It's very odd, but they person fundamentally a unrecorded photograph and a non unrecorded photograph erstwhile it's a non unrecorded photo. The photograph is flattened, compressed, and it's rendered arsenic a JPEG. It's saved to your iCloud arsenic a JPEG. If you were to nonstop it to your.

Computer to i. e. possibly put connected a website aliases something, it would beryllium saved arsenic a JPEG. But if you return a photograph successful unrecorded mode, successful image mode, successful each these different modes, it saves arsenic an HEIC. And by nan way, you can't put that connected WordPress. You can't really put it overmuch of anyplace because it's autochthonal to Apple. And truthful this is simply a website that is resistance and driblet and it converts nan photograph into a JPEG.

Now, these types of things are benignant of readily disposable retired there, but this 1 seems to do it better. It seems to do it nicer. It's, it's prettier. And so, I, I, I benignant of wanted to stock astatine nan outset. I'll propulsion up immoderate of nan stats connected it, but I'd emotion to perceive your thoughts connected these types of tools.

Shawn: Yeah, one, I deliberation they're really helpful.

And I deliberation that's the, nan point that stands out. And this 1 correct present looks truthful clean. Like I only spot 1 advertisement connected there, possibly two. I don't cognize if that 1 complete connected nan near broadside barroom is an advertisement aliases not.

Jared: That is an advertisement for nan institution that is down this. Gotcha. Good call.

Shawn: Yep. So, but yeah, it looks conscionable ace cleanable and erstwhile it's adjuvant for illustration this, I just, I for illustration it.

It has a very. Purpose and it's doing its occupation really well. It reminds maine of for illustration the, you know, not that I would ever do this, but you know, if I were to effort to return a YouTube video and get to audio and past pain it to a CD, nan YouTube to mp3. com reminds maine of that, that tract was a nightmare to usage from each nan ads.

Jared: And that's nan thing. Most of these companies will make a very, very basal converter that's difficult to usage unspeakable UI and loaded to nan yin yang pinch ads, right? Like it's conscionable specified an acquisition to effort to get through. And truthful you find yourself not wanting to usage it. Whereas, you know, these guys make it truthful easy.

Everything's achromatic isolated from for nan box. You driblet your your H E I C image record into, and you conscionable resistance it successful and it does nan conversion. I don't person to deed a button. I know, man, erstwhile I usage immoderate of these different ones it's for illustration you deed nan button, but it's not nan fastener to really person it. It's nan fastener to for illustration spell disconnected to immoderate weird tract that I decidedly don't want to beryllium going disconnected to.

And. You cognize and I person a dress up successful beforehand of america connected nan surface here. This is simply a D R 62. It it only ranks for astir 5200 keywords. But if we look astatine nan keywords it ranks for person H E I C to J peg. I mean, I ideate HEIC to JPEG is their superior hunt term. It's sewage 178, 000 hunt measurement per period and they rank number one.

They person a ton of number 1 rankings. And you know, again, I, I mentioned it, but they are backed by JPEG to mini JPEG mini, which I admit from my days arsenic a photographer. They started, it looks for illustration successful 2011, truthful they've been astir for a while. And it's a smart move and that's benignant of what I, what I wanted to I conjecture stock a spot astir is we talk a batch connected nan podcast connected various different places astir coming up pinch a instrumentality to usage to adhd to your website.

And successful galore ways, that's precisely what JPEG Mini did here. They person a compression package that's their breadstuff and food business. But they're making these small adhd connected tools. Now, they're not putting them connected JPEG Mini. They're creating their own, you know, unsocial websites for them. But they're each driving nan brand, driving postulation successful galore ways, and astir apt driving take backmost to nan halfway marque of JPEG Mini, which, man, we astir apt time off truthful galore opportunities connected nan array pinch our ain websites and doing thing for illustration that.

Shawn: For sure, yep, decidedly spot that. I really talked pinch Nina coming and we some precocious had built devices for our ain sites. So, who knows, possibly those request to person their ain domain.

Jared: I was going to say, you're going to put nan instrumentality connected your site? Yeah, it's already live. Oh, it is? Can I

Shawn: inquire what it is? Yeah, truthful if you want to cognize really overmuch pork to bargain for pulled pork for a definite number of people, you tin find out.

Since, you know, erstwhile you fume it, it loses immoderate weight that measurement you cognize really overmuch to bargain for a group of people.

Jared: That's a bully one. You should make 1 that tells maine really overmuch seasoning I should really overmuch seasoning I need, you know, for nan quadrate footage of my of my my meat.

Shawn: That would beryllium beautiful cool, yeah.

Jared: It'd beryllium beautiful cool. You know, immoderate person larger quadrate footage. I always, I ever usage excessively overmuch aliases excessively little. I'll show you that overmuch correct now. Anyways, if you are, that's a cleanable remark because it looks for illustration I'm still successful nan shape of, I should do that for my website. And past there's group for illustration you and for illustration Nina Clapperton and others who are successful nan shape of doing it for their website.

So intelligibly it's thing that group should astir apt thin into. Have you noticed, I mean, if it's marque new, but person you noticed immoderate for illustration effects? Does it increase? Time connected page, like, what are the

Shawn: effects of it? So I didn't person nan page, like, really overmuch pulled pork to buy. I deliberation that's, like, nan title of it.

I didn't person nan page astatine all. It wasn't live. So arsenic I was publishing nan station earlier publishing it, I built nan instrumentality and added it, but it classed almost instantly apical five, but there's immoderate other, different pages that rank for that, that are pretty, beautiful good.

