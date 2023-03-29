Facebook rapist fiasco: Government is embarrassed, says Ntshavheni

The authorities is embarrassed astir murderer and rapist Thabo Bester’s audacious flight from prison.

As a result, nan furniture has instructed nan section of correctional services to fast-track its takeover of 2 prisons tally by backstage companies.

“Indeed, authorities is embarrassed,” said curate successful nan Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni connected Thursday.

“It’s embarrassing that a convicted criminal sentenced to life escapes from prison. That’s why furniture has instructed rule enforcement to make judge he is recaptured arsenic soon arsenic possible.”

Ntshavheni said nan furniture was briefed connected efforts to rearrest Bester and directed nan section of correctional services to speedily finalise nan takeover of nan operations of nan privately managed prisons to guarantee those progressive successful assisting Bester aliases whose negligence led to his flight are brought to book. This should see those already dismissed from nan prison, she said.

“As government, we return earnestly our work to make judge that convicted criminals service their word successful jailhouse and those who are their victims consciousness justness has been served.”