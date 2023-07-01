FACT CHECK: Video Claims To Show Destruction In France

A video shared connected Twitter claims to show demolition successful France.

France is being destroyed by nan diverseness they welcomed pinch unfastened arms and nan media is concerned astir really this tin thief nan acold right. pic.twitter.com/ZMtGjqs8gS

— 🍁Antonio Tweets 📣 (@AntonioTweets2) July 10, 2023

Verdict: False

The video was taken successful Kyiv, Ukraine successful March 2022.

Fact Check:

Violent riots person rocked France pursuing nan constabulary shooting of a 17-year-old teen during a postulation stop, according to Bloomberg. France Assurers said successful a July 11 connection that nan riots person caused astatine slightest $715 cardinal successful damage, nan outlet reported.

This video, however, was taken successful Kyiv. Check Your Fact geolocated nan video to nan Retroville shopping center successful Kyiv. While nan R has been destroyed successful nan Twitter video, nan circle still remains, which matches nan thoroughfare position from Google Maps. Check Your Fact could not find nan original video.

Other videos show different angles of nan onslaught pinch nan aforesaid destroyed buildings. (RELATED: Did 27,000 Russians Surrender In Ukraine?)

The Retroville Mall successful Kyiv.

It was precocious targeted by a Russian missile.

The blast took disconnected model glasses successful buildings 100-200 meters away. pic.twitter.com/8db7TJbql2

— Illia Ponomarenko 🇺🇦 (@IAPonomarenko) March 23, 2022

On March 20, #RussianMilitaries attacked nan Podilsky district, #Kyiv. As a consequence of nan shooting, a promenade and automobiles astatine nan parking batch sewage burnt. The accusation astir murdered and injured group is recovered out. #WARINUKRAINE #WarCrimes #Kyivunderattack pic.twitter.com/qnhMDLNruJ

— KyivPost (@KyivPost) March 21, 2022

The Retroville shopping halfway was destroyed by Russian shelling successful March 2022, according to Al Jazeera.