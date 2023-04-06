Fall of X expands with Dark X-Men, Realm of X, and more to come

Marvel Comics is unveiling a accelerated and furious drawstring of announcements detailing nan six upcoming 'Fall of X' era X-Men titles that were teased astatine MegaCon 2023.

Following nan announcement of Astonishing Iceman, Marvel has now offered up nan afloat specifications of 2 much caller 'Fall of X' titles to beryllium added to nan X-Men statement - pinch much announcements seemingly to travel astatine a akin pace.

First up, there's Dark X-Men, which revives an old, seldom utilized X-Men spin-off name.

But alternatively than nan original conception of Norman Osborn's individual evil X-Men (a la his Dark Avengers), nan caller Dark X-Men will beryllium a squad based retired of Limbo led by Madelyne Pryor, including Cyclops' relative Havok, Archangel, Gambit, Nightcrawler's begetter Azazel, time-traveling android Zero, erstwhile Generation X villain Emplate, and Wolverine's cyborg clone Albert.

Written by Steve Foxe pinch creation from Jonas Scharf, Dark X-Men will "fill nan void near by nan X-Men," which seems to bode peculiarly dire circumstances successful 'Fall of X.'

"This is X-Men by measurement of Evil Dead and we’re not leaving until we pain nan full spot to nan ground," states Foxe successful nan announcement.

Then there's Realm of X from writer Torunn Grønbekk pinch creation from Diógenes Neves. Realm of X "will proceed nan Krakoan Era’s fascinating exploration of mutant magic arsenic a ragtag group of mutants go players successful a mysterious warfare orchestrated by a acquainted adversary," according to Marvel's announcement.

In nan series, a caller formed of X-characters will traverse done nan Asgardian realm of Vanaheim.

"Not only will our mutants person to woody pinch civilian war, ancient prophecies, mislaid powers, and inconvenient emotion (arguably nan champion kind!), but they'll besides person to contend pinch each other, Mary's temper, and 1 mislaid teenager," states Grønbekk successful nan announcement.

Who is Mary? Well…

Interestingly enough, on pinch acquainted X-characters Magik, Dani Moonstar, Marrow, Dust, and Curse, Realm of X brings longtime Daredevil force Typhoid Mary into nan fold. What's other absorbing astir this is that Mary is joined to Wilson Fisk, nan erstwhile Kingpin, pinch nan mates having literally sailed disconnected into nan sunset to retire.

Does Mary's return successful Realm of X awesome a imaginable return of Wilson Fisk to nan Marvel Universe arsenic well? Chip Zdarsky and Marco Checchetto's Daredevil run, successful which Kingpin and Typhoid Mary's status took place, is coming to an extremity astir nan aforesaid clip - truthful immoderate comes adjacent mightiness conscionable impact Kingpin.

We're expecting much X-Men announcements to get successful accelerated succession, truthful enactment tuned for further updates.

