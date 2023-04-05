FACT FOCUS: Fake Trump mug shots spread in lieu of real one

NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump staring straight astatine nan camera successful a achromatic T-shirt. Giving a side-eye successful a suit and striped tie. Scowling successful an orangish jumpsuit.

A slew of specified images claiming to show nan erstwhile president’s mug changeable dispersed online Tuesday — moreover though Trump didn’t really return 1 during his booking and arraignment successful a Manhattan criminal court.

The fabricated images, astatine slightest immoderate of which were created utilizing artificial intelligence text-to-image generators, fooled immoderate societal media users looking to way down nan ocular awesome of Trump being charged for 34 felony counts of falsifying business records.

Trump, who pleaded not blameworthy to each charges, besides raised money disconnected his ain clone mug shot, which his run plastered connected a T-shirt successful an email to supporters Tuesday.

Here’s a look astatine nan facts.

CLAIM: Images circulating connected societal media show mug shots of nan erstwhile president captured connected Tuesday.

THE FACTS: These images were created aliases manipulated to look for illustration booking photographs.

After he was taken into custody connected Tuesday, Trump was fingerprinted arsenic portion of nan booking process, but his mug changeable was not taken, according to 2 rule enforcement officials. The officials could not publically talk specifications of nan process and said to The Associated Press connected information of anonymity.

Still, much than 10 fabricated images purporting to show Trump’s constabulary photograph circulated crossed Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok connected Tuesday, immoderate much realistic than others.

“On a level from 1-10 really happy are you that Trump has been ARRESTED?” wrote 1 Twitter personification who shared a clone booking photograph successful a station that was liked much than 13,000 times.

The images circulating connected societal media depicted nan erstwhile president successful outfits ranging from a suit and necktie to a T-shirt, and successful beforehand of numbered walls aliases grey and achromatic backdrops.

Trump’s run besides fabricated its ain mug shot, which it emailed to supporters connected an image of a T-shirt pinch nan words “NOT GUILTY.” It was created by editing tallness markers and a slate pinch clone booking specifications into an existing headshot of nan erstwhile president.

Some users sharing different variations acknowledged they had been created utilizing AI devices — which were besides down a flood of fabricated images last month purporting to show Trump being violently arrested by New York City constabulary officers.

Many of nan bogus mug shots bore hallmarks of specified synthetic artwork, specified arsenic nonsensical numbered matter successful nan inheritance alternatively of a tallness floor plan often seen successful booking photos.

While immoderate posts were shared successful clear jest, AI images “lend themselves to context-collapse,” said Sam Gregory, executive head astatine Witness, a nonprofit moving connected utilizing video exertion for quality rights.

That intends if they suffer their first discourse arsenic parody aliases satire, nan images tin move arsenic misinformation aliases disinformation.

“Like different manipulated media, nan velocity of sharing exceeds nan velocity of fact-checking,” Gregory said, and “people stock what they want to believe.”

___

Associated Press writers Michael Balsamo and Colleen Long successful Washington contributed to this report.

___

This is portion of AP’s effort to reside wide shared misinformation, including activity pinch extracurricular companies and organizations to adhd actual discourse to misleading contented that is circulating online. Learn much astir fact-checking astatine AP.