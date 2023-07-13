FACT CHECK: Did Donald Trump Call Ron DeSantis A Virgin?

Verdict: False

The declare is inaccurate. The station is fabricated.

Trump will not look astatine nan evangelical groups acme successful Des Moines, Iowa, alternatively he will be a Fox News municipality hallway pinch Sean Hannity successful Cedar Rapids connected Tuesday, the Des Moines Register reported. Trump’s ineligible squad has requested his proceedings beryllium delayed until aft nan elections suggesting nan erstwhile president won’t beryllium capable to recieve a adjacent trial, according to MSNBC.

The Twitter station purports purports Trump called DeSantis a “virgin” while besides making a utilizing his past sanction arsenic a pun. The station shared a screenshot of nan alleged Truth Social post. “‘Virgin’ Ron DeSanctimonious is astatine it again!” nan alleged Truth Social station reads. The Twitter caption states, “Very beardown run strategies going connected astatine Trump Land.”

The Trump run did make a joke astir DeSantis for attending an arena successful Nevada that served stewed and fried lamb testicles. The New York Post reported that Trump’s elder advisor Chris LaCivita said that he was, “not amazed Ron DeSantis is looking for a group of balls.”

This is not nan first clip a misinformation has been shared online. Check Your Fact recently debunked a declare that Mark Zuckerberg accused Elon Musk of having an matter pinch Sergey Brin’s wife.