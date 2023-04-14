Families of victims await justice as the ICC reopens Philippines drug war probe

The office of nan International Criminal Court successful The Hague, Netherlands Mike Corder/AP hide caption toggle caption Mike Corder/AP The office of nan International Criminal Court successful The Hague, Netherlands Mike Corder/AP

MANILA, Philippines — On a agleam shape successful a rented-out precocious schoolhouse auditorium, Amelia Santos grieves openly earlier nan audience.

Clutching a wireless microphone, nan 55-year-old from Caloocan City, an area successful Metro Manila's north, recalls nan time she returned location from activity successful September 2016 and was told her husband, Edward Narvarte, had been killed.

"Somebody went to my location and told me, 'Go to your hubby because he was killed, he was changeable a batch of times by nan police,'" she says. "When I arrived, location were police... and I saw nan dormant bodies of nan victims, my hubby was 1 of them."

Her family has not been nan same, Santos tells nan audience. Her children are frightened and depressed and she is unsocial and afraid. Authorities linked her hubby to a notorious Philippine supplier lord, she says — a relationship Santos denies.

With tears streaming down her look and her sound quivering pinch a operation of outrage and sadness, Santos recalls asking God, "Why? Why did this hap to us?"

"I will not extremity until justness has been served," she says.

Santos is not alone. Almost each of nan astir 20 group onstage successful this play, titled EJK Teatro, person mislaid a loved 1 to nan Philippine government's alleged warfare connected narcotics — launched by erstwhile President Rodrigo Duterte successful 2016.

Amelia Santos, 55, holds up a image of her precocious husband, Edward Navarte, during a caller performance. Santos says her hubby was targeted successful a 2016 extrajudicial sidesplitting by constabulary arsenic portion of nan Philippines' warfare connected drugs. Ashley Westerman for NPR

The formed of EJK Teatro poses onstage pinch Roman Catholic leader Flaviano Villanueva (5th from left), laminitis of Program Paghilom, and European Union Special Representative connected Human Rights Eamon Gilmore (center) pursuing a performance. Ashley Westerman for NPR

EJK stands for extrajudicial killing. The play is portion of nan nonprofit Arnold Janssen Kalinga Foundation's Program Paghilom, which has been helping victims' families since 2016. Performing onstage is simply a benignant of cathartic therapy for those who want to bring attraction to captious issues successful nan Philippines. From ostentation woes and biology issues to nan supplier warfare and fears of a takeover by China, this eclectic capacity — a astir hour-long operation of scripted lines, unscripted monologues and tons of euphony and dancing — pulls nary punches.

The time NPR attended, quality authorities campaigners, victims' family members and their supporters were joined successful nan assemblage by a delegation from nan European Union, including EU Special Representative connected Human Rights Eamon Gilmore.

The capacity comes astatine a clip erstwhile nan slow wheels of justness look to beryllium starting to move successful nan supplier war.

Last month, nan International Criminal Court denied an appeal by nan Philippine authorities for nan tribunal to suspend collecting grounds for its investigation into alleged crimes against humanity committed during nan seven-year warfare connected drugs.

The denial of this appeal, analysts say, will inevitably bring authorities officials into nan scope of nan investigation — putting existent President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. successful a reliable hindrance politically, arsenic his vice president is Duterte's girl and she is simply a governmental state who helped him unafraid nan nation's apical agency past May.

The denial came 2 months aft nan ICC declared that nan Philippines' ain investigation into nan supplier warfare — a maneuver by Duterte to slow down nan ICC investigation — was not capable and that nan tribunal would resume nan probe it attempted to motorboat successful 2021.

A comparative holds nan manus of Jonathan Sevilla, who was changeable dormant by chartless attackers, astatine a morgue successful Malabon, Metro Manila, Philippines, March 23, 2018. Ezra Acayan/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Nanette Castillo grieves adjacent to nan dormant assemblage of her boy Aldrin, an alleged supplier personification killed by unidentified assailants, successful Manila, Oct. 3, 2017. Noel Celis/AFP via Getty Images

Philippine officials say that immoderate 6,200 group person died successful anti-drug operations since Duterte launched nan warfare connected drugs. Human authorities groups and the United Nations estimate nan number could beryllium overmuch higher, pinch astir killed by constabulary aliases vigilantes.

It is these extrajudicial killings that nan ICC is looking to investigate, and now nan ICC Office of nan Prosecutor tin move guardant successful collecting grounds while a 2nd entreaty to propulsion retired nan investigation wholly is pending, says Aurora Parong, co-chair of nan Philippines Coalition for nan International Criminal Court.

Evidence, she says, includes accusation specified arsenic interviews and grounds from victims' families. The tribunal will besides beryllium capable to commencement asking nan authorities for information, "and aft they person collected each that evidence, they should beryllium capable to place a imaginable fishy who will beryllium charged," she says.

Many quality authorities campaigners and ineligible experts opportunity Duterte is nan personification responsible. However, obtaining grounds — specified arsenic communications betwixt officials and constabulary and grounds from officials — will beryllium a challenge, fixed that President Marcos has said his authorities will not cooperate pinch nan ICC.

"I do not spot what their jurisdiction is," Marcos told reporters successful January. "I consciousness we person our police, successful our judiciary a bully system. We do not request immoderate assistance from immoderate extracurricular entity."

Analysts opportunity this jurisdiction statement is faulty, because moreover though Duterte withdrew nan Philippines from nan ICC successful 2018, nan alleged quality authorities abuses of nan supplier warfare began earlier — truthful nan ICC can still analyse them.

Still, Marcos has vowed to "disengage pinch nan ICC" and has banned its investigators from entering nan country.

This stance puts Marcos successful a difficult spot politically arsenic he useful to some charm internationally and support his ain location successful order, says Jean Encinas-Franco, a governmental intelligence astatine nan University of nan Philippines Diliman.

Since taking agency successful May 2022, Marcos, nan boy of nan precocious dictator Ferdinand Marcos, has traveled overseas successful an effort to unafraid economic and security agreements – which he hopes will rehabilitate his family sanction pursuing his father's serene 1986 ouster successful what's known arsenic nan "People Power Revolution."

Shanty dwellers surviving wrong nan cemetery look astatine bodies being buried connected Jan. 24, 2017 successful Manila, Philippines. Many bodies of victims of extrajudicial killings dishonesty unclaimed successful a morgue amid an upsurge successful fatalities from nan supplier war. Dondi Tawatao/Getty Images

Relatives and friends transportation nan coffin of Kian Loyd Delos Santos during his ceremonial successful Caloocan, Metro Manila, Philippines, Aug. 26, 2017. Ezra Acayan/NurPhoto via Getty Images

But his stance connected nan ICC investigation "brings backmost nan convulsive history of his father," Encinas-Franco says. That convulsive history included torture, extrajudicial killings and nan targeting of governmental opponents, journalists and activists.

Domestically, Marcos knows he owes his statesmanlike triumph to his confederation pinch nan Duterte family, she says — peculiarly Vice President Sara Duterte, girl of nan erstwhile president. Riding nan coattails of her father's popularity, Duterte helped Marcos unafraid a landslide triumph past year.

"I deliberation Marcos Jr. would not want to antagonize Sara Duterte's supporters astatine this constituent successful his administration," Encinas-Franco says.

Both Rodrigo Duterte and nan anti-drug run arsenic a argumentation are still celebrated — particularly among low-income voters. And it is these mean Filipinos that Marcos is astir apt banking on, Encinas-Franco says: "I deliberation it would beryllium very easy for him to benignant of explicate successful simplistic position that nan ICC is encroaching connected nan Philippines' sovereignty."

But not each mean Filipinos will bargain nan sovereignty statement from Marcos — particularly those who've been profoundly affected by nan warfare connected drugs.

People for illustration Amelia Santos, who has wrapped up her capacity backmost astatine nan auditorium. This was her first clip onstage, she says.

"I wasn't capable to definitive overmuch aft my hubby died, to opportunity everything that's inside," Santos says. "I americium relieved."

Like different victims' loved ones, Santos is waiting to spot what justness — if immoderate — nan ICC investigation brings.