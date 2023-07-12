FACT CHECK: Did The DeSantis Campaign Hire Fox News Analyst Juan Williams?

A post shared connected societal media purports that Fox News expert Juan Williams has been hired by Ron DeSantis’ Presidential campaign.

Presidential hopeful Ron DeSantis has hired erstwhile Fox News contributor Juan Williams to his run guidance team. pic.twitter.com/74P85I8bMb

— Marcus Gordon Anthony 🇺🇲 🙏🐕‍🦺♥️⛰️ (@MarcusGAnthony) July 10, 2023

Verdict: False

The declare is inaccurate. The run has not made specified an announcement.

Fact Check:

DeSantis lambasted erstwhile President Donald Trump for suggesting that he whitethorn not participate successful nan Republican Primary debates telling blimpish power big Howie Carr, “Nobody’s entitled to this nomination,” NBC News reported. Trump has seen an summation successful nan polls, indicating that he has 51% of support among GOP superior voters, according to NBC.

The Twitter station shared claims that Williams is now moving for DeSantis. The station shares this news successful matter shape and included a image of Williams.

The caption reads, “Presidential hopeful Ron DeSantis has hired erstwhile Fox News contributor Juan Williams to his run guidance team.”

The declare is inaccurate. There is no credible news report that suggests this is true. The station offered nary source. There is nary announcement connected DeSantis’ website. There is besides nary announcement connected immoderate of DeSantis’ verified social media accounts. (RELATED: Does Viral Video Show The Nova Kakhovka Dam Being Blown Up?)

Williams besides has not shared immoderate specified announcement connected his verified social media account. Furthermore, Williams offered a beardown disapproval of DeSantis and his run strategies successful a caller op-ed published by The Hill.

