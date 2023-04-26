F1 star Fernando Alonso fuels Taylor Swift dating news

Taylor Swift's "The Eras Tour" triggered unprecedented request for tickets

Aston Martin F1 driver Fernando Alonso has been successful nan headlines arsenic of precocious acknowledgment to nan phenomenal resurgence of his career. However, he has now recovered himself each complete nan rumors columns arsenic good aft being linked pinch American vocalist Taylor Swift. Incidentally, nan Spaniard moreover fuelled nan flames surrounding nan rumours done a cheeky station connected societal media.

Multiple media outlets are pointing astatine popular civilization Instagram relationship DeuxMoi arsenic nan root of nan news. An anonymous email sent to nan relationship reportedly claims that nan two-time Formula One world champion and nan multi-Grammy Award victor person started making love astir a week ago. The narration is said to beryllium "nothing serious" but is thought to beryllium plausible arsenic some are presumably single.

While nan rumours person yet to beryllium confirmed, Alonso pointedly addressed them and moreover added substance to nan flames by posting a short video of himself connected TikTok while listening to Swift's opus titled "Karma." He past winks cheekily astatine nan camera without saying thing else, sending fans into a frenzy.

What's moreover much intriguing is that Alonso captioned nan station "race week era," successful what is an evident motion to nan singer's existent "Eras Tour." The 41-year-old Spaniard past commented "feeling 33," which galore deliberation whitethorn beryllium a reference to Taylor's opus "22" aliases to nan hitmaker's age.

The speculations gained traction because some celebrities are believed to beryllium azygous and fresh to mingle.

Earlier this month, Alonso personally confirmed via societal media that he has ended his narration pinch German journalist Andrea Schlager aft a twelvemonth of being together. Both he and Schlager posted a connection connected their respective accounts saying: "We wanted to show you that our narration arsenic a mates ended. We person been fortunate capable to stock a awesome clip together, and it will proceed to beryllium so, but connected a different shape of affection."

Alonso was antecedently joined to Spanish vocalist Raquel del Rosario from 2006 to 2011, and has since besides been successful relationships pinch Dasha Kapustina, Lara Alvarez and Linda Morselli.

The two-time F1 world champion has had a long, successful profession successful motorsport, but has truthful acold not been capable to settee down and person children. Nevertheless, his profession is connected an upward trajectory aft his move to nan Aston Martin squad this season. He has vanished connected nan podium successful each of nan the first 3 races truthful far, and hopes are precocious that nan squad tin find a measurement to bargain a triumph distant from nan Red Bulls.

Meanwhile, Swift besides made headlines successful caller weeks aft news collapsed that she and fellow of six years Joe Alwyn person surgery up. The vocalist and nan character person not confirmed nan reports but Alwyn has notably been absent from immoderate of Swift's circuit dates.

Eagle-eyed fans person been connected nan lookout for Alwyn, and his beingness has been missed. However, others declare that he is simply engaged filming connected location and could not personally subordinate nan vocalist connected her tour.

Despite his imaginable alibi, they person not appeared connected each other's societal media posts nor person they been photographed together. They person ever kept their narration mostly private, truthful location is still a chance that nan breakup rumours whitethorn beryllium unfounded.

Swift's fans person abruptly started to analyse her latest medium to look for clues astir nan imaginable breakup. Others are besides hilariously connecting lyrics to Alonso, moreover though nan songs were evidently written months ago.

Fans person intelligibly gotten carried distant contempt nan unconfirmed rumours, but Alonso's TikTok station surely sewage a batch of group excited astir nan possibility. Memes person besides started popping up connected nan internet, pinch galore poking nosy astatine nan tallness quality betwixt nan 2 celebrities. Swift is respective inches taller than nan F1 racer, making them an overseas looking mates if they are so together.