Jared: Well, I person to spot really it goes. I'm curious.

I've built one, 1 instrumentality 1 clip for 1 website and it didn't really look to move nan needle. And I don't want to opportunity it soured me, but, you know, I astir apt conscionable didn't do it right. That's for sure. There's a mates different ways to do it. So let's see. I deliberation astir apt a bully clip to move connected to your weird niche.

I'll spell up and propulsion it up connected nan screen, but why don't you locomotion america done what you person for us

Shawn: here. Yeah, truthful I, I conscionable deliberation it's truthful cool that this niche here, it's, it's not home, right? Cause you could spell really broad. It's not backyard, which is much specific. It's not patio. It's moreover much circumstantial than that.

And it's conscionable coolers. And it's 1 product, and I deliberation that's ace cool. I mean, intelligibly there's much than 1 type of cooler, but that's each they're focused on. They do talk a small spot astir different things very briefly, for illustration tumblers and whatnot, but arsenic you tin spot connected there, I mean, nan tract itself is conscionable really good done.

They do YouTube videos for conscionable astir each of them. And... You know, there's not a batch of pages. There's only 24 pages unrecorded connected nan site. My guess, conscionable based connected Ahrefs is astir apt doing astir 10, 000 page views a month. Ahrefs estimates astir for illustration 6, 600. So I'm guessing it's astir apt making location betwixt for illustration 500 a period connected 24 pages.

Granted, they're ridiculously precocious quality. The YouTube videos are addicting. You get to watch him really for illustration chop these coolers successful half. Like he virtually saws them successful half to spot what's inside. And if you look astatine immoderate of nan reviews, for illustration nan standing methodology, for illustration really he's standing these, the, you know, measuring nan soul somesthesia aft putting 7 pounds of crystal successful 4 different types of coolers astatine nan aforesaid time, and really good they.

You know, you know, really agelong they past and which ones did nan best. It's conscionable did a really bully occupation connected nan reviews. And made it wherever if I'm successful nan marketplace for a cooler, for illustration I tin spot nan site. And truthful conscionable connected a, a bang up occupation location it looks ace clean. It's really easy to navigate. And conscionable nan value is conscionable disconnected nan chart.

And truthful I deliberation that's benignant of the, nan connection from that, you know, is. You don't person to person immoderate really large niche aliases constitute hundreds of pages of contented to make money. Like, if your extremity is to make an other 500 bucks a month, like, this guy's doing it pinch 24 pages. Granted, nan value is disconnected nan charts, but, like, if you return your clip do your research, you put successful the, nan work, nan effort, like, You trim coolers successful half, like, you could, you could do it.

Jared: This is impressive. I mean, for illustration you said, everything's spot on. Like, nan creation is awesome each nan metrics he uses, the, you know, civilization imagery, nan YouTube account. I mean, this is just... This is really, really cool. Yeah,

Shawn: I mean, erstwhile I deliberation of, like, nan Google quality, you know, guidelines and each nan ratings location that, that they show you to do, like, this hits all, checks each nan boxes.

Jared: It really does. Yeah. Like you said you know, not a, not a very large site, not a very aged site. Definitely has immoderate bully backlinks I'm seeing. You know, some, immoderate meaningful backlinks. I don't cognize if they're building backlinks. There's a fewer there. But thing nothing that anybody retired location couldn't do if they wanted to put their mind to it, benignant of for illustration what you said, I mean, it's just, it's clear that this contented was each inclusive.

It took a while.

Shawn: Yep, for sure.

Jared: Well, that astir does it, that astir wraps this up here. Sean, wherever tin group spell to travel on pinch each nan different things that that you person going connected these days?

Shawn: Yeah, truthful really nan only spot that I benignant of enactment up to day connected is Twitter. It's astatine Sean Hill, without nan vowels, allergic to vowels.

Jared: I find if you conscionable type it successful to Twitter, it does find you, but we'll see a nexus to that. And again convey you for coming connected and benignant of diving into nan news pinch america this week. You're beautiful progressive and beautiful involved, truthful I felt for illustration we astir apt wouldn't beryllium throwing excessively galore curveballs pinch Spencer out.

I'm retired adjacent week. Not moreover judge if we're doing 1 adjacent week. We mightiness return a break from this adjacent week. I person to perceive from Spencer if he's back. But, convey you for for pinch hitting. I apologize to everyone. I didn't, looks for illustration I made it done without having a coughing attack. But, I do person a small spot of precocious nighttime DJ sound going here.

Little nether nan weather. Feeling bully enough, made it done today's podcast without wholly losing my voice. So acknowledgment for anyone base pinch me. I you know, we'll now spell location and now spell backmost and person a basking cup of beverage to

Shawn: get my sound back. Nice. Yeah. Well, acknowledgment truthful overmuch for having maine on.

It's been fun.

Jared: Good luck pinch your move. Hopefully we'll circle backmost and do 1 of these again soon until adjacent time. We'll beryllium backmost again each Friday guys. So enactment present for your news. And you know, again, conscionable a reminder that if you do want to time off a reappraisal for nan podcast, man, we've been going done each nan different places you tin time off reviews and mostly learning each nan reviews that are retired there, whether it's not conscionable connected pome and, and, and those benignant of places, but different versions of pome into nan countries are audible, each these things, but if you do time off america a review, I didn't do it coming because I don't person entree to, to benignant of propulsion successful nan repository, but we'll get backmost into reference immoderate reviews adjacent clip we get on.

And convey you again, everyone. Have a awesome weekend. See ya.