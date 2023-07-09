F1 2023, British GP | Verstappen wins sixth straight race, first at Silverstone

Race victor Max Verstappen of nan Netherlands and Oracle Red Bull Racing celebrates successful parc ferme during nan F1 Grand Prix of Great Britain astatine Silverstone Circuit connected July 09, 2023, successful Northampton, England.

Race victor Max Verstappen of nan Netherlands and Oracle Red Bull Racing celebrates successful parc ferme during nan F1 Grand Prix of Great Britain astatine Silverstone Circuit connected July 09, 2023, successful Northampton, England. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Max Verstappen reeled disconnected his sixth consecutive triumph successful Sunday’s British Grand Prix pinch Lando Norris for McLaren successful second. Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton completed nan Silverstone podium.

Verstappen’s first-ever British Grand Prix triumph drew Red Bull level pinch McLaren’s grounds tally of 11 consecutive title victories successful 1988.

The double world champion has now won 8 of nan 10 races tally this play to agelong his lead successful nan drivers standings.

Verstappen was beaten disconnected nan commencement by Norris, connected 2nd successful nan grid, but soon asserted his power to contradict a location triumph for nan British driver successful beforehand of 160,000 fans.

Red Bull Racing’s Dutch driver Max Verstappen drives to nan pitlane aft winning nan Formula One British Grand Prix astatine nan Silverstone centrifugal racing circuit successful Silverstone, cardinal England connected July 9, 2023.

Red Bull Racing’s Dutch driver Max Verstappen drives to nan pitlane aft winning nan Formula One British Grand Prix astatine nan Silverstone centrifugal racing circuit successful Silverstone, cardinal England connected July 9, 2023. | Photo Credit: AFP

“We had a unspeakable start, Lando was ace quick, I took a fewer laps to walk him past everything looked okay,” said nan Dutchman.

“Very happy that we won again - 11 wins for nan squad is incredible.”

“Pretty amazing, insane,” smiled Norris, aft a tense conflict pinch Hamilton for second.

