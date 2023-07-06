Fahadh Faasil, Dileesh Pothan, Syam Pushkaran’s Bhavana Studios to produce Girish AD’s next

Bhavana Studios, nan accumulation banner of Fahadh Faasil, Dileesh Pothan, and Syam Pushkaram, is each group to bankroll Super Sharanya shaper Girish AD’s upcoming Malayalam movie, a romanticist drama starring Naslen and Mamitha Baiju.

Fahadh took to his societal media handles to denote nan news and said that nan movie will statesman shooting this month.

Other specifications regarding nan formed and unit are expected to beryllium announced soon.

Girish, who made his debut pinch Thanneer Mathan Dinangal, past directed Super Sharanya, which starred some Mamitha and Naslen. Notably, Girish besides has a movie titled I Am Kadhalan coming up, which besides features Naslen successful nan lead.

Bhavana Studios has produced films for illustration Kumbalangi Nights, Joji, Palthu Janwar, and this year’s Thankam.