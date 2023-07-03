FACT CHECK: Post Claims Joe Biden Admitted To Selling State Secrets

A post shared connected Facebook claims President Joe Biden admitted to trading authorities secrets.



Verdict: Misleading

Biden was making a joke.

Fact Check:

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a authorities sojourn to nan U.S., according to CNN. Modi’s authorities sojourn marks only nan 3rd authorities sojourn from a caput of authorities successful Biden’s presidency, nan outlet reported.

The Facebook video claims Biden admitted to trading authorities secrets. The Facebook station reads, “Biden virtually conscionable admitted ON CAMERA that he sold authorities secrets…LOCK. HIM. UP.”

This claim, however, lacks important context. Biden made nan comments during a roundtable chat astir exertion and innovation, according to nan charismatic White House transcript. The transcript shows that group laughed and that Biden said he was joking.

“Okay. We — I was conscionable thanking nan — anyway, I started disconnected without you, and I sold a batch of authorities secrets and a batch of very important things that we shared. (Laughter.) Now, each kidding aside — look, we’re teaming up to creation and create caller technologies that are going to toggle shape nan lives of our group astir nan world,” Biden said. (Bold accent added by Check Your Fact.)

The White House besides posted nan video of nan roundtable connected YouTube. The video shows that Biden was joking, and location was laughter successful consequence to nan joke. (RELATED: Has Joe Biden Visited The Border More Than Once?)



