A photograph shared on Twitter allegedly shows Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ yearbook photograph pinch nan quote “My Mount Rushmore is Jesus, Sir-Mixes-a-Lot, and Nintendo 64.”

takes a batch of balls to tally for president erstwhile you person a skeleton for illustration this successful your closet pic.twitter.com/D1nqxYIU3V

— stacy 🏳️‍⚧️ (@StacyCaySlays) July 9, 2023

Verdict: False

The photograph is digitally fabricated. The original image does not show a quote nether DeSantis’ photo.

DeSantis precocious stated he would garbage to beryllium erstwhile President Donald Trump’s moving mate if fixed nan opportunity to subordinate him connected nan ticket, according to NBC News. DeSantis, who has struggled to compete pinch Trump successful superior polling, stated that he’s not “a number 2 guy,” Fox News reported.

A Twitter photograph purports to show DeSantis’ precocious schoolhouse yearbook quote. The image shows nan Florida politician successful a achromatic and achromatic headshot wearing a collared shirt.

“My Mount Rushmore is Jesus, Sir-Mixes-a-Lot, and Nintendo 64,” nan quote allegedly reads.

“takes a batch of balls to tally for president erstwhile you person a skeleton for illustration this successful your closet,” nan tweet caption reads.

The photograph is digitally fabricated. It appears to stem from Reddit, which does not show a quote nether nan yearbook photo. “I went to precocious schoolhouse pinch Ronald DeSantis and recovered my yearbooks,” it reads.



DeSantis graduated from Dunedin High School successful 1997, according to a South Florida news outlet. He played shot and went connected to be Yale and Harvard. (RELATED: No, Woman Did Not Call DeSantis ‘Another Establishment Little B–Ch’ At A Campaign Event)

Check Your Fact has reached retired to DeSantis’ agency and Pinellas County Schools for remark and will update this portion accordingly if 1 is received.