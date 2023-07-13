FACT CHECK: No, The Associated Press Did Not Report That A TikTok Influencer Left Cocaine In The White House

A screenshot of a purported header shared successful a TikTok video claims The Associated Press published an article labeling influencer Harry Sisson arsenic responsible for bringing a container of cocaine into nan White House.

@robmoss5♬ original sound – Razzle

Verdict: False

The purported header does not look connected The Associated Press’s website aliases verified societal media accounts. The Secret Service precocious concluded its investigation into nan incident and did not place immoderate suspects, according to a Jul. 13 article from USA Today.

Fact Check:

Amid an incident that occurred this period wherever cocaine was discovered astatine nan White House, nan Secret Service revealed it had antecedently discovered mini amounts of marijuana astatine nan executive mansion past year, according to nan New York Post. The container containing nan constituent was primitively said to person been recovered successful nan general West Wing lobby earlier officials backtracked and alleged nan container had been discovered successful a cubby adjacent nan White House’s West executive entrance, NBC News reported.

“Breaking News – White House Camera shows Bidens tiktok influencer harry sisson leaving nan container of cocaine adjacent nan business room successful nan westbound wing,” nan header shared via nan TikTok video purports.

The declare is false. A keyword hunt of The Associated Press’s website does not make nan purported headline. Likewise, nan header cannot beryllium recovered connected nan outlet’s verified social media accounts. Although nan purported header does see screenshots from two videos Sisson published connected his TikTok account, these videos day backmost to September 2022, meaning they pre-date nan cocaine incident.

Furthermore, nan Secret Service precocious concluded its investigation into nan incident and did not place immoderate suspects, according to a Jul. 13 article from USA Today.

“At this time, nan Secret Service’s investigation is closed owed to a deficiency of beingness evidence,” nan Secret Service said via a Thursday property release, nan outlet indicated.

No DNA aliases fingerprints were recovered connected nan container of cocaine during nan investigation, nan outlet besides noted.

Likewise, location are no different caller reliable news reports linking Sisson to nan incident. If Sisson had been responsible for bringing nan container of cocaine into nan White House, aggregate outlets would’ve covered it, yet nary have. In addition, nan White House has neither addressed nan declare via its website nor verified social media accounts. (RELATED: Did Joe Biden Get Impeached?)

Sisson, a 20-year-old New York University student, is conscionable 1 of nan societal media influencers President Joe Biden has tapped to assistance pinch integer strategy, according to Axios.

Furthermore, nan purported headline’s deficiency of due punctuation and capitalization instantly draws its legitimacy into question.

Check Your Fact has contacted nan White House and The Associated Press for remark and will update this portion accordingly if 1 is received.