F.B.I. Searched the Home of Kraken’s Jesse Powell

The F.B.I. searched nan location of nan cryptocurrency executive Jesse Powell successful March arsenic portion of a criminal investigation into claims that he hacked and cyber-stalked a nonprofit that he founded, 3 group pinch knowledge of nan matter said.

The investigation focused connected an allegation by nan nonprofit that Mr. Powell, who besides founded nan cryptocurrency speech Kraken, had interfered pinch its machine accounts, blocking entree to emails and different messages, nan group said. Agents pinch nan F.B.I. and nan U.S. attorney’s agency for nan Northern District of California person been looking into Mr. Powell since astatine slightest past fall, 3 group pinch knowledge of nan lawsuit said.

Agents searched Mr. Powell’s home successful nan Brentwood vicinity of Los Angeles and seized physics devices, according to a personification acquainted pinch nan hunt and documents reviewed by The New York Times. Prosecutors person not accused Mr. Powell of immoderate crimes.

Brandon Fox, a lawyer for Mr. Powell, confirmed that he was nether investigation by national prosecutors successful Northern California. Mr. Fox said nan investigation was focused connected nan allegations by nan arts group, Verge Center for nan Arts, and “in nary measurement related to Mr. Powell’s employment aliases his behaviour successful nan cryptocurrency arena.” He besides said Mr. Powell “did thing wrong.”