Fallout: New Vegas 2 Rumors Explained | GameSpot

New rumors astir Fallout: New Vegas 2, and PlayStation files patent for a imaginable DualSense 2 controller.

April 6, 2023

Yesterday location was connection of a caller PlayStation handheld, coming it’s talk astir a Fallout: New Vegas 2, some rumors that won’t ever spell distant until they go true. Here’s what you request to know.

A caller branch titled "newvegas2" was added to Fallout 4's backend, and was made visible to players aft an update connected April 4. Think of package and crippled improvement for illustration a tree. The trunk is nan crippled itself, and developers tin create branches from that trunk to activity disconnected of without tampering pinch nan existent project, aliases stepping connected nan activity of different developer.

Since this “newvegas2” branch is connected to nan trunk of Fallout 4, nan speculation is that nan game’s adjacent gen update, that was announced past autumn pinch an intended motorboat sometime this year, will characteristic caller contented astir New Vegas. Specifically, contented featured successful Creators Club 3rd statement mods initially developed by fans.

While nan branch has since been either deleted aliases decently hidden from users, that hasn’t stopped group online from speculating astir a New Vegas sequel. Considering that Microsoft now owns nan IP holder of Fallout, Bethesda, and nan developers of nan original New Vegas, Obsidian, nan institution has virtually each nan pieces to make a New Vegas 2. There’s moreover liking from progressive parties to do so, pinch caput of Obsidian Feargus Urquhart telling Gamepressure successful January, "Of course, if we ever sewage nan opportunity to make different Fallout game, we'd make it."

Unfortunately for New Vegas fans, Urquhart confirmed successful nan aforesaid question and reply that Obsidian does not presently person a Fallout crippled successful development, lending further credence to nan mentation that nan mysterious "newvegas2" branch is strictly related to an upcoming Fallout 4 update, and apt unrelated to a remake aliases sequel of Obsidian's 2010 RPG.

Going backmost to yesterday’s PlayStation handheld rumors, which made mention nan instrumentality would see controls akin to a DualSense controller pinch haptic feedback and adaptive triggers, it seems nan institution mightiness return things to a wholly different level pinch a imaginable DualSense 2, pinch a caller patent exertion that suggests Sony is looking to instrumentality somesthesia feedback into its controllers.

The institution has revenge a patent exertion for a worldly that tin simulate somesthesia feedback to its controllers successful bid to bespeak what is going connected during gameplay. The controller would characteristic a malleable membrane for its exterior alternatively than nan difficult integrative of accepted controllers.

Not only could this membrane alteration style based connected what was occurring successful nan game, but an electrical existent could walk done it successful bid for nan personification to consciousness a simulated alteration successful temperature. This worldly would besides let for better, much precise haptic feedback than nan existent worldly of nan DualSense.

While this each sounds cool successful practice, what I’d alternatively simply person Sony invent is simply a DualSense controller pinch decent artillery life.