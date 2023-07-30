False claims that heatwave is bogus spread online

Image source, GB News Image caption, GB News presenter Neil Oliver accused broadcasters of "driving fear"

By Marco Silva Climate Disinformation Reporter

False claims suggesting that nan BBC has been misreporting temperatures successful confederate Europe person been spreading connected societal media.

A clip of Neil Oliver, a GB News presenter, accusing nan BBC "and others" of "driving fear" by utilizing "supposedly terrifying temperatures", has been viewed much than 2 cardinal times.

For nan past fewer weeks, an aggravated heatwave has been sweeping done parts of confederate Europe and northbound Africa, pinch extended wildfires breaking retired successful Greece, Italy and Algeria - starring to more than 40 deaths.

Speaking astir nan fires connected Rhodes connected GB News connected Monday, Mr Oliver accused nan BBC, and different broadcasters, of trying to "make group terrified of nan weather".

"Those supposedly terrifying temperatures that were being predicted, each starting pinch a four... 40 this and 40 that... were obtained utilizing outer images of crushed temperatures," he said.

"That's ne'er been nan somesthesia that's utilized successful upwind reporting and forecasting.

"On nan contrary, those figures are nan aerial temperature, a mates of feet supra nan crushed aboveground ...the existent temperatures, nan aerial temperatures which really happened, were successful nan 30s."

Mr Oliver's declare that nan BBC was utilizing crushed temperatures is false, arsenic respective BBC upwind presenters person pointed out.

The BBC is not responsible for nan contented of outer sites.

BBC Weather bases its somesthesia reporting and forecasting connected aerial temperatures.

For his different claim, that "true temperatures" were successful nan 30s, Mr Oliver didn't specify nonstop locations, but connected Monday 24 July respective places crossed Europe recorded aerial temperatures complete 40C.

Lamia successful Greece knowledgeable an air somesthesia of 45C, arsenic did Figueres successful Spain (45.4C) and Gythio successful Greece (46.4 °C) successful erstwhile days.

GB News did not respond to nan BBC's petition for a remark astir Mr Oliver's clip. Mr Oliver has besides been approached for comment.

How nan BBC reports temperatures

BBC Weather - successful keeping pinch different broadcasters and upwind services - relies connected somesthesia measurements taken successful statement pinch internationally agreed standards.

These are taken utilizing thermometers that measurement temperatures successful nan shadiness pinch a free activity of air.

For that reason, thermometers are placed wrong Stevenson screens - purpose-built, white-slatted boxes astatine a tallness of 1.25m to forestall nonstop power from nan crushed and different difficult surfaces from affecting immoderate reading.

The aerial somesthesia measurements taken successful countries affected by nan heatwave will person been obtained utilizing instruments and methods approved by nan World Meteorological Organization (WMO), of which nan UK is simply a member.

Image source, Getty Images Image caption, Weather stations, akin to this one, are utilized astir nan world to measurement temperatures

Ground temperatures tin beryllium measured by thermometers and by satellites. On average, they tin to beryllium 10-15 degrees higher than aerial temperatures.

But these are not utilized successful nan BBC's upwind reporting and forecasting.

Other claims astir precocious temperatures

Some societal media users person attacked BBC Weather forecasts, suggesting nan reporting does not lucifer existent temperatures.

An aerial somesthesia of 48.2C was recorded successful Jerzu, successful Sardinia, Italy connected Monday - nan highest somesthesia successful Europe truthful acold this year.

BBC Weather was 1 of galore news outlets reporting this record. But immoderate societal media users suggested nan reports were inaccurate.

Robin Monotti, a film-maker pinch much than 81,000 followers connected Twitter, claimed nan BBC's reports were not backed by evidence.

But information published by Sardinia's ain Regional Agrometeorological Service confirms nan precocious temperatures reported.

Contacted by nan BBC, Mr Monotti directed america to nan Italian Meteorological Service's website, which listed different somesthesia readings for that time successful Jerzu.

However, nary of those readings were taken successful Jerzu itself, but alternatively successful adjacent municipalities (with nan nearest of those much than 13 miles away).

He past alleged that nan instrumentality to get that peculiar somesthesia reference did not abide by world standards.

But Sardinia's Regional Agrometeorological Service makes clear connected its website that its upwind stations are operated according to WMO recommendations.

And nan WMO besides told nan BBC that nan somesthesia of 48.2C registered successful Jerzu is accordant pinch information from different stations crossed Sardinia.

But it added that immoderate somesthesia grounds is provisional until recognised by nationalist aliases location authorities, and yet by nan WMO.

Sardinia's Regional Agrometeorological Service says it is carrying retired "extra checks" to corroborate this record.

Forecasting nan weather

Weather forecasts are produced utilizing analyzable machine models and updated erstwhile maximum temperatures person been reached.

Forecasters purpose to get arsenic adjacent arsenic imaginable to nan existent temperatures.

Small variations successful atmospheric conditions tin make a important quality to nan upwind which has been forecast.

A forecast somesthesia wrong a scope of 2 degrees of nan measured reference is considered by astir meteorological organisations to beryllium accurate.

But moreover if forecasts for cities aliases full regions are correct, they do not ever bespeak small, section variations successful temperature.

BBC Weather forecast temperatures of 47C connected nan Italian land of Sicily connected 19 July.

A number of Twitter users, including Mr Monotti, claimed that nan BBC's ain upwind website listed a overmuch little somesthesia of 37C successful Palermo, nan Sicilian capital.

Palermo's location meant nan metropolis remained cooler than different parts of nan ample Mediterranean island.

According to Sicily's Agrometeorological Information Service, nan highest somesthesia recorded connected that time was 44.8C successful nan municipality of Francofonte.