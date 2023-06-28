FACT CHECK: No, French Magazine Did Not Run A Cover With Volodymyr Zelenskyy And The Titan Submersible

A photograph shared connected Twitter claims to show a June 23, 2023 screen of French mag Charlie Hebdo depicting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and nan Titan submersible.

🇫🇷🇺🇦Zelensky became nan anti-hero of nan caller screen of nan mag “Charlie Hebdo”

The joke of nan mag leaves fewer indifferent:the screen depicts nan corpse of a billionaire who died successful a bathyscaphe, and down him stands a beggar asking to transportation each nan money to help🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/9w5O0c2KXp

— Winnie Pooh (@WinniePooh14466) June 28, 2023

Verdict: False

This image is digitally fabricated. The alleged mag screen cannot beryllium recovered connected nan publication’s website aliases societal media accounts.

Fact Check:

“Presumed quality remains” from nan Titan submersible were recovered and will soon beryllium analyzed by U.S. aesculapian experts, according to CNN. This comes almost a week aft each 5 passengers were presumed dormant from an implosion that occurred during an expedition to nan Titanic wreckage, USA Today reported.

A Twitter image allegedly shows a cartoon-like screen of a French satirical mag that appears to show Zelenskyy holding up a soaking bedewed corpse. A TV surface successful nan illustration shows a image of nan Titan submersible.

“Zelensky became nan anti-hero of nan caller screen of nan mag ‘Charlie Hebdo,'” nan tweet reads. “The joke of nan mag leaves fewer indifferent:the screen depicts nan corpse of a billionaire who died successful a bathyscaphe, and down him stands a beggar asking to transportation each nan money to help.”

The image is digitally fabricated, however. The alleged screen does not look done a hunt of nan magazine’s archive. The mag did not put retired a screen for June 23. The alleged screen besides cannot beryllium recovered done nan publication’s Twitter and Facebook accounts. (RELATED: No, German Satirical Magazine The Titanic’s June 2023 Cover Does Not Show Volodymr Zelenskyy)



Check Your Fact has reached retired to Charlie Hebdo for remark and will update this portion accordingly if 1 is received.