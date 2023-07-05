F.B.I. Searched the Home of Kraken’s Jesse Powell

Technology|F.B.I. Searched nan Home of Crypto Exchange Founder
https://www.nytimes.com/2023/07/06/technology/jesse-powell-kraken-crypto-fbi.html
Federal agents were investigating Jesse Powell, nan laminitis of nan crypto speech Kraken, complete claims that he hacked and cyber-stalked a nonprofit arts group.
By David Yaffe-Bellany and Ryan Mac
David Yaffe-Bellany and Ryan Mac person reported connected nan crypto speech Kraken and its founder, Jesse Powell, since past year.
The F.B.I. searched nan location of nan cryptocurrency executive Jesse Powell successful March arsenic portion of a criminal investigation into claims that he hacked and cyber-stalked a nonprofit that he founded, 3 group pinch knowledge of nan matter said.
The investigation focused connected an allegation by nan nonprofit that Mr. Powell, who besides founded nan cryptocurrency speech Kraken, had interfered pinch its machine accounts, blocking entree to emails and different messages, nan group said. Agents pinch nan F.B.I. and nan U.S. attorney’s agency for nan Northern District of California person been looking into Mr. Powell since astatine slightest past fall, 3 group pinch knowledge of nan lawsuit said.
Agents searched Mr. Powell’s home successful nan Brentwood vicinity of Los Angeles and seized physics devices, according to a personification acquainted pinch nan hunt and documents reviewed by The New York Times. Prosecutors person not accused Mr. Powell of immoderate crimes.
Brandon Fox, a lawyer for Mr. Powell, confirmed that he was nether investigation by national prosecutors successful Northern California. Mr. Fox said nan investigation was focused connected nan allegations by nan arts group, Verge Center for nan Arts, and “in nary measurement related to Mr. Powell’s employment aliases his behaviour successful nan cryptocurrency arena.” He besides said Mr. Powell “did thing wrong.”
A Kraken spokeswoman said nan Verge investigation had thing to do pinch nan company, and that Kraken had nary logic to judge that prosecutors were investigating different imaginable issues.
An F.B.I. typical declined to comment. A spokesperson for nan U.S. attorney’s agency for nan Northern District of California declined to corroborate whether an investigation was underway.
In caller months, national investigators person cracked down connected respective of Kraken’s competitors. Sam Bankman-Fried, nan laminitis of nan FTX crypto exchange, was charged pinch fraud past year, while Coinbase and Binance, 2 of nan largest exchanges, look authorities lawsuits.
A cardinal fig successful nan early history of crypto, Mr. Powell, 42, built Kraken into nan second-largest U.S. crypto speech down Coinbase.
His institution has faced years of ineligible scrutiny. In caller months, prosecutors person examined allegations against Kraken and Mr. Powell that were made successful a wrongful termination suit revenge against nan institution successful 2019, 2 group acquainted pinch nan probe said. In that lawsuit, a erstwhile Kraken worker accused nan patient of earning gross from accounts successful countries that were nether U.S. sanctions, and claimed Kraken’s slope accounts were missing millions of dollars of customer deposits.
The suit was settled successful 2021, aft a judge dismissed nan employee’s declare that his firing was related to nan sanctions issue.
Last year, Kraken paid a $360,000 good to settee Treasury Department charges that it violated sanctions by allowing users successful Iran to waste and acquisition integer currencies. In February, Kraken paid a $30 cardinal fine to nan Securities and Exchange Commission for offering an finance merchandise that nan agency said violated securities laws.
Mr. Powell founded Verge, nan Sacramento arts group, successful 2007. Last year, nan group removed him from its committee of directors, citing his nonaccomplishment to be committee meetings and violations of nan organization’s “guiding principles,” according to tribunal records. The removal took spot aft an article successful The Times elaborate Mr. Powell’s efforts to incite debates astir title and gender that immoderate Kraken labor recovered offensive.
After Mr. Powell’s dismissal, he blocked Verge from utilizing its website, emails and soul messaging system, and improperly accessed confidential accusation stored successful those accounts, according to a missive that Verge’s lawyer, Phillip Cunningham, sent to Kraken successful November. The missive was reviewed by The Times.
Last month, Mr. Powell sued Verge successful authorities tribunal successful Sacramento, claiming his ouster was improper and that he owned Verge’s integer accounts. Mr. Cunningham, Verge’s lawyer, said Mr. Powell’s claims did not person immoderate merit.
In September, Mr. Powell announced he would measurement down arsenic Kraken’s main executive while remaining chairman. He was replaced by Dave Ripley, Kraken’s main operating officer, who took complete nan patient successful March.
Kirsten Noyes and Kitty Bennett contributed research.
Ryan Mac is simply a exertion newsman focused connected firm accountability crossed nan world tech industry. He won a 2020 George Polk grant for his sum of Facebook and is based successful Los Angeles. More astir Ryan Mac
