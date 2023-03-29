Facebook rapist fiasco: Government is embarrassed, says Ntshavheni

1 hour ago
The authorities is embarrassed astir murderer and rapist Thabo Bester’s audacious flight from prison.

As a result, nan furniture has instructed nan section of correctional services to fast-track its takeover of 2 prisons tally by backstage companies.

“Indeed, authorities is embarrassed,” said curate successful nan Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni connected Thursday.

“It’s embarrassing that a convicted criminal sentenced to life escapes from prison. That’s why furniture has instructed rule enforcement to make judge he is recaptured arsenic soon arsenic possible.”

Ntshavheni said nan furniture was briefed connected efforts to rearrest Bester and directed nan section of correctional services to speedily finalise nan takeover of nan operations of nan privately managed prisons to guarantee those progressive successful assisting Bester aliases whose negligence led to his flight are brought to book. This should see those already dismissed from nan prison, she said.

“As government, we return earnestly our work to make judge that convicted criminals service their word successful jailhouse and those who are their victims consciousness justness has been served.”

Bester escaped from nan Mangaung Correctional Centre, operated by British multinational information institution G4S, connected May 3 2022, nan section confirmed, aft it was initially believed he committed termination by mounting himself alight successful his cell.

Earlier, nan section of correctional services announced it has appointed a impermanent manager for nan centre.

National commissioner for correctional services Makgothi Thobakgale confirmed Bester was assisted successful his flight contempt G4S’s erstwhile assertions that he died successful nan fire, but confirmed it had dismissed 3 employees successful narration to their behaviour connected nan day.  

To this end, nan head of statement guidance based astatine nan department's caput office, nan DCS controller astatine Mangaung and lawman controller had been suspended.

“And also, arsenic a result, nan departmental investigation portion has started looking into nan behaviour of nan 3 officials and immoderate different officials,” he said.

“I person appointed Ms Gladys Rantente to beryllium nan serving controller connected behalf of nan section astatine Mangaung.”

Thobakgale besides confirmed nan section had deployed a “track-and-trace squad to look for Bester” and appealed to those pinch immoderate accusation to travel forward.

TimesLIVE

Source Timeslive

