FACT CHECK: Did Nigerian State Governor Bello Share His Opposition To The Federal Government?

A post shared connected societal media purports that Nigerian Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello Twitter his guidance to nan national authorities said that it had nary domiciled successful his State’s policies.

Verdict: False

The declare is inaccurate.

Fact Check:

Nigerian President Bola Tinubu was chosen arsenic nan caller president of nan West African location bloc ECOWAS astatine a clip of awesome uncertainty successful nan region, Reuters reported. West Africa has seen six successful subject coups since 2020.

The Facebook station claims Bello has claimed sole activity complete his state. The station shared a screenshot of an alleged Tweet from Bello’s account.

The station reads, “Tinubu has nary opportunity successful Kogi predetermination travel November 2023, one can’t hide what he did to maine during nan Presidential primaries. I americium successful complaint of my State and will not let anyone intrude successful my affairs.”

The declare is inaccurate. There is no credible news report that suggests that this station is authentic. There is nary specified tweet recovered connected Bello’s verified Twitter account. There is besides nary grounds of nan tweet connected an precocious hunt done his Twitter.

Furthermore, nan politician took to Twitter to declare that nan tweet was a fabrication calling nan post fake news. He stated, “Photoshopped by Mischief makers. Please beware. God bless nan President. @officialABAT. God bless nan Federal Republic of Nigeria. (RELATED: Does Viral Video Show The Nova Kakhovka Dam Being Blown Up?)

Fake News alert ‼️ 🚨

Photoshopped by Mischief makers.

Please beware.

God bless President @officialABAT

God bless nan Federal Republic of Nigeria. pic.twitter.com/1eEAh4RJKc

— Alhaji Dr. Yahaya Bello, CON (@OfficialGYBKogi) July 5, 2023

