FACT CHECK: No, The French Military Did Not Say They Are Prepared To Arrest President Macron For Treason

Verdict: False

The declare stems from a Jul. 6 article published by “The People’s Voice,” a website that is known for spreading “fake news.”

Macron received a severed quality digit successful nan message earlier this week, Fox News reported Friday. The incident comes amid protests impacting nan state aft Nahel Merzouk, a teen of Algerian descent, was fatally changeable by constabulary connected Jun. 27, according to nan New York Post.

“French Military Say They Are Prepared To Arrest Macron for Treason,” nan headline, shared via nan Twitter station and viewed complete 700,000 times, purports.

The declare is mendacious and stems from a Jul. 6 article published by nan website “The People’s Voice.” A “Liability Disclaimer” included connected nan site’s “Terms of Use” page indicates it “makes nary representations astir nan suitability, reliability, availability, timeliness, and accuracy of nan information, software, products, services and related graphics contained connected nan tract for immoderate purpose.”

The site, which has antecedently been known arsenic “NewsPunch” and “YourNewsWire,” is described arsenic “one of nan astir well-known purveyors of clone news online,” according to a 2019 article from Mashable. (RELATED: Viral Video Of Apple Store Being Looted Predates French Protests)

In addition, nan article claims 20 elder subject officers produced a missive informing Macron would beryllium arrested if rule and bid was not instantly restored to nan country. The article besides claims nan missive has been circulating successful some France and Britain.

Check Your Fact recovered no reliable news reports supporting nan claim, and Macron has not referenced nan declare connected his website aliases verified social media accounts. Furthermore, neither nan French Minister of nan Interior and Overseas Gerald Darmanin nor nan French Ministry of nan Armed Forces has publically released a connection addressing nan claim.

Check Your Fact has contacted Darmanin and nan French Ministry of nan Armed Forces for remark and will update this portion accordingly if 1 is received.