Falcons coach Arthur Smith admits team discussed the possibility of signing Lamar Jackson

Free supplier backmost Lamar Jackson continues looking for a spot to play, and nan Atlanta Falcons person been linked to nan backmost for weeks.

Falcons proprietor Arthur Blank said publically nan squad planned connected sticking pinch QB Desmond Ridder for 2023 and would not prosecute 2019 NFL MVP Jackson.

But during an quality connected "The Rich Eisen Show" Friday, caput coach Arthur Smith suggested nan statement did person discussions astir adding Jackson to nan roster.

Baltimore Ravens backmost Lamar Jackson (8) runs nan shot during nan first half of a crippled against nan Jacksonville Jaguars Nov. 27, 2022, successful Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

"Everything that becomes disposable astir nan league, if it tin amended your roster, we discuss. That’s astatine each position, whether that’s nan 5th area aliases nan backup gunner connected a punt. We’re ever going to look to adhd astatine each position," Smith said erstwhile asked if nan Falcons had discussed Jackson.

"Those discussions hap each day, each day. I understand immoderate players get much attraction than others, but perfectly we did."

After nan discussions, nan squad ruled retired trading for Jackson, according to Blank and Smith.

Ridder, a 2022 third-round draught pick, completed 63.4% of his passes for 708 yards and 2 touchdowns successful 4 games past season. Those numbers were apparently capable for nan Falcons to sanction him nan starting backmost for 2023.

Atlanta Falcons caput coach Arthur Smith, right, looks connected arsenic players are asked to vacate nan section arsenic portion of a information timeout during nan 2nd half of a crippled against nan Seattle Seahawks Sept. 25, 2022, successful Seattle. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Earlier this week, Jackson revealed he requested a waste and acquisition from nan Ravens conscionable days earlier nan squad placed nan non-exclusive franchise tag connected him.

The Ravens selected Jackson successful nan first information of nan 2018 NFL Draft. He is 1 of nan astir uniquely talented athletes successful nan league, rushing for 4,437 yards during his five-year career.

Baltimore Ravens backmost Lamar Jackson during a crippled against nan Jacksonville Jaguars Nov. 27, 2022, astatine TIAA Bank Field successful Jacksonville, Fla. (David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

He has nan second-best winning percent among progressive quarterbacks, down only Patrick Mahomes.

Prior to entering nan NFL, Jackson was a unanimous All-American astatine Louisville and won nan Heisman Trophy successful 2016.

Longtime Patriots proprietor Robert Kraft precocious revealed that rapper Meek Mill sent him a text connection urging him to motion Jackson.

The main sticking constituent for immoderate of nan teams willing successful Jackson seems to revolve astir nan magnitude of guaranteed money nan backmost is seeking. Jackson has not hired an supplier and is representing himself successful negotiations